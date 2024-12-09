Frieze Los Angeles 2025 Sets Early Bird Tickets for February Fest

Frieze Los Angeles announces details of its 2025 fair, artist Sami Hayek designs a dinnerware set with Ginori 1735, Barbie honors Rita Moreno’s 93rd birthday with a tribute doll and Fiat unveils the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition.

Frieze Los Angeles reveals its 2025 fair details

Annual contemporary art fair Frieze has announced the initial details of the sixth edition of Frieze Los Angeles, which will take place at the Santa Monica Airport Feb. 20 – Feb. 23.

Once again, the fair will serve as a centerpiece for a week that celebrates Los Angeles as a global cultural hub, showcasing its reach and influence on the international art scene and be housed in a bespoke structure designed by Kulapat Yantrasast’s architectural studio WHY.

The 2025 fair will showcase over 100 galleries from over 20 countries across the globe, featuring some of the most renowned names in contemporary art. Attendees can look forward to presentations from leading galleries such as Gagosian, Gladstone, Marian Goodman Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, White Cube and David Zwirner. Alongside these powerhouses, 14 galleries will make their Frieze Los Angeles debut, including Southern Guild, Mariane Ibrahim, Linseed, Monique Meloche Gallery, Galleria Lorcan O’Neill, and Timothy Taylor, offering fresh perspectives and further enriching the fair’s international scope.

In addition, the fair will spotlight the thriving Los Angeles gallery scene, which is known for its groundbreaking nature, with nearly half of the participants operating a space in the city, including foundational galleries such as Blum, Regen Projects, David Kordansky Gallery and The Box. Showcasing Frieze’s commitment to supporting the region’s arts ecosystem, this year’s lineup features several former Focus participants who have advanced to the Galleries sector of the fair, including Matthew Brown, Sebastian Gladstone, Charlie James and Nazarian / Curcio.

Frieze Los Angeles will also feature renowned international galleries such as Bank, Taka Ishii Gallery, Galerie Max Hetzler, Xavier Hufkens, Kukje Gallery, Victoria Miro, Maureen Paley, Kaufmann Repetto, Thaddaeus Ropac and Mendes Wood DM, contributing to the fair’s reach and underscoring Los Angeles’ significance as a meeting point for global and local artistic exchanges.

In addition to the fair, Los Angeles’ major museums and cultural institutions will showcase significant exhibitions and events throughout the week. Highlights include María Magdalena Campos-Pons: Behold at the Getty, Olafur Eliasson: OPEN at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Joseph Beuys: In Defense of Nature at The Broad, Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal at the Hammer Museum, Imagining Black Diasporas: 21st-Century Art and Poetics at LACMA, Scientia Sexualis at ICA LA and Animation and Me at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will also host a series of dedicated events and activations.

These offerings will provide local and international visitors with the opportunity to discover the world-class collections found in Los Angeles, ensuring the city remains at the forefront of the global art conversation.

Early bird tickets are available now on frieze.com.

Sami Hayek designs a dinnerware set with Ginori 1735

Mexican multi-disciplinary artist Sami Hayek has unveiled a collaboration with Florentine porcelain company Ginori 1735.

Drawing from the core themes of Frequency, the four-piece dinnerware set encapsulates the intimate dialogue between materials, frequencies and human connection. Each piece is a harmonious blend of form and intention, designed to transform dining into a sensory and emotional experience.

“Through this collection, I wanted to create objects that hold intention and emanate it back to the person experiencing them,” Hayek said. “With Ginori 1735, we’ve been able to transform the patterns that inspired Frequency into tangible designs that promote connection and beauty into everyday moments.”

The Ginori 1735 Corona Collection serves as the perfect canvas for Hayek’s innovative designs. Known for its refined curves and iconic ribbon of color, Corona elevates the visual impact of Hayek’s patterns. Each handcrafted piece reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and tradition, while Hayek’s designs infuse them with contemporary meaning and vibrancy.

The set includes a charger plate, dinner plate, starter plate and soup bowl and retails for $725.

Diptyque debuts hand-sewn holiday creations by Lucy Sparrow

French luxury fragrance and candle brand Diptyque has teamed up with English artist Lucy Sparrow on a collection of holiday themed felt artworks.

The Felt Tree, the Felt Gingerbread Figure, the Felt Star and the Felt Artist’s Stocking celebrate the festive spirit and will be available exclusively at 40 Diptyque boutiques around the world, with only 200 pieces of each design produced. Each creation has been thoughtfully embroidered with intricate details and signed by Lucy herself, infusing the pieces with her signature flair and sophistication.

Lucy Sparrow’s reputation for creating bold yet refined installations of hand-sewn felt objects has earned her place as a key figure in contemporary art. She is best known for transforming everyday objects into works of art through her trademark technique of felt sewing. Her work for Diptyque, while playful, evokes a sense of nostalgia and luxury, bringing to life the quintessential symbols of the holiday season in a beautifully tactile form.

Diptyque has four locations in Los Angeles.

Barbie honors Rita Moreno’s 93rd birthday with a tribute doll

In celebration of Rita Moreno’s upcoming 93rd birthday, Barbie is honoring her with a doll as the newest addition to the Barbie Tribute Collection.

As one of only 21 performers to ever achieve EGOT-status through winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards, Moreno is a legendary actress, singer and dancer who is known for her fierce advocacy for Hispanic representation and for her iconic performances across TV, music, film and theater. Moreno was also awarded the National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom and serves as the National Honorary Chair of the Latinas & Power Corp. Advisory Council.

“I was a girl who decided to go for it, and despite the challenges I faced, I never gave up on my dreams,” Moreno said. “That’s what I hope this doll inspires in each and every girl today: to live their life with courage and resilience so that they can make their dreams a reality. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Barbie to bring this doll to life, and I hope it serves as a reminder to embrace your limitless possibilities and pursue your passions, because when you embrace them, you’re bound to go far.”

The Barbie Rita Moreno doll comes in an elegant black and gold gown, with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a long skirt with metallic designs that reflect looks Moreno has worn on the red carpet. The doll also features opera-length gloves, statement earrings and a sleek up-do to bring it all together. Barbie worked closely with Moreno to sculpt a doll in proper reflection of her likeness, working with the star from the initial design to the final touches of her outfit.

Moreno, EGOT-winning actress, singer and dancer, is available on Mattel Shop now and retails for $40.

Fiat unveils the 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition

Fiat unveiled the new 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Produced at the Fiat Mirafiori plant in Turin, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition is the result of an immersive collaboration between the Italian designer and the Fiat design team: a vehicle crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality expected in a fashion collection.

“The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition represents the finest expression of Italian design, bringing together two legendary icons in the Fiat Cinquecento and Giorgio Armani,” Aamir Ahmed, head of Fait brand North America, said. “Featuring Armani’s unparalleled design influence, including two bespoke color combinations and high-end touches befitting an Armani fashion collection, not to mention the artistry instilled by the Fiat Centro Stile design team, the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition epitomizes the exceptionality of Italian design and craftsmanship.”

The electric car is available in Green and Greige and features exclusive design elements including G.A. logo-adorned wheels and front seat headrests, along with the designer’s signature displayed on the dashboard, interior door panels and rear window.

The 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition will be available in the first quarter of 2025.

Métier launches a range of evening bags for the holiday season

Luxury leather goods house Métier has launched a new evening-focused range for the brand’s core collection.

Sought after styles such as the Mini Roma, Ease and Stowaway are now fashioned in an exquisite Italian silk satin, the fabric sourced for its decadent opacity and subjected to several rounds of bonding trials to eschew any wrinkling. The palette is discreet and restrained in either classic black or midnight blue – the latter shade an ode to Yves Saint Laurent, who famously favored a midnight tuxedo

Founded by creative director Melissa Morris in 2017, Métier is a collection of essentials made for modern life realized in the most luxurious and considered manner. Designs stem from experience, countless consultations and conversations with discerning friends, global travelers, and avid collectors, coupled with the desire to simplify. The result is an exacting collection set to solve modern day grievances and streamline life exquisitely.

Morris has always been mindful of conscious consumption and began her brand with an anti-replacement strategy, the antithesis of the logo stamped seasonal bags which are marked down and forgotten about as trends shift. She works exclusively with generational family ateliers in Italy, and the bags are tested for 20 years of weather damage to ensure they truly stand the test of time.

Métier’s devotees include HRH Princess of Wales, Sienna Miller, Nicole Kidman, Brooke Shields, Conan O’Brien, Alexa Chung, Huma Abedin, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Nathalie Emmanuel and Idris Elba, amongst others. She has collaborated with the “Indiana Jones” movie franchise, jeweler Fernando Jorge, Marie-Louise Scio’s Issimo, and Gucci Westman’s Westman Atelier.

