WrapPRO Roundtable: Indie Film Industry on Streaming’s Risks and Rewards | Video

by | January 22, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“People always say that the distribution landscape is constantly changing, but somehow we always adapt to the new normal,” Film Independent’s Josh Welsh says

As the independent film world prepares to head to a mostly remote Sundance Film Festival next week, veterans of the industry are weighing how much the pandemic has accelerated changes to distribution models and what the decline of traditional theatrical distribution and the rise of streaming means for them.

“People are always saying the sky is falling and the world is ending, but somehow we always adapt to the new normal. I don’t think independent filmmaking is going anywhere, at all,”  Josh Welsh, president of the nonprofit Film Independent, said during the latest WrapPRO Roundtable, moderated by TheWrap’s Diane Haithman. “I’ve been at Film Independent for about 20 years, and one constant is that the distribution landscape is constantly changing.”

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

