Runway-Worthy Glamour Takes Center Stage at the 78th Festival de Cannes

Fashion takes center stage at Cannes opening night, MOCA to honor Theaster Gates, Frank Gehry and Wendy Schmidt at its 2025 Gala, Jacques Marie Mage unveils a new collaboration with artist Connor Tingley and Simon Miller opens its first flagship in the DTLA Arts District.

Source: Getty Images

Fashion takes center stage at Cannes opening night

The 78th Festival de Cannes opened earlier this month at the Grand Théâtre Lumière with a red carpet display of cinematic prestige meets runway-worthy glamour. The evening featured the world premiere of Amélie Bonnin’s “Leave One Day” and a headline-making moment as Robert De Niro received an honorary Palme d’Or from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jury president Juliette Binoche led the fashion charge in a Dior haute couture gown, accented with white diamond jewelry from Chopard. Juror Halle Berry followed in a striped silk organza Jacquemus trapeze dress — “La Robe Berlingot” from the “La Croisière” collection — styled with Chopard earrings and a matching cocktail ring.

Fellow jury members also brought standout looks. Known for his bold sartorial choices, Jeremy Strong embraced his reputation as a fashion rebel, in a bespoke rose-hued tuxedo by Loro Piana, finished with a bow tie, cummerbund and Henry Walk velvet shoes. Alba Rohrwacher chose a custom black Chanel gown in faille and pleated tulle, inspired by the house’s Spring/Summer 1987 haute couture collection, completing her look with Chopard accessories. Leïla Slimani opted for a minimalist crepe gown by Dior, paired with Cartier’s iconic Panthère jewelry. Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia wore a structured suit by Rishta by Arjun Saluja, accessorized with statement jewelry from Tribe Amrapali.

The ceremony set the tone for the week ahead, where the jury evaluated the films in competition and award top honors including the Palme d’Or, Grand Prix and prizes for directing and performance. Winners were announced during the closing ceremony on May 24.

Source: MOCA

MOCA announces details of its 2025 Gala

MOCA has announced the details of the MOCA Gala 2025, taking place Saturday at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Little Tokyo.

This year marks the debut of MOCA Legends, a new format honoring transformative figures in contemporary art, architecture and philanthropy. The inaugural honorees are Theaster Gates, Frank Gehry and Wendy Schmidt.

Presented in partnership with Bvlgari, the event will spotlight each honoree’s long-standing relationship with the museum and broader cultural impact—from Gehry’s iconic 1983 renovation of the Geffen space to Gates’ landmark solo show in 2011 to Schmidt’s founding of the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Environment and Art Prize, whose first artist projects debut at MOCA in 2026.

“MOCA’s bold identity is shaped by visionaries like Theaster, Frank and Wendy,” MOCA director Johanna Burton said. “Their individual legacies are integral to how we present and preserve contemporary art, and how we imagine its future.”

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception in the Aileen Getty Plaza, featuring access to “Olafur Eliasson: OPEN,” followed by a seated dinner and live performance by Tierra Whack. The Grammy-nominated artist, whose 2024 debut “World Wide Whack” received wide acclaim, was recently named one of the best female rappers of all time by Billboard.

“Bvlgari is proud to celebrate MOCA’s legacy of cultural innovation,” Herve Perrot, president of Bvlgari North America, said. “This partnership honors the legends shaping the creative future.”

Funds raised from the gala support MOCA’s year-round programming, operations and staff.

To purchase a table, donate, or learn more, visit moca.org/gala2025 or contact gala@moca.org.

Source: David Sims

Pierpaolo Piccioli is the new creative director of Balenciaga

After months of speculation, Balenciaga has found its new creative director. Kering announced earlier this month that Pierpaolo Piccioli — the celebrated Italian designer best known for his tenure at Valentino — will take the helm, effective July 10. His first collection for the house is slated to debut in October.

Piccioli’s appointment marks a new era for the storied maison, following Demna’s provocative, decade-long tenure. Under Demna, Balenciaga became synonymous with dystopian silhouettes, meme-making moments and a radical subversion of luxury fashion’s norms. Piccioli, however, signals a different kind of power — one rooted in grace, craft and reverence for the house’s heritage.

“I realized the first image I ever posted on Instagram was Cristóbal Balenciaga’s 1967 wedding ensemble,” Piccioli reflected in a personal note. “I don’t know if I should take it as a sign but I now see the bigger picture.” He also paid tribute to the house’s lineage, naming Cristóbal Balenciaga, Nicolas Ghesquière, Alexander Wang and Demna as predecessors who each shaped the brand’s identity in distinct and lasting ways.

Piccioli stepped down from Valentino in 2024 after nearly 25 years at the house, 15 of them as creative director. He was succeeded by Alessandro Michele, whose return to fashion after leaving Gucci marked another high-profile shift in the industry.

Piccioli’s approach at Valentino was defined by a modern take on couture: elegant, often romantic and rooted in craft rather than concept. The move to Balenciaga therefore suggests a tonal shift after Demna’s years of disruption and spectacle.

Kering deputy CEO Francesca Bellettini called Piccioli “one of the most talented and celebrated designers of today,” adding, “his mastery of Haute Couture, his creative voice and his passion for savoir-faire made him the ideal choice.”

Balenciaga CEO Gianfranco Gianangeli echoed the sentiment, noting: “His creative vision will thrive here. I look forward to what we will build together.”

Source: JMM

Jacques Marie Mage unveils a new collaboration with artist Connor Tingley

Jacques Marie Mage, the Los Angeles-based luxury eyewear brand founded by designer Jerome Mage, has unveiled a new collaboration with artist Connor Tingley. The limited-edition release reimagines the brand’s iconic Dealan frame through Tingley’s distinct artistic lens.

The Connor Tingley for JMM collection draws inspiration from “The NUN Series,” a body of work painted in reverse color codes using Renaissance-era Sfumato techniques. The series — created with over 22 layers of paint — becomes fully visible only through a mobile screen, revealing hidden colors and silhouettes that explore perception, duality and the sublime. “I’m very interested in absolute truths,” Tingley said. “Dark informs light and light informs dark.”

This inaugural eyewear release marks a new chapter in an ongoing creative partnership between the luxury eyewear brand and Tingley, who first collaborated with JMM in 2021 by creating a large-scale painting for the opening of their Venice gallery.

The design centers on a single, ’60s-inspired Dealan frame, now rendered in plant-based acetate in a blue steel color with vibrant orange lenses. Details include white metal arrowhead front-pins — a first for the brand — spur-shaped rivets, silver exposed wirecores and foil-embossed hallmarks from both JMM and Tingley on the inner temples.

Available in an edition of just 50 pieces, each pair comes in a Collector’s Box Set, complete with a leather magnetic-closure case, oversized microfiber cloth featuring artwork from “The NUN Series” and a one-of-a-kind letterpress authenticity card illustrated by the artist himself.

The Connor Tingley for Jacques Marie Mage Dealan is available exclusively at the JMM Gallery in Venice and online at JacquesMarieMage.com.

Source: BFA

Anine Bing and friends toast her new summer collection at Chateau Marmont

On May 13, Anine Bing celebrated the launch of her brand’s Summer 2025 collection with an intimate cocktail event at the iconic Chateau Marmont penthouse. Hosted by founder and chief creative officer Bing and CEO Julie Bourgeois, the evening brought together a stylish crowd of celebrities, tastemakers, stylists and friends of the brand.

Guests including Awkwafina, Alison Brie, Minka Kelly, Yvonne Strahovski, Rachel Zoe, Abby Elliott, Brianne Howey, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Caylee Cowan, Akira Akbar and Aimee Song joined stylists like Mimi Cuttrell, Jeanne Yang and Jessica Paster to preview the new collection — styled in standout pieces themselves. Attendees sipped champagne and dirty martinis and snacked on mini burgers, fries and pigs in blankets as the sun set over the city.

The Summer 2025 collection pays tribute to the brand’s Los Angeles roots, drawing inspiration from a quintessential California summer. Photographed by Ezra Petronio and styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the campaign stars model Luna Bijl in a lineup of sun-faded denim, classic stripes and raffia accessories—a modern uniform for warm-weather dressing.

Each guest left with curated summer essentials including striped bikinis, bucket hats and sunglasses, all available now on aninebing.com.

Founded in 2012, Anine Bing blends Scandinavian simplicity with American energy, delivering elevated wardrobe staples for women who favor timeless style with an edge.

Source: Burberry

Burberry celebrates its new Highgrove collection at Flamingo Estate

British luxury fashion house Burberry welcomed friends of the brand to Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles on May 16 to celebrate the launch of Highgrove x Burberry — a new collection inspired by Highgrove Gardens, the private estate of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Set among the hills of Eagle Rock, Flamingo Estate is the home and garden of founder and author Richard Christiansen, who cultivates a wide variety of plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables, and collaborates with more than 120 farms to produce high-end pantry, apothecary and bath products.

Christiansen hosted the daylong event, where guests including Aimee Song, Casey Fremont, Djuna Bel, Ethan Gaskill, Jack Innanen, Karolyn Pho, Marlon Garcia, Morgan Stewart McGraw, Robert Gigliotti and Salem Mitchell participated in a range of activities including honey tasting with the estate’s beekeeper, an ikebana class in Japanese flower arranging and a botanical soap- and shower-steamer–making workshop — all using the seasonal bounty of the estate. The afternoon ended with an alfresco cocktail party in the orchard.

Launched this month, Highgrove x Burberry includes 28 pieces across menswear, womenswear and accessories. Each piece is made from certified wool, organic cotton or organic silk, and features a custom print by British artist Helen Bullock, inspired by the Kitchen Garden at Highgrove.

Located in England’s Cotswolds, Highgrove Gardens span 15 acres and reflect King Charles III’s longtime commitment to organic gardening and environmental sustainability.

Source: BFA

Simon Miller opens its first flagship store in the DTLA Arts District

Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Simon Miller has opened its first-ever flagship store — located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District at Signal, a new cultural and retail destination.

The 1,000-square-foot space marks a major milestone for the brand and its founder and CEO Chelsea Hansford, who welcomed a crowd of friends, creatives and longtime supporters to fête the May 14 opening.

Nathalie and Laura Love, Ally Hilfiger, Djuna Bel, Rainey Qualley, Langley Fox, Mia Moretti, Courtney Trop, Neville Wakefield, Emily Labowe, and Amirah Kassem were among the stylish guests who gathered in a lush art deco-inspired courtyard outfitted with vintage striped cabanas, oversized palms and nods to Havana glamour. A live Cuban band provided the soundtrack while handcrafted mojitos by Zacapa and Don Julio margaritas made the rounds, alongside paella and Iberico ham carved tableside.

Inside the flagship, Hansford’s background in art and design is on full display. The space blends tropical modernism with graphic boldness — featuring custom fixtures, vintage lighting, sculptural pieces by Leonard Urso and ceramics by Peter Keil. It’s a gallery-meets-retail experience that reflects Simon Miller’s playful, art-forward DNA.

The opening also launched a new collaboration with Dorsia, the luxury reservation platform, with plans to bring Simon Miller experiences to more cities in 2025.

Through summer, the brand will activate the adjacent courtyard with signature green-striped seating and vintage-inspired umbrellas — inviting the public into the world of Simon Miller.

Founded in 2008 and reimagined by Chelsea Hansford in 2017, Simon Miller is a Los Angeles-based brand known for its elevated yet playful approach to fashion. From novelty knits to sculptural bags, the label offers luxury that does not take itself too seriously.

The Simon Miller flagship is open now at 821 Traction Ave, Los Angeles, 90013.

