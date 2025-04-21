The Fashion Trust US Hosts Its 3rd Annual Awards With Keke Palmer

The Fashion Trust U.S. hosts its third annual awards ceremony, H&M throws a music festival in DTLA, The Broad breaks ground on a major expansion and Prada celebrates its new mascara with an immersive pop-up in Beverly Hills.

Rachel Scott, Law Roach and Stephanie Horton. (Source: Stefanie Keenan for Getty)

The Fashion Trust US hosts its 3rd annual awards ceremony

The Fashion Trust U.S. (FTUS) held its third annual awards ceremony earlier this month at The Lot at Formosa. The Tuesday night event was hosted by Keke Palmer and handed out prizes in four main categories: the Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Accessories and Graduate Awards, along with a special award for Sustainability.

Finalists were selected by FTUS Founding Board Member Tania Fares alongside Board Members Laura Brown, Karla Welch, Carlos Nazario, Cameron Silver, Maha Dakhil and presenting sponsor Google Shopping.

The April 8 event was attended by a high-wattage crowd that included Kate Hudson, Cara Delevingne, Kathy Hilton, Michael Chow, Colman Domingo, Barbie Ferreira, Bob Mackie, Jeremy Scott, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Fergie, Julia Fox, Laverne Cox and Kerry Washington. Guests were treated to cocktails, a dinner of chicken nuggets and caviar as well as a special performance by Natasha Bedingfield.

Julia Fox and Francesco Risso. Jeremy Scott and Willy Chavarria. (Source: Charlie Gallay for Getty)

Rachel Scott of Diotima took home the Ready-to-Wear Award, presented by Law Roach, who made headlines by announcing his return from retirement during the ceremony. Patrick Taylor received the Graduate Award sponsored by St. John, Dani Griffiths of CLYDE won the Accessories Award, Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz of Beck the Jewelry Award and Nana Kwame Adusei of Kwame Adusei the Sustainability Award.

Kate Hudson and Tania Fares. (Source: Stefanie Keenan for Getty)

Each winner was presented with a trophy designed by jewelry designer Daniela Villegas, inspired by beetles and their protective elytra, the forewings that shield their wings.

The Fashion Trust U.S. also honored designer and Creative Director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, with its inaugural Honorary Award celebrating his extraordinary contributions to the fashion industry. His award was presented by Hailey Bieber.

Source: H&M

H&M celebrates their S/S 2025 collection with a one-off festival in Los Angeles

On April 9, global fashion and design company H&M got the jump on Coachella by hosting a one-off music festival in DTLA headlined by Doechii, Robyn and Jamie xx.

The H&M&LA festival, honoring their S/S 2025 collection, also featured performances by PinkPantheress and SAILORR, while offering festival-style food trucks from In-N-Out, Pink’s Hot Dogs and Kogi BBQ Tacos.

Guests—including Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Barbie Ferreira, Julez Smith, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Chase Stokes and Dakota Fanning—were invited to immerse themselves in sound across two stages and a special club, while also exploring a visually rich world of cinematic moments and digital displays.

The event, which was open to the public via social media sign-ups, paid homage to Los Angeles, spotlighting the city’s influence on film, music, art and fashion. It also highlighted H&M’s commitment to uplifting both established and emerging talent, as well as amplifying global and local voices.

“All of us at H&M wanted this event to be a love letter to the people and city of L.A.,” Jörgen Andersson, chief creative officer at H&M, said. “This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration of fashion, music, joy and community – the very heart of what H&M is all about.”

The event continued the stream of open-access events that H&M began last year (including a Times Square takeover and concerts in cities including London, Paris and Stockholm) and celebrated the second chapter of the brand’s bohemian S/S 2025 collection.

For the campaign, the fashion retailer enlisted musicians Tyla, FKA Twigs and Caroline Polachek to model festival-ready pieces that evoke the romantic sheers of musical style icons, the eclecticism of rock and roll fashion and the vintage allure of Glam Rock and New Romantic styling.

Source: The Broad/Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R)/Rendering by Plomp

The Broad breaks ground on a major expansion

Joanne Heyler, founding director and president of The Broad, and philanthropist Edythe L. Broad gathered April 9 with civic, cultural and business leaders to break ground on a major expansion of the museum, slated to open in 2028.

Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro—the same architects behind the original building—the expansion reimagines The Broad’s now-iconic “veil and vault” concept. Where the 2015 structure wrapped its central art storage in a dramatic white honeycomb shell, the new design will symbolically reveal the vault, offering a more open and immersive experience of the museum’s inner workings. A new art storage gallery will allow visitors to explore areas typically kept behind closed doors, while outdoor courtyards will create new moments of connection between the building and the city.

The expansion will increase gallery space by 70%, making room to display more of The Broad’s vast collection of contemporary art, which spans more than 2,000 works. The museum is known for its deep holdings of artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cindy Sherman, Jeff Koons, Roy Lichtenstein, Kara Walker and Andy Warhol. The new space will allow more of these works to be on view at once, alongside recent acquisitions that have never been exhibited before.

Live programming, a defining part of The Broad’s mission, will also grow with the addition of a dedicated event space. The museum’s “L.A. Intersections” series—which highlights overlooked music and performance communities across the city—will continue through the expansion, reinforcing The Broad’s role as a cultural connector in Los Angeles.

As The Broad celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, the timing feels right. The museum now attracts nearly one million visitors annually and just recently hit a record-breaking single-day attendance of more than 6,800 guests. General admission will remain free, in keeping with its founding mission of accessibility and public engagement.

“It has succeeded beyond my and Eli’s wildest dreams,” Edythe L. Broad said of the museum’s impact. “Expanding the museum reflects our belief in the importance of art as a resource for everyone and in the vision Eli and I shared for Los Angeles as a world art capital.”

The expansion is expected to open just ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Mayor Karen Bass called the project a timely and meaningful investment in the city’s cultural future. “The Broad is known around the world as a cultural treasure,” she said. “This expansion will allow millions more visitors and Angelenos alike to experience all that The Broad has to offer while further cementing Los Angeles as an international hub for arts and culture.”

Source: Balenciaga

Balenciaga unveils the new Carrie Bowling Bag

With fashion’s ongoing fascination with the early 2000s showing no signs of slowing down, Balenciaga is leaning into the nostalgia with its latest release: the Carrie Bowling Bag.

Sleek and minimal, the bag is made from grained calfskin that gives it a soft structure without losing its shape, and features a discreet embossed logo and oversized handles accented with a leather luggage tag.

The Balenciaga Carrie Bowling Bag is available globally in black, white and mineral green in select Balenciaga stores and online, while a dark burgundy colorway will be exclusive to the Europe and Middle East regions.

With the recent announcement that creative director Demna was leaving for Gucci (his last show for Balenciaga will be presented during Paris Haute Couture week), this might be your last chance to snag one his handbag designs for the brand. His successor has yet to be named.

Source: Staud

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Staud debut a resort accessories collection

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and L.A.-based lifestyle brand Staud have unveiled an exclusive, four-piece resort accessories collection.

The Staud for St. Regis collection includes the Squillo Raffia Tote, Bucket Hat and Moon Bag along with an exclusive version of the label’s signature beaded Tommy Bag featuring a bespoke illustration inspired by St. Regis’ heritage.

The collaboration marks Staud’s first partnership with a luxury hospitality brand and was inspired by the jet-set spirit and the art of travel. “The idea of travel has always been a source of inspiration for me,” CEO and founder Sarah Staudinger said. “St. Regis represents some of the most iconic destinations in the world, and together we’ve designed a collection that embodies that sense of adventure, indulgence and style.”

The collaboration will debut through exclusive retail activations at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. Rather than a traditional retail rollout, select pieces will be placed in guests’ suites, and allow them to explore the collection at their own pace, as if it had always belonged in their personal wardrobe.

The collection is also available online at staud.clothing and the St. Regis Boutique.

Source: Prada

Prada celebrates its new mascara with an immersive pop-up in Beverly Hills

To celebrate the launch of its first-ever mascara, Prada Beauty opened the doors to the “Pradascope Gallery,” a multi-sensory pop-up in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

The activation was a sleek blend of beauty, tech and Prada’s signature design language. Guests moved through interactive installations inspired by the house’s Re-Nylon technology, explored the science behind the new mascara and received complimentary makeup applications with the Pradascope Lash Lengthening Eye Mascara at The Lash Bar, while a minimalist matcha bar served up iced lattes in Prada triangle-logo cups.

“We designed the Pradascope Pop-Up as a curated space where art, technology and beauty converge,” Juliette Ferret, general manager of YSL, Prada and Miu Miu U.S., said. “It invites our community to experience Prada Beauty through a new lens—immersive, architectural and driven by the innovation behind Pradascope Mascara.”

The Pradascope Mascara, which features a 180° Lift and Grip Brush made with nylon fiber bristles, is engineered to deliver length, separation and gravity-defying lift with each swipe. The mascara launches alongside two other products–Prada Lines Durable Gliding Eye Pencils and Prada Dimensions Holo Nude Eyeshadow Palettes–extending the brand’s growing footprint in the luxury beauty space.

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com.

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please email Alex.vonBargen@thewrap.com.