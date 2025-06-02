Catherine Martin Reimagines Vintage for Miu Miu Upcycled With Short Film Debut

Miu Miu taps Catherine Martin for its newest Upcycled collection, Emporio Armani launches its new fragrance with a Venice Beach bash, Hannah Lee makes her West Coast debut at James Fuentes and Sea Ranch Lodge debuts four new architectural rental homes just in time for summer.

Miu Miu taps Catherine Martin for its newest Upcycled collection

Miu Miu has collaborated with four-time Oscar winner Catherine Martin on its newest Upcycled collection. Alongside the collection of reimagined pre-loved garments, Martin makes her directorial debut with the short film “Grande Envie,” a ghost story set in a 1930s French chateau.

Inspired by the photographs of Jacques Henri Lartigue and the artistic energy of the interwar French Riviera, “Grande Envie” is a lush ghost story-meets-style odyssey. It follows a widowed Count (played by Willem Dafoe) haunted by the memory of his late wife (Daisy Ridley), while three enigmatic strangers arrive, full of summer longing. The cast includes Callina Liang, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Diana Silvers and Eliot Sumner — all wearing pieces from the collaboration — with campaign photography by Michella Bredahl.

“The collection draws together things that don’t necessarily belong together,” Martin explained. “There are clashes of the pretty and the vulgar but brought together beautifully, just like in the 1920s and 1930s.”

For Martin, Miu Miu Upcycled embodies the ethos of transforming the meaning of a garment by using it in completely new ways. “Like the Countess in my film, it’s about the past haunting the present,” she reflected. “Miu Miu Upcycled gives new life to old clothes, transforming them into the ultimate luxury — where love and attention make something more precious than before.”

Launched in 2020, Miu Miu Upcycled is a series of special collections of vintage pieces reworked and transformed by Miu Miu, carefully sourced from stores and markets focused on vintage clothing worldwide, created to promote circular design practices.

The project began with vintage dresses, reinterpreted through Miu Miu’s aesthetic codes. Inspired by circular business models, it fosters a contemporary cultural attitude by giving new life to pre-owned and pre-loved clothes.

To celebrate the launch, Miu Miu hosted an exclusive lunch at Hôtel Belles Rives in Antibes during the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Martin was joined by the cast of “Grande Envie” and an international gathering of guests, including Dianna Agron, Ellie Bamber, Emma Corrin, Aja Naomi King, Brigitte Lacombe, Iris Law, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Barbara Palvin.

The collection and “Grande Envie” launch globally on June 21.

Emporio Armani launches its new fragrance with a Venice Beach bash

Emporio Armani Fragrances toasted the launch of its newest scent, Stronger With You Parfum, with a music-fueled celebration in Venice Beach on May 22.

The immersive event featured a surprise performance by Grammy-nominated artist Benson Boone and drew a guest list packed with influencers, musicians and actors including Barbie Ferreira, KJ Apa, Lukas Gage, Benito Skinner, Meadow Walker, Gregg Sulkin, Jurnee Smollett, Michael Cimino and Frankie Jonas.

The night unfolded across a multi-room venue with social media-ready installations and three live performances. Guests explored a sensorial Don Julio tequila tasting room, sampled sandwiches from local favorite Ggiata Delicatessen and danced to DJ sets by Channel Tres and Mau P.

Attendees left with bottles of the latest addition to the brand’s viral men’s fragrance line, which features notes of spicy chestnut and warm leathered vanilla.

Stronger With You Parfum is available now at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com, retailing for $130.

Hannah Lee makes her West Coast debut at James Fuentes

James Fuentes will present “Hannah Lee: Dumbo’s Feather,” marking the New York-based artist’s West Coast debut and her first solo exhibition with the gallery. The show features a new series of oil paintings created in 2025, capturing dreamlike moments suspended in time with striking realism.

In paintings like “Rainy Night” and “Passing Time,” Lee transforms the ordinary into deeply resonant portraits of human experience. Her process blends technical precision with abstraction: working from her own photographs, she grids each canvas and paints piece by piece, creating images that feel more like memory than snapshot. Legally blind, Lee uses this method to expand her visual field, turning limitation into expressive advantage, giving her work a unique photographic-memory quality.

Themes of technology, perception and transience run throughout the exhibition. Works like “Mauna Kea” and “Chrome Jacket” evoke the sublime, depicting quiet figures observing sunlight across shadowed landscapes. Each painting acts as a portal within a larger perceptual grid exploring time, space and consciousness.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1989, Lee earned her BFA from Parsons School of Design in 2012. She has held solo exhibitions in New York and Manila and participated in group shows in New York and Los Angeles. “Dumbo’s Feather” is her first solo exhibition in Los Angeles. She currently lives and works in New York.

“Hannah Lee: Dumbo’s Feather” will be on view at James Fuentes, 5015 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, from June 7–July 5, 2025, with an opening reception on June 7, 6–8 p.m.

Frēda Salvador opens in Larchmont Village

Sausalito-based footwear brand Freda Salvador has officially opened its doors in Los Angeles, debuting a new boutique in Larchmont Village last month.

Located in a historic 1923 building, the 970-square-foot store was designed in collaboration with Morgan Wallach (formerly of Amber Interiors). The space blends original architectural elements — like poured concrete floors with embossed tile inlay, ornate crown molding and high ceilings — with curated vintage art, ceramics and modern furnishings, creating the warm, lived-in feel of a stylish home.

This marks the third retail location, following its flagship on San Francisco’s Fillmore Street and a recent opening in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, comfort and timeless design, the brand has attracted a loyal following that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot, Elle Fanning, Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss and Jessica Alba.

“We wanted this space to feel intimate and inspiring — like visiting a friend’s impeccably styled home,” co-founders Cristina Palomo Nelson and Megan Papay said. “Every detail is intentional, from the materials to the textures, to create something truly personal and inviting.”

Founded in California, Frēda Salvador is known for elevated, handcrafted footwear. The brand’s signature silhouettes — like sleek loafers, versatile boots and minimalist sneakers—are made in small, family-run factories in Spain and El Salvador.

Frēda Salvador is open now at 115 N Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, 90004.

Sea Ranch Lodge debuts four new architectural rental homes

This summer, The Sea Ranch Lodge — the landmark destination along Northern California’s rugged Sonoma County coastline — is adding four architecturally distinct homes to its curated Sea Ranch Living rental program, expanding the collection to 12 design-forward residences.

Located on 53 acres of dramatic oceanfront cliffs, The Sea Ranch Lodge offers travelers a chance to “live like a local” in some of the region’s most iconic homes. New to the mix are Shanti House, Third Rock, Cedar + Skye and Compass Close — each offering immersive, sustainable stays that blend design, comfort and coastal serenity.

Each home offers a unique blend of style and setting: Shanti House features serene Japandi interiors and oceanfront views with a cedar hot tub; Third Rock, designed by Obie Bowman, pairs mid-century charm with artwork by Robert Rauschenberg and Edward Ruscha; Cedar + Skye is a modern forest loft with soaring glass walls overlooking coastal redwoods; and Compass Close combines forest seclusion, whitewater views, solar power and a striking Barbara Stauffacher Solomon mural.

All stays include concierge services, curated grocery pre-stocking, spa treatments, chef-prepared meals and thoughtful in-home touches — from sketching kits and trail maps to binoculars and locally made bath products.

To complement the expansion, the Lodge is also introducing Sustainable Living at Sea Ranch, a customizable, three-night add-on package that lets guests engage with the local environment through farm-fresh breakfasts, in-home spa treatments, curated workshops, and parting gifts like mushroom-scented candles and apple cider caramels from nearby producers.

“Our goal is to offer guests not just a place to stay, but a way to fully experience Sea Ranch living—from the architecture and the food to the land itself,” Kristina Jetton, general manager of The Sea Ranch Lodge, said.

Set along 10 miles of rugged Northern California coastline in Sonoma County, Sea Ranch is a visionary community founded in the 1960s that celebrates sustainable living, stunning natural landscapes and groundbreaking architecture. Designed by a renowned group of architects and planners — including Charles Moore, Donlyn Lyndon, William Turnbull, Richard Whitaker and landscape architect Lawrence Halprin — Sea Ranch pioneered a harmonious approach to building that respects and blends into the environment.

Rates start at $680 per night. For bookings and more information, visit thesearanchlodge.com/lodging/ sea-ranch-living or contact guestservices@ thesearanchlodge.com .

The Outset launches a Skin Survival Kit in partnership with “Jurassic World Rebirth”

Scarlett Johansson’s clean beauty brand, The Outset, has teamed up with Universal Pictures for a limited-edition skincare drop inspired by her latest blockbuster.

The Skin Survival Kit, created in collaboration with “Jurassic World Rebirth,” is designed to keep your skin calm, hydrated and protected — whether you are facing harsh climates or prehistoric chaos.

“Jurassic World Rebirth,” which hits theaters July 2, stars Johansson as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert navigating a world where dinosaurs roam once again. “These were the products I relied on through filming to keep my skin hydrated and looking radiant, no matter what,” she said of the kit’s lineup.

The Skin Survival Kit comes in two versions: a full-size set and a mini travel-ready edit called Escape Minis. Both feature The Outset’s hero formulas, including the Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser (a non-stripping, makeup-removing staple), the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum (for hydration and bounce), the Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer and the Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm, a multi-tasking balm for dry or irritated skin.

Each kit also includes a collectible Zora Bennett character card and The Field Bag — a chic yet functional accessory inspired by the film’s wardrobe.

The limited-edition Skin Survival Kits are available now at TheOutset.com.

