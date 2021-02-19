WrapPRO Roundtable: Inside the Shift Toward Multicultural Representation on Screen | Video

by | February 19, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“The one thing I worry about is unless we band together, this is just one moment in time,” BET’s Rose Catherine Pinkney says

The representation of multicultural characters on screen in 2021 shows early signs of moving toward a reality that is more reflective of today’s society.

For years, Hollywood’s attempt at diversity on screen usually meant a single, one-dimensional character of color in a sea of white faces, Darrell Miller, partner at Fox Rothschild, said during the latest WrapPRO Roundtable moderated by TheWrap’s Diane Haithman.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

