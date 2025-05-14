Grace Wales Bonner’s “Togetherness” takes over the Guggenheim ahead of the Met Gala, Barbie honors Anna Sui for AAPI Heritage Month, the Hammer Museum announces Noah Davis’ first U.S. institutional survey, Bioderma and Abigail Spencer celebrate 30 years of skincare at the Chateau Marmont.

Grace Wales Bonner’s “Togetherness” takes over the Guggenheim

Ahead of the Met Gala, Wales Bonner — the British fashion label founded by Grace Wales Bonner — hosted one of the hottest pre–Met Gala fashion parties of the weekend, presenting the second edition of “Togetherness” at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City. The event, held that Saturday night, continued the designer’s series of immersive musical experiences celebrating culture, discovery and connection.

Following its June 19, 2024, debut in Paris during Fête de la Musique, “Togetherness” took place alongside the museum’s “Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers” exhibition. Nearly 90 of Johnson’s multimedia works — from his black soap paintings to monumental sculptures and videos — provided the backdrop for a night of musical innovation.

The event featured performances throughout the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed space by artists including Nigerian highlife duo The Cavemen; Sahel rock revivalists Etran de L’Aïr; South African vocal ensemble The Joy; genre-blending artist Amaarae; Afrobeats star Fireboy DML; rapper Navy Blue; producer Sir Rashad Ringo Smith; singer-songwriter keiyaA; and DJs Ade “Acyde” Odunlami and Akanbi. Notable attendees included Leon Bridges, Paloma Elsesser, Dapper Dan, Bethann Hardison, Aurora James, Henry Golding and Stefon Diggs.

“Togetherness” aims to bring audiences into a dialogue with sound in unconventional settings, making room for shared joy and reflection. The event emphasized Wales Bonner’s belief in music as both inspiration and connective force.

Wales Bonner also dressed Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton, co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, for the main event. His bespoke ensemble drew on a range of influences — from the vivid portraiture of Barkley L. Hendricks to elements of Black spiritual dress and Wales Bonner’s signature tailoring language. At its core was an ivory wool tailcoat, paired with satin-detailed tuxedo trousers, a wing-tipped silk shirt and a silk bow tie. Layered over the look was a draped wool overcoat, hand-embroidered with cowrie shells and finished with fringed cuffs made of disc beads and mother-of-pearl buttons.

Accessories served as symbolic extensions of the look, with jewelry crafted in collaboration with SNOW Diamonds. Across cufflinks, brooches and ear cuffs, regal crests were reimagined as baobab flowers and adorned with emerald-cut diamonds in white, amber and garnet, detailed with natural feathers. The finishing touches included a satin-trimmed beret by Stephen Jones and black patent leather opera boots with crystal buckles — infusing the ensemble with an elevated “Superfly” spirit, in line with this year’s theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Barbie honors Anna Sui for AAPI Heritage Month

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Barbie has unveiled a new addition to its “Inspiring Women” series: a one-of-a-kind doll honoring groundbreaking fashion designer Anna Sui.

A self-made, award-winning designer, Sui rose to prominence in the 1990s, defining the era’s grunge aesthetic while blending global influences, vintage references and subcultural styles. Her collections have long celebrated individuality and imagination — values that align with Barbie’s mission to empower girls everywhere to dream big.

To bring this tribute to life, Barbie worked closely with Sui to ensure the doll reflected her signature style. Dressed in a star-print dress inspired by Sui’s 2007 collection and chunky heeled boots, the doll channels the eclectic spirit of the designer. Her accessories — jet-black jewelry, statement sunglasses from her Spring 2025 collection and bright green nails (a nod to Sui’s current favorite shade from her cosmetics line) — complete the look. In a personal touch, the doll also comes with a mini replica of the Anna Sui Classic Eau de Toilette bottle.

“Having a Barbie doll in my likeness inducted to the ‘Inspiring Women’ series is such a meaningful and full-circle moment,” Sui said. “I’ve been a Barbie fan since childhood, and dressing Barbie played a pivotal role in igniting my passion for fashion. I spent countless hours designing looks for my dolls with fabric scraps leftover from my mom’s sewing projects — it was a creative outlet that encouraged me to follow my dreams. I know my younger self would be incredibly proud of how far I’ve come, and I hope my doll inspires fans to embrace curiosity, nurture their creativity and dream without limits.”

Beyond honoring Sui’s legacy, Barbie is also using the moment to give back. As part of its Dream Gap Project, Barbie will make a donation to Apex for Youth in partnership with Sui. The New York City-based nonprofit is dedicated to empowering underserved Asian and immigrant youth through mentoring, education, health and community engagement. A cause close to Sui’s heart, Apex for Youth supports the next generation of changemakers in building brighter, more equitable futures.

Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” series celebrates historical and modern trailblazers — women who broke boundaries, challenged stereotypes and paved the way for others to dream bigger. Past honorees during AAPI Heritage Month include Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi and pioneering actress Anna May Wong, as well as other iconic women such as Dr. Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Jane Goodall and Frida Kahlo.

The Anna Sui doll is available now at Mattel Shop.

The Hammer Museum announces the first U.S. institutional survey of Noah Davis

The Hammer Museum at UCLA will present Noah Davis, the first U.S. institutional survey of the visionary American artist Noah Davis, from June 8 to Aug. 31. Featuring more than 50 pieces of paintings, sculptures and works on paper, the exhibition offers a comprehensive look at Davis’ artistic output, including his community-driven vision as co-founder of the Underground Museum in Los Angeles.

Organized chronologically, the exhibition traces Davis’ career from 2007 until his untimely passing in 2015. His work reflects a wide-ranging engagement with history, popular culture, personal experience and social justice. Through vivid and emotionally resonant visual language, Davis explored subjects from everyday life, ancient Egypt and family history to racism in media and architectural symbolism. Highlights include “40 Acres and a Unicorn” (2007), “Isis” (2009) and the “Pueblo del Rio” series (2014), among other career-defining pieces.

The exhibition also marks a meaningful return to Los Angeles, where Davis lived, worked and established the Underground Museum with his wife, artist Karon Davis. Launched in 2012, the Arlington Heights space became a vital hub for art and community, offering free exhibitions, residencies and public programs — many organized in collaboration with MOCA, which Davis negotiated personally.

“Noah’s career was tragically short but extraordinarily impactful,” Hammer Museum director Zoë Ryan said. “He not only created a profound body of work, but also transformed how art is shared by building spaces that uplift overlooked artists and communities.”

Davis’ figurative paintings often depicted Black life through a lens of beauty, complexity and imagination. Drawing inspiration from vintage photography, film, literature and art history, Davis crafted scenes that blurred realism and dream, tenderness and critique. Whether portraying swimmers, dancers or people simply at rest, his subjects radiate presence and emotional depth.

Born in Seattle in 1983, Davis briefly studied at Cooper Union before moving to Los Angeles in 2004. While working at the Art Catalogues bookstore, he cultivated a deep appreciation for a wide range of painters — from Caspar David Friedrich to Kerry James Marshall — which informed his own bold and lyrical style. Committed to depicting Black life outside of media stereotypes, Davis’ work served as both an aesthetic breakthrough and a form of resistance.

Noah Davis is organized by the Barbican, London, and initiated with DAS MINSK, Potsdam. The Hammer presentation is curated by Aram Moshayedi, with Ikechúkwú Onyewuenyi and Nyah Ginwright. The exhibition will travel to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2026.

For more information, visit hammer.ucla.edu.

Gap × Dôen launch a second collaboration—now featuring menswear

Following the sellout success of their first partnership, Gap and Dôen are back with a second limited-edition collection. The summer-ready line brings Dôen’s signature vintage-inspired femininity to Gap’s classic American style — and, for the first time ever, introduces menswear to Dôen’s offerings.

The new 38-piece collection builds on the most-loved pieces from the first release while introducing new silhouettes, airy fabrics and thoughtful updates. Highlights include romantic eyelet dresses in new colors and shorter cuts, coastal-inspired matching sets in red, navy and gingham and a reimagining of Gap’s iconic arch logo using Dôen’s delicate typeface. The collection also expands into denim with sailor-inspired minis, high-rise trouser shorts and oversized jackets, along with a sweet selection for babies and toddlers.

The debut of Dôen’s menswear features relaxed classics like pleated denim trousers, a cotton poplin big shirt and elevated basics including an embroidered eyelet shirt and vintage-feel pocket tee.

Co-founder and CEO Margaret Kleveland calls the collaboration a tribute to the Dôen community, with campaign imagery by Clara Balzary featuring a cast of women closely tied to the brand — including Kirsty Hume, Bruna Tenório and Imani Randolph — celebrating connection, ease and timeless style.

In line with both brands’ commitment to equity and sustainability, the Gap × DÔEN collection was produced in factories participating in the RISE (Reimagining Industry to Support Equality) initiative. Founded by Gap Inc. in 2023, RISE supports gender equity in the global garment industry, and this marks DÔEN’s first launch under the initiative in its own supply chain.

The collection is available now on gap.com and in select Gap stores. Prices range from $34 to $158, with adult sizing available for both men and women, plus baby and toddler styles.

The Montage Laguna Beach teams up with Skin Design London and Saks Fifth Avenue

Just in time for summer, Montage Laguna Beach — the five-star coastal retreat perched on the bluffs above the Pacific — has introduced a new beauty and a new fashion collaboration.

In an exclusive new partnership with Skin Design London, the cosmeceutical skincare brand created by celebrity facialist Fatma Shaheen, Spa Montage is now offering two of Shaheen’s most coveted facials. The Vitamin Skin Glow Facial is a revitalizing treatment that uses advanced lymphatic massage to lift, tone and brighten the complexion—perfect for post-travel fatigue or a mid-summer refresh. For those seeking instant contour and lift, the Face Tight Facial offers a sculpting, skin-tightening experience using Shaheen’s signature SDL Facelift technique. Shaheen’s A-list following includes Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

Additionally, the hotel has debuted the Fifth Avenue Club Suite, bringing the personalized luxury of Saks Fifth Avenue shopping directly to the resort, along with complimentary styling sessions with a Saks style advisor who will curate hand-selected fashion and accessories tailored to each individual guest. The suite will also play host to exclusive trunk shows, jewelry showcases and other high-end retail experiences.

Bioderma celebrates 30 years of skincare innovation with Abigail Spencer

French skincare brand Bioderma marked a major milestone — 30 years of dermatological skincare — earlier this month with an intimate dinner hosted by actress and entrepreneur Abigail Spencer. Held in celebration of the brand’s legacy and its most iconic product, Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, the evening brought together a glowing group of beauty insiders at Chateau Marmont.

Guests included Zooey Deschanel, Jamie Chung, Ashley Madekwe, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Nasim Pedrad, Chriselle Lim, Annabelle Fleur, Rocky Barnes, Nichelle Hines, Amanda Kloots, Maggie Lawson and Melanie Lynskey — all longtime fans of the French pharmacy staple known for its gentle yet effective cleansing power.

At the heart of the celebration was Sensibio H2O, the micellar water that started it all. A backstage and editorial essential, this cult-favorite cleanser is lauded by makeup artists, models and dermatologists alike for its ability to effortlessly remove makeup and impurities while respecting sensitive skin. First introduced in 1995, Sensibio H2O has since become a global phenomenon, with one bottle reportedly sold every two seconds worldwide.

The evening’s aesthetic matched the product’s refined simplicity. Abigail Spencer’s floral studio, County Line Florals, infused the event with rustic elegance, creating a dreamy setting of soft blooms and natural textures that captured the brand’s clean, minimalist ethos. Guests gathered for a candlelit dinner and raised a glass to three decades of skincare excellence, innovation and clean beauty.

U Beauty launches a new sunscreen with Michelle Monaghan

U Beauty, the high-performance skincare brand founded by Tina Chen Craig, just debuted its latest breakthrough: The Multimodal Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 25. This multitasking product combines suncare, skincare and primer into one ultra-lightweight, mineral-based formula.

Actress Michelle Monaghan — longtime sun-safety advocate and now U Beauty’s first brand ambassador — stars in the Multimodal Sheer campaign. “I always say, the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use every single day,” Monaghan said. “Multimodal Sheer is just that. It’s easy, effective and feels incredible on the skin. It primes, protects and brightens—everything I need in one product.”

Monaghan’s connection to sun protection is personal. After having melanoma removed from her leg over a decade ago, she has remained an outspoken advocate for skin cancer education. “That moment changed everything for me,” she said. “Sun protection became non-negotiable, and I’ve been searching for a product like this ever since.”

Formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, the physical sunscreen shields against daily environmental aggressors while providing a weightless, second-skin feel. Supporting ingredients like Pongamia Pinnata Seed Extract, Stabilized Vitamin C and Clary Sage Extract work to brighten, smooth and enhance the skin’s radiance. A bio-inspired skin brightener contributes to a visibly balanced, luminous complexion, while also creating the ideal canvas for makeup.

Multimodal Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 25 retails for $98 and is available at U Beauty.com, Amazon.com, Blue Mercury, Nordstrom.com, SaksFi fthAvenue.com , BergdorfGoodman .com and VioletGrey.com.

