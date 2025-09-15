Dior Red Carpet Blitz, a Bright NYFW Debut and a Sterling Collab

Dior continues its red carpet blitz in Toronto, VMAs’ best-dressed guest wears the hottest new Paris fashion label, Lisa Eisner x The Row jewelry is all in the family, Rachel Scott’s Proenza Schouler prelude and more.

LaKeith Stanfield, Anya Taylor-Joy and Josh O’Connor at TIFF 2025 (Source: Getty Images)

Dior’s Red Carpet Blitz Continues

How much is too much? Dior continued its red carpet blitz in Toronto this week, this time spotlighting just off-the-runway looks from designer Jonathan Anderson’s debut men’s collection shown in Paris in June.

At the “Roofman” premiere, LaKeith Stanfield brought swagger to a white sweater, denim blue bowtie and khakis with protruding pleats, which he topped with a black leather beret. Meanwhile, at the “Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere, Josh O’Connor played the dandy in Anderson’s reworked hourglass-shape Bar jacket for men, with a black-and-white check sweater and a white bow tie in the same throwback cravat style. The looks were a more casual take on the red carpet, but that seems to be a trend at TIFF.

One exception was longtime Dior face Anya Taylor-Joy in an ice-blue Dior silk dress that was a custom design. Like Greta Lee’s killer Dior dress from Venice, this one really hinted at the direction Anderson could be taking the women’s ready-to-wear, and indeed, couture.

I loved the volume in the skirt, and the thicket of satin ribbons – classic but modern. In other Dior news, the first women’s ambassador of the J.A. era has been named, and it’s “Anora” best actress Oscar winner Mikey Madison. Anderson’s debut women’s ready-to-wear Dior show is Oct. 1. No telling how many more red carpet credits he’ll have by then, but the anticipation is building.

Angelina Jolie at TIFF 2025 (Source: Getty Images)

Elsewhere at the festival, I was intrigued by the Gabriela Hearst chocolate silk double breasted trench coat Angelina Jolie wore to the premiere of her film, “Couture.” Following on the heels of Ashley Olsen wearing a trench by The Row as a dress to the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in L.A. recently (see photo above), coat dresses are really starting to look cool.

FKA Twigs at the 2025 MTV VMAs (Source: Getty Images)

Wonderfully Wacky VMAs Fashion

At the VMA Awards, in the midst of the wonderfully wacky and weird red carpet, the night’s most memorable look came courtesy of FKA Twigs, who chose a blood red bandeau-meets-bolero jacket with corset lacing in back, and heavily distressed flared pants from Matières Fécales.

Yes, that does translate to fecal matter in English, and it’s one of the hottest new fashion labels in Paris, with designers Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran already earning comparisons to Alexander McQueen and Rick Owens. The headphones may also have been the best accessory of the night.

Chanel supports Alice Winocour’s film Couture. (Source: TIFF)

Chanel Gets Screen Time in “Couture”

The fashion-film crossover continues in Toronto. Angelina Jolie’s film “Couture,” which shines a light on three women working in the shadows of the fashion industry – an independent filmmaker, a makeup artist and a fresh face in modeling from South Sudan – is getting a boost from Chanel.

The project from filmmaker Alice Winocour is set during Paris Fashion Week, and Chanel granted access to its haute couture salons and workrooms to shoot several scenes. Chanel also collaborated with costume designer Pascaline Chavanne to reimagine looks inspired by collections from the house, which appear in the final fashion show.

Also at TIFF, Gucci announced its involvement with the Romain Gavras film “Sacrifice,” which is about a confrontation between celebrities and eco-terrorists at an environmental fundraiser. (Sounds delicious, and like a more natural star vehicle for sustainable fashion advocate Jolie, but anyway.)

Gucci created select costumes for the characters played by Chris Evans, Vincent Cassel and Salma Hayek Pinault, as well as sponsoring the premiere after party.

These partnerships follow news from Venice that Tiffany & Co. supplied jewelry for “Frankenstein,” and Saint Laurent Productions’ “Father Mother Sister Brother” took the Gold Lion.

Lisa Eisner, Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner (Source: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Lisa Eisner x The Row Is All in the Family

Lisa Eisner, one of L.A.’s most stylish women, whose work spans fashion, photography and now statement jewelry, has launched a striking new Silver Foil collection with The Row – and it’s all in the family.

The Row co-founder Ashley Olsen is married to the designer’s artist son Louis Eisner (the three are pictured above at the 25th YES Scholars Gala in L.A. earlier this month).

“The Row is a dream … And I guess I’m a nepo mother-in-law,” joked Eisner, who launched her namesake line in 2014, taking inspiration from the American West and raw stones. The line debuted on the spring 2015 Tom Ford runway.

The Silver Foil collection is gorgeously sculptural and textured, in keeping with the rest of her handmade work. “I wanted it to be like silver nuggets, because I’ve done gold nuggets. And it’s a little inspired by John Chamberlain’s sculptures,” she said of the collection. Prices range from $650 to $8,950 and includes a powerful collar, double link bracelet, wave cuff, six-drop earrings and more. (She’s wearing the pieces in the photo above).

Lisa Eisner x The Row Silver Foil collection earrings. (Source: Courtesy of The Row)

Silver is having a serious fashion moment. (Ralph Lauren showed silver jewelry on his spring 2026 runway Wednesday in New York.) Perhaps it’s because of the soaring price of gold, or maybe it looks modern again thanks to contemporary jewelry designers like Juju Vera, Sophie Buhai, Uncommon Matters and Eisner, whose work has been worn by Ayo Edebiri, Tracee Ellis Ross and Maya Rudolph just this week at the “One Battle After Another” premiere in L.A.

The Lisa Eisner x The Row Silver Foil collection is available on the designer’s website and at The Row stores.

Proenza Schouler Spring 2026

An Exciting NYFW Debut

The September-to-October fashion month run of new designers debuting at brands kicked off in New York Wednesday with Rachel Scott at Proenza Schouler.

The Jamaican-American talent, who won the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Womenswear Designer of the Year award in 2024 for her brand Diotima, joined Proenza Schouler a few months back, following the announcement that the brand’s founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez would be heading to Loewe, where they will show their first collection in Paris Oct. 3.

The Spring 2026 Proenza Schouler collection was a prelude to the new chapter designed as a collaboration between the studio team and Scott.

She built her own brand as a sultry haven for women with sexy knits, tailoring and denim with artisanal crochet and lace doilies inspired by domestic work. And you could see that spirit and hand on some of the Proenza pieces, including lovely reverse jacquard tailoring in black or ivory, with threads drawn outward for a touch of lived-in luxe.

Stylists and stars should make room in their awards season wardrobes to support Scott, one of too few rising female designers in fashion.

Frank Romero, Saucers Seen Over Hollywood (Source: Luis De Jesus Los Angeles)

Frank Romero Returns With Timely New Paintings

Back in L.A., a Chicano art movement pioneer returns to the gallery scene Sept. 13 with “Frank Romero: California Dreaming,” a solo exhibition of new paintings and seminal works from the artist’s six-decade career, including neon nightscapes dotted with symbols of the city’s golden age of cinema.

His new work introduces flying saucers as a nostalgic throwback to the 1950s and a cheeky reference to sombreros.

“When I was growing up, the UFO wasn’t just related to science fiction, it was symbolic of a primordial fear of something coming. I thought it was rather silly. And these paintings are tongue-in-cheek, they’re supposed to be jokes. They are jokes. But really, though, the government has labeled the Mexican American this and others like us similarly before,” Romero said.

The exhibition will run Sept. 13–Oct. 25 at Luis de Jesus Los Angeles gallery, with an opening reception Sept. 13.

Forwarded this newsletter?

Subscribe here to get WrapStyle directly every week!

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Booth Moore.

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please contact Alexandra von Bargen.