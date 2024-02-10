WrapStyle: Fashion Trust US Unveils FTUS Awards Finalists

The Fashion Trust U.S. announced its FTUS Awards finalists, Nordstrom opened a pop-up for Black-owned brands, Veronica Beard debuted its first handbag collection and David Yurman unveiled a high jewelry line for men.

The Fashion Trust U.S. announces the finalists of the second annual FTUS Awards

Tania Fares, Anne Crawford, Stephanie Horton, Law Roach, Petra Flannery, Jennifer Meyer, Ugo Mozie and Alex Israel hosted a cocktail party on the roof of the Edition in West Hollywood last week to celebrate the finalists of the second annual FTUS Awards.

Founded by Fares in 2011 as the charitable arm of the British Fashion Council , the Fashion Trust U.S. was established in 2022 to provide business and financial support to U.S.-based designers through grants and strategic mentoring.

Guests at the Jan. 31 event included Brigette Romanek, Christine Chiu, Jonathan Simkhai, B. Åkerlund and Stephen Galloway, who all turned out to toast the 16 finalists from the ready-to-wear, jewelry, accessories and graduate categories.

Among those in the running for the awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on April 9, are Batsheva Hay of Batsheva, Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio, Jackson Wiederhoeft of Wiederhoeft, MoAnA Luu of ManLuu, Mia Vesper of Vesper Obscura and Rowell Concepcion of Binata Millinery.

The Fashion Trust takes applications from U.S. designers who have been operating between two and seven years. Grant recipients are subject to a rigorous selection process by an external panel of high-profile industry members in collaboration with the trust’s board.

Nordstrom celebrates Black History Month with a Black-owned brand pop-up

In celebration of Black visionaries this February, Nordstrom Century City has launched a pop-up shop curated in partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge.

“Black History Month is a time to celebrate the contributions of the Black community with our customers, employees and partners,” Colleen Mitchell, head of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Nordstrom, said. “We’re thrilled to serve as a platform for emerging brands year-round, and we are passionate about offering our customers new products and experiences that will leave them feeling empowered and inspired.”

Along with a range of beauty, fashion, home goods and accessories from brands such as Goodee, Brother Vellies Bodega, Pat McGrath Labs, Wales Bonner, Daily Paper, Yowie, SPGBK and Good American, shoppers can refuel with plant-based chef Lauren Von Der Pool’s “Chickie Noodle Soup” at the restaurant and Cajun pasta salad at the specialty coffee bar.

The pop-up shop is found on the ground floor throughout the month of February at Nordstrom Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

David Zwirner releases a collection of books celebrating artist Noah Davis

The late American artist Noah Davis is being celebrated with the release of two retrospective books by David Zwirner.

“Noah Davis DZB” is published on the occasion of the 2020 exhibition at David Zwirner’s New York art gallery. Edited by curator Helen Molesworth, the book includes interviews with Lindsay Charlwood, Dagny Corcoran, Daniel DeSure, Thomas Houseago, Deana Lawson, Henry Taylor and Venus X. “Noah Davis: In Detail” includes a special conversation between Fred Moten, Glenn Ligon, Thomas Lax and Julie Mehretu moderated by Molesworth; a new essay by Franklin Sirmans; and a chronology by Charlwood.

Born in Seattle, Davis began his career in Los Angeles after graduating from The Cooper Union School of Art in New York. A pillar of the L.A. creative scene, he drew inspiration from everyday life and modernist concepts and made it his mission to showcase Black experiences through his art. He also cofounded the Underground Museum in L.A. with wife and fellow artist, Karon Davis, in 2012 with the mission to make art more accessible to the general public. Davis died in 2015 at the age of 32.

Both books feature artwork from Davis’ 2020 exhibition at David Zwirner and highlight his career as an artist and activist.

Veronica Beard unveils its first-ever handbag collection

American ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard has unveiled the brand’s first ever handbag collection. Following footwear and denim, handbags now mark the third product category expansion for Veronica Beard, furthering the brand’s ethos of wardrobing for their customer’s layered life.

To celebrate the debut, sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson hosted a private lunch at the Chateau Marmont, where guests including Mandy Moore, Kathy Hilton, Jasmine Tookes, Abigail Spencer, Brianne Howey and Poppy Delevingne toasted the hero style, dubbed the Veronica Beard Goody Bag.

“When we started designing handbags, we thought a lot about what would complement our customer’s lifestyle,” Miele Beard said. “We want to give her the dream handbag, crafted with luxurious materials and finishes, a bag that is chic, timeless and versatile.”

The collection features seven key silhouettes – including carryall totes, bucket bags and camera bags. It is available in a range of sizes, color ways and materials, including leather and raffia.

Dior celebrates the launch of the new Rouge Dior

A Dior bedecked crowd braved the SoCal storm to celebrate the launch of the French luxury fashion house’s Rouge Dior lipstick line on Monday night.

Dior house ambassadors Anya Taylor-Joy and Rachel Zegler were joined by Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson, Alexandra Shipp, Monica Barbaro, Awkwafina, Kiernan Shipka, Banks, Anna Diop, Dominique Fishback and others to celebrate the relaunch.

The event, hosted by creative and image director for Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, took place at the historic La Dolce Vita restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The iconic lipstick, launched in 1953 as the house’s first makeup product, now has a new long wear formula, has been expanded to include both satin and velvet finishes in 70 shades and is housed in new packaging.

David Yurman unveils its men’s high jewelry collection

Last week, David Yurman celebrated the launch of The Vault, the brand’s first-ever high jewelry collection for men at Sowden House in Los Angeles. The star of The Vault’s campaign, actor and director Michael B. Jordan, was on hand to celebrate.

The event, hosted by Jordan and Evan Yurman, featured an immersive exhibition designed by experiential artist Anthony James to showcase the new 30-piece collection followed by dinner in the Mayan Revival style house designed by Lloyd Wright.

Attendees included friends of the house Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Barry Keoghan, Glen Powell, Matt Bomer, Diplo and Rainey Qualley, along with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who styled the campaign.

Inspired by architecture, mythology and nature, The Vault collection consists of bold necklaces, bracelets, rings and cufflinks in bespoke cuts and illusion settings using hand-selected gemstones. It will be available exclusively by appointment in select David Yurman stores.

