Balenciaga’s love affair with Los Angeles continues, Spike Jonze’s “The Day I Met Björk” exhibit opens at Arroz & Fun, Aman reveals its plans for Beverly Hills and Peter Dundas launches a beauty brand

Source: Balenciaga

Balenciaga launches its Beverly Hills-inspired Rodeo Bag

Following its Fall ’24 fashion show in Hancock Park, Balenciaga launched a new bag inspired by Rodeo Drive.

Aptly named the Rodeo, the bag features a tilted shape that makes for an easy carry, a built-in open flap for a laissez-faire aesthetic and reinforced side snaps on accordion folds that allow for a slimmer yet expandable option. The bag’s two roomy compartments are lined with glove-grade lambskin while two conjoined flat pockets adorn the back.

Designed for a lived-in look, the Rodeo is crafted from a calfskin that obtains a soft patina over time and features aged hardware, pre-worn pleats, softened piping, raw edges and subtle markings to suggest a favorite item worn every day for an extended period rather than a brand new purchase.

Brand ambassador Kim Kardashian, who also attended the show in December, revealed the new bag in the Balenciaga Closet Campaign photographed by Inez & Vinoodh.

The Balenciaga Rodeo Bag comes in small, medium and large sizes and in black, grey or white leather with gold or silver metal hardware.

There is also a collector’s edition that comes with an assortment of charms, including a heart-shaped leather-framed mirror, a set of heart-shaped carabiners, a chain of lockets and keys, souvenir-style pendants and a Balenciaga retail tag in leather.

Source: WeTransfer

WeTransfer and Arroz & Fun present “The Day I Met Björk” by Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze’s photo series “The Day I Met Björk” is now on exhibit thanks to WeTransfer and designer-cum-restaurateur Humberto Leon, who curated the project.

The exhibition, which is located in the private room of Leon’s Lincoln Heights café Arroz & Fun, includes more than 25 never-before-seen photographs of the musician captured by Jonze during summer 1995 at the Chateau Marmont. The images offer a glimpse into the days before the Icelandic artist filmed her iconic music video for “It’s Oh So Quiet.”

Of the thousands of photos taken that day, only six were published. Leon discovered the outtakes while helping Jonze organize his archive.

“When I came across these photos at Spike’s, I knew as a longtime fan of both him and Björk that they were special and needed to be seen,” Leon said. “I remember being a college kid and seeing the originals in Detour, they were instantly iconic to me. It’s an honor to help bring these photos out from the archive for fans everywhere to see for the first time.”

A limited edition commemorative zine featuring contact sheets and a conversation between Jonze and Leon is also available to download here.

Spike Jonze and Humberto Leon (Source: BFA)

Arroz & Fun hosted the exhibit’s opening on Feb. 15 with guests including Kim Gordon, Barbie Ferreira, Arianne Phillips, Shirley Kurata and Carol Lim. All were treated to a bespoke menu including the “Spike Jonze” Peruvian wonton, Cool Ranch Doritos with crème fraiche and Oestra caviar, Szechuan mac ‘n’ cheese and Chinese “shake-shake” spiced tater tots. In the courtyard, DJ Olive Kimoto spun early ’90s dream-pop and shoegaze classics from Cocteau Twins, Björk and the Cranberries.

The exhibit is on view at Arroz & Fun (1822 North Broadway, Los Angeles 90031) until May.

Source: Aman

Aman gives a sneak peek of their upcoming Beverly Hills location

Aman has unveiled the designs for their new Beverly Hill location, scheduled to open in 2027. Part of the 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills site, Aman Beverly Hills will be set in eight acres of botanical gardens and consist of an Aman Club, Aman Hotel and Aman Residences, all linked by private pathways that wind through the verdant landscapes.

Aman Beverly Hills will also feature a limited number of private homes in two residential towers in addition to a dedicated 100,000-square-foot wellness space – the first of its kind for the brand.

Longtime Aman collaborator Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) was chosen to design the project, which promises to reflect the vibrancy and creative talent of Los Angeles while retaining the feeling of absolute sanctuary.

The design features a neutral color palette reminiscent of the hills and nature of California and will use natural materials, such as stone and wood, to bring warmth to the spaces from which guests, owners and club members will enjoy unobstructed views of L.A.

Aman Beverly Hills marks the brand’s fifth property in the United States, joining Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah; Aman New York in midtown Manhattan; and Aman Miami Beach, which will open later this year.

Alex Eagle and Amanda Charchian (Source: Zoe Communications)

Graham Steele and Ulysses De Santi host a dinner for Alex Eagle

Art advisor Graham Steele and design dealer Ulysses De Santi hosted a dinner for British retail queen Alex Eagle at their West Hollywood home last week, along with Zoe Kuipers.

The multi-hyphenate mother of two (who’s also creative director of Alex Eagle Studio, The Store X and Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor; founder of Alex Eagle Sporting Club and cofounder of interior design firm Eagle & Hodges) was in town on a holiday and mid-century modern home tour.

Guests including Beau and Cosima Swayze, Sophia Cohen, Harrison Waterstreet, Amanda Charchian, Mélanie Masarin, Sami Hayek, Daniela Villegas, Tania Fares and Marco Walker turned up to toast the guest of honor.

Source: Dundas

Fashion designer Peter Dundas launches a beauty brand

Fashion designer Peter Dundas and his partner Evangelo Bousis have revealed their latest project, Dundas Beauty. The line, which has been in development for over four years, is a minimalist assortment of five gender-inclusive products and includes a moisturizer, concealer, bronzer, eye pencil and lip balm.

The cofounders of luxury fashion company Dundas were inspired to launch their own beauty line after years of working with professional makeup artists for their runway shows.

“When you see clothes come to life with beauty, we knew we wanted to go there,” Bousis said.

The Norwegian-born Dundas, who is known for his high glam aesthetic, previously served as creative director at Emanuel Ungaro, artistic director at Emilio Pucci and chief designer at Roberto Cavalli before starting his own namesake label with Bousis in 2017.

Source: BFA

The pair hosted an intimate dinner Feb. 13 to celebrate the launch in partnership with Revolve at San Vicente Bungalows. Friends of the brand, including Sofia Vergara, Paris Jackson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Anastasia Soare, Rocky Barnes and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert (pictured above), all came dressed in Dundas.

Dundas Beauty is available now at Revolve and FWRD.

