Fifteen Percent Pledge brings its annual gala and pop-up to Hollywood, Morrison Hotel Gallery exhibits Mick Rock, Asprey celebrates 25 years at the Beverly Hills Hotel and Pamela Anderson gets into the clean beauty business.

Aurora James nonprofit Fifteen Percent Pledge comes Los Angeles

Fifteen Percent Pledge, the nonprofit that encourages retailers to pledge at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses, held their third annual gala in Los Angeles this weekend.

Founded by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James in 2020 and chaired by Emma Grede, the L.A.-based CEO and founder of Good American, the gala was held at the New York City Public Library the past two years.

This year’s event, taking place at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on Saturday, marked the launch of a $100,000 beauty grant, sponsored by Sephora. Actress and Pattern Beauty founder and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross was additionally recognized with a Trailblazer Award, and a Google-sponsored grant was awarded to three Black business owners.

The organization also hosted a Fifteen Shop pop-up event with Citi at the venue to support Black-owned businesses during Black History Month. Fashion brands Diotima, Brandon Blackwood, Blackstock & Weber and Brother Vellies were among the shop curation. Information on the weekend’s event is available at 15pp.org/shopblack.

Morrison Hotel Gallery celebrates the Grammy Awards with an homage to photographer Mick Rock

In commemoration of the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, the Sunset Marquis is hosting an exhibition of British photographer Mick Rock at the Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Often referred to as “the man who shot the ’70s,” Rock launched his career with a then-unknown David Bowie in 1972 documenting the rise of Ziggy Stardust. He went on to capture iconic images of Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Queen, Sex Pistols, The Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie, among others.

“The Grammy’s are a celebration of music, and Mick Rock is the person that captured and elevated musical legends like Lou Reed, Debbie Harry, Freddie Mercury and so many more,” Timothy White, creative director of the Morrison Hotel Gallery, said. “We are proud to be celebrating his life and legacy in the true spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.”

In addition to photos of subjects including Bowie, Queen, Reed, Harry, Lenny Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, original signed prints will be available for purchase at the gallery, located in the hotel’s lobby.

The exhibit will remain on view at the gallery located at 1200 Alta Loma Rd. in West Hollywood through Sunday, Feb. 11.

Asprey marks 25 years at the Beverly Hills Hotel with an exclusive collection

Heritage British luxury brand Asprey has created an exclusive collection to commemorate 25 years at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The nearly 250-year-old maker of jewelry, silverware, home goods, leather goods and timepieces, which holds a Royal warrant as silversmiths and goldsmiths, opened its boutique on the promenade level of the hotel in 1997.

The limited-edition pieces, which will be available exclusively at the Beverly Hills location, include crystal highball glasses, tumblers, a jug, martini glasses, a sterling silver martini shaker with green enamel and votive candle holders, all inspired by the hotel’s distinctive colors and rich history.

In addition to the crystalware, there is also an exclusive iteration of the brand’s luxury leather and lambskin Hanover backgammon set available in the hotel’s signature pink and green hues.

The collection is available now at The Beverly Hills Hotel at 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills.

Luxury jeweler U Los Angeles lands in Westfield Century City

Sustainable jewelry brand U Los Angeles is opening their first brick and mortar store in Westfield Century City. Launched in 2022, the line is named for its signature U design, itself inspired by the winding shoreline of Southern California.

Fans of the second generation jewelry brand include Jenna Ortega, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R. and model Toni Garrn. They have all been spotted in the fine jewelry pieces, which come in an array of brilliant diamonds and stones, including malachite, coral, lapis, turquoise, onyx and quartz set in yellow, white and rose gold.

U Los Angeles can be found on the first level of Westfield Century City on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Pamela Anderson gets into the clean beauty business

Actress Pamela Anderson is joining minimalist skincare brand Sonsie as cofounder and owner. The clean, vegan and cruelty-free line was launched last summer by German model and content creator Marie von Behrens-Felipe and Roberto A. Felipe.

“Pamela is an icon, trailblazer and someone I admire deeply,” von Behrens-Felipe said. “We share the same values and vision: for everyone to accept, celebrate and love their true selves – to feel good in our own skin.”

Anderson recently made headlines for attending several high-profile events wearing little-to-no makeup.

“I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty,” she said of the shift. “To me, true beauty is about celebrating authenticity. I want to look like myself, feel like myself.”

The current lineup of Sonsie products includes a Multi Moisture Mask, Super Serum and Basic Balm for lip care – all formulated without sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and silicone.

With Anderson on board, the brand said this initiative marks a new chapter for the brand.

