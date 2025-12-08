Chanel’s Subway Runway, Ralph Lauren’s LA Holiday Experience and Kim Kardashian’s Merry Skims ‘Kimsmas’

Matthieu Blazy brings Chanel to the street — er, the New York subway —, a Ralph Lauren Christmas pops up IRL in Los Angeles and Kim Kardashian’s Kimsmas Skims extravaganza pops up on TikTok Shop. Plus, actress Judith Light, “Hacks” costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager and more talk power dressing onscreen and off at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit.

Look One from the Chanel Métiers d’art 2026 collection. Source: Chanel

Chanel Hits the NYC Subway for Métiers d’art Show

A revolution is definitely afoot at Chanel, where a model in blue jeans and a camel-hued, zip-front sweatshirt opened the luxury brand’s latest demi-couture fashion show. Quelle surprise!

Less than two months after debuting his first ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week, new Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy followed it up with another blockbuster showing in New York City on Tuesday night, this one celebrating the house’s Métiers d’Art artisan workshops for embroidery, feathers, stones and more.

Exquisite details were on display, but the delicate touch didn’t stop Blazy from bringing a new, relatable cool to Chanel.

He turned the New York subway into a runway, with models arriving like commuters on their way to work, weaving around the platform of the abandoned Bowery Street station as guests Teyana Taylor, A$AP Rocky, Jon Bon Jovi, Bowen Yang, Sofia Coppola and others looked on.

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. Source: Chanel

The collection was inspired by the city’s colorful cast of characters, with Blazy leaning into individual looks rather than suggesting a prevailing trend. And indeed, he showed something for almost everyone, if price was no object.

Blazy has loosened the house’s design codes and created a more inclusive vision, challenging the idea that there is any one Chanel woman or Chanel uniform.

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. Source: Chanel

He’s still referencing the house’s heritage pieces but in less rigid ways, and he’s tempering the fantasy with true everyday wear, which was a huge part of Coco Chanel’s early legacy as an innovator in jersey.

The iconic Chanel suit was on the move, of course, but worn with a bedazzled “I Love NY” T-shirt or rendered in a taxi cab-yellow and red squiggle pattern that brought to mind graffiti.

A faded blue seed bead–embroidered button-down shirt paired with matching embroidered jeans as a set instead of a suit looked modern, as did a sturdy flannel shirt (done here in bouclé) standing in for a jacket over a tweed skirt.

Following the much-buzzed-about use of Charvet men’s button-down shirts in his first show, Blazy is continuing to give women styling tricks to emulate, making Chanel relatable as a way of dressing even to those who can’t afford the clothing.

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. Source: Chanel

Whimsical touches abounded — shimmery doggies on a lady suit, a snowy countryside scenic sweater styled atop a sequin skirt, and jaunty hats galore, including one worn by Ayo Edebiri in the front row. And the eveningwear was seriously sumptuous, from flapper dresses nodding to the independent spirit of Coco’s day to a chevron-beaded, ribbon-tied slip dress with a skirt of pale green feathers worn over crisp khaki pants that looked like the red carpet of the future — once again keeping comfort and freedom in mind. Can’t wait to see who wears that one first … which will be in record time, no doubt.

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026. Source: Chanel

The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild presented by South Coast Plaza at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit with “All’s Fair” actress Judith Light, “Hacks” costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager, comedian Yvonne Orji and more. Source: TheWrap

Power Looks at TheWrap Power Women Summit

Hollywood doesn’t just follow culture, it shapes it, and Hollywood women are redefining what power looks like on screen and off including on “Hacks” and “All’s Fair.” That was the topic of the style-focused panel, “The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild,” presented by South Coast Plaza, at TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit on Tuesday at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills.

Panelists included “All’s Fair” actress Judith Light, “Hacks” costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager, stylist Kelsey Brosi — who works with Khloé Kardashian, among others, and is part of South Coast Plaza’s Stylist Program — and “Insecure” actress, comedian and author Yvonne Orji. Mikimoto was the exclusive jewelry sponsor of the day’s events, with select talent, VIPs, and South Coast Plaza panelists styled by Mikimoto and Balmain, and beauty touch-ups provided by Prada Beauty.

Moderated by Bronwyn Newport, a fashion historian, archivist and a new cast member on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the conversation covered how women can use fashion to command attention and as a means of empowerment. Among the tips: making sure to have a great tailor in your arsenal and investing in elevated accessories, outerwear and a statement jacket.

“A lot of times, when I put on the shoes, that makes a huge, huge difference,” Light said of how costumes help her find power in her characters, adding that her personal love of fashion goes all the way back to her days shopping the racks of Loehmann’s (she still has her gold card to prove it, though the retailer is long gone).

“The thing that really makes me feel good is any outfit where I don’t have to wear a bra,” Orji deadpanned. “That’s my power moment … Free Willy!”

“It’s liberating that we can all have ideas and there is no wrong answer,” Felix-Hager said of how fashion, and in many ways contemporary costume, have let go of traditional rules. “I could costume design a show and it would look a certain way, and you could do one and it would look totally different.”

Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience. Source: Ralph Lauren

A Ralph Lauren Christmas Arrives in L.A. for Festive Weekend Pop-Up

Dark wood, deep red and green velvet, tartan plaids, brass accents, lush trees, pinecones and garlands. You can picture a Ralph Lauren Christmas before you even see it, which may be why the trend has taken over TikTok this season, driven by a craving for cozy nostalgia.

Well, Ralph Lauren showed us how it’s done IRL in L.A. this weekend with an immersive outdoor pop-up off Melrose Alley in West Hollywood.

The experience included an RL67 selection of vintage Ralph Lauren holiday sweaters and classic denim; an RL Workshop customization station with complimentary embroidery and hand painting; a Ralph’s Coffee cart with festive libations; a tree farm (100% of proceeds from sales will go to the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center), plus live music and visits with Polo Bear for kiddos.

Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg. Source: TikTok

Kim Kardashian and Skims Try Livestream Shopping With “Kimsmas Live!”

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping — and entertainment. Kim Kardashian combined both in “Kimsmas Live!,” a 45-minute livestream special showcasing her brand Skims Wednesday night on TikTok Shop. She created the project with OBB Media, the studio behind “A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter” for Netflix.

It felt like a cross between HSN, with Kardashian hosting and selling (“These are amazing prices you guys,” she said of a cami and pants bundle), and a variety show. There were fun animations, glimpses of her holiday-decorated home with 17,000 flocked trees, appearances by Kris Jenner, Kylie Richards, “Love Island” hunk Nicholas Van Steenberg and Snoop Dogg in a red check Skims robe sharing his favorite holiday cocktail recipe.

“‘Kismas Live!’ is an opportunity for us to deepen the way we engage our customers,” Jens Grede, co-founder and CEO of Skims, said. “Livestreaming allows us to meet our community where they already are-in real time–and partnering with OBB Media and TikTok lets us build an experience that’s both entertaining and highly shoppable for the holiday season.”

While live shopping has been slower to take off in Western markets, there have been indications that the format is growing. Whatnot, the California startup, reached an $11.5 billion valuation after its latest round of funding, with women’s apparel, primarily sold by independent sellers, as its biggest category. It tripled Black Friday sales this year, reaching $75 million.

The more curated “Covet by Christos,” which L.A.-based resale impresario Christos Garkinos launched on Instagram Live in 2020 just after the pandemic forced stores to shut down, has generated $200 million in sales to date of new and resale goods, with some customers spending up to $2 million per year on a rare $160,000 Hermès Himalayan Birkin, new-with-tags pieces from Phoebe Philo’s Celine, pricey haircare products by Hollywood stylist Chris McMillan, skincare from Dr. Diamond’s Metacine and Favorite Daughter sportswear by Erin and Sara Foster.

Meanwhile, despite the social media platform’s still unresolved U.S. ownership status, TikTok Shop has emerged as a force this year, crossing half a billion dollars in U.S. sales over the four-day holiday period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the company, with brands like Ralph Lauren, Disney — and now Skims — joining the TikTok chorus. Kardashian is really perfect for the medium, and if she pulls in even a fraction of those viewers of “All’s Fair,” it will be a Merry Kimsmas all around.

