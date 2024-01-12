WrapStyle: Gucci’s Sabato De Sarno Unveils His Debut Ancora Campaign

Chanel wins big at Golden Globes, Cipriani lands in Beverly Hills, Louis Vuitton pops up in West Hollywood and The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala transforms The Wiltern in honor of Neil Gaiman

Source: Gucci

Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno unveils his debut Ancora campaign

After presenting his first collection as Gucci’s new creative director in Milan last September, Sabato De Sarno has unveiled his first campaign. Translated by the house into English as “also now, also then,” the Ancora spring/summer 2024 collection offers De Sarno’s vision for Gucci and the proposition, in his words, that “Gucci is the opportunity to fall in love with fashion, ancora.”

Envisioned by De Sarno, the campaign presenting his debut collection is a tribute to fashion photography captured by David Sims, the first photographer De Sarno worked with when he started his fashion career. Playing on the theme of now and then, the campaign also references both the house’s ’90s imagery and the designer’s understanding of today’s Gucci.

At the center of the Gucci Ancora imagery are five new faces – Ana, Fadia, Jiahui, Nyajuok and Violet – who represent a diverse spectrum of beauty. They tell a story of real life and authentic women empowered by a wardrobe of essential pieces crafted for everyday elegance.

“This lens sees the woman through the clothes, and not vice versa, as each portrays sensuality as an attitude of confidence, beauty and freedom,” De Sarno said.

Source: Rob Zangardi

Jennifer Lopez teases her upcoming studio album and film with Boucheron at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez dropped some hints about the theme of her upcoming studio album “This Is Me … Now” and documentary, “This Is Me … Now: The Film,” at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The clues took the form of a pair of custom Boucheron hummingbird earrings featuring two pear-shaped morganites, each weighing 22 carats and embraced by diamond-paved, sapphire-eyed birds, along with a 34-carat oval morganite and diamond Hopi hummingbird ring.

“Discovering the Hummingbird collection by Boucheron was so exciting for all of us, given its profound personal meaning to Jennifer and its significance in her upcoming album,” stylist Rob Zangardi said. He and Mariel Haenn worked with the French luxury jeweler on the pieces. “Hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez explained as she walked the red carpet. “As you will see, these are little Easter eggs from my project. You will know what they mean when you see the film.”

The “This Is Me … Now” album and film will be released on Feb. 16, the 20th anniversary of the release of “This Is Me … Then.” Lopez described the album, which includes a track dubbed “Hummingbird,” as an “emotional, spiritual and psychological journey taken over the past two decades.” The film, which comes exclusively via Amazon’s Prime Video and was cowritten by her husband Ben Affleck, is billed as “a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.”

Source: Getty Images

The Art of Elysium’s 2024 Heaven Gala at The Wiltern honors Neil Gaiman, Amy Smart, Carter Oosterhouse and Cara Santana

The Art of Elysium hosted their 2024 Heaven Gala last weekend at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The gala served as a celebration of The Art of Elysium’s 25th anniversary and honored writer, director and producer Neil Gaiman with The Visionary Award. With the help of his longtime collaborator, “Good Omens” production designer Michael Ralph, Gaiman had transformed the iconic music venue into a mystical library, representing his idea of heaven on earth.

Guests including Heidi Klum and daughter Leni Klum, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Christina Hendricks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jason Segel and Patricia Arquette attended the event, which was emceed by writer Jeremy O. Harris and featured a musical performance by Beck. Jon Hamm, one of the stars of Gaiman’s “Good Omens” television series based on his and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel, presented The Visionary Award.

Other honorees at the gala included actress Amy Smart and TV host Carter Oosterhouse, who received The Spirit of Elysium Award for their outstanding charitable contributions, and actress Cara Santana, who was retrospectively presented with the 2021 Spirit of Elysium Award for her support of the nonprofit during the global pandemic.

The Art of Elysium was founded in 1997 to pair volunteer artists with communities in L.A. and support individuals in the midst of difficult life events like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement and/or crisis. Serving medically fragile children, teens, adults, seniors, those dealing with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless, the organization currently offers 110 community programs a month to over 30,000 individuals annually. Proceeds raised at the gala will directly support the its programs and services.

Source: Brad Dickson for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton celebrates its men’s SS24 collection with new West Hollywood pop-up store

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its brand new West Hollywood pop-up space dedicated to its men’s spring/summer 2024 collection, the first designed by the division’s creative director Pharrell Williams. Two separate drops will offer the complete Louis Vuitton Men’s Universe, including accessories, jewelry, leather goods, luggage, ready-to-wear, shoes and trunks from Williams’ acclaimed debut. The pop-up store is the only West Coast Louis Vuitton location exclusively devoted to the men’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

Overtaking the former John Varvatos store on Melrose, the space is themed around the Pont Neuf, the location of Williams’ landmark Paris show in June 2023. It is a vision complete with Parisian-style streetlights, a gold plaster recreation of the storied bridge and a checkered floor in the maison’s classic 19th century Damier pattern. Williams’ new iterations of the iconic Speedy bag in brilliantly colored leathers, meanwhile, are showcased in a secret room behind a bookcase, accessible only by pulling the correct volume off the shelf.

Source: Louis Vuitton

The brand marked the opening with a cocktail party last week. Guests including Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Jaden Smith and Cole Sprouse along with celebrity stylists Jeanne Yang, Jason Bolden, Jessica Paster, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, all turned up to toast the brand.

The Louis Vuitton pop-up store at 8800 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood is open through mid-March.

Source: Simon Tchoukriel for Cipriani

Cipriani lands in Beverly Hills

Cipriani has opened its first location in California on North Camden Drive in Beverly Hills. The restaurant traces its roots back to 1931 when Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar on the first floor of an abandoned rope warehouse off a dead end in Piazza San Marco, Venice. The spot soon became the go-to gathering place for artists, aristocrats and writers, including Peggy Guggenheim, Ernest Hemingway and Barbara Hutton. Cipriani’s son opened Harry Cipriani in New York City in 1985, and today the family-run business has restaurants, landmarked event spaces, residential complexes, luxury hotels and private membership clubs around the world.

The new restaurant, just a few doors up from Mr Chow, was designed by Florentine architect Michele Bönan, who has collaborated with Cipriani on several other locations around the world, and features a sleek nautical aesthetic of polished wood interiors with steel trim, distinctive brown leather chairs, Murano chandeliers and black and white fashion photography. The location also features a jazz café designed by Carlos Almada, which evokes the elegance of old Hollywood with zebra fabrics, arches, palm trees and a grand piano.

As for the menu, diners can expect classic Cipriani dishes including baked tagliolini with ham, calf’s liver alla Veneziana, carpaccio alla Cipriani and vanilla meringue cake among many other beloved specialties. (For the uninitiated, Cipriani is credited with inventing both carpaccio and the bellini.)

Cipriani Beverly Hills will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and is located at 362 N Camden Dr., Beverly Hills.

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge lipstick wins big at Golden Globes

Awards glam season kicked off last weekend with the 81st Golden Globes, and the undisputed beauty winner of the evening was Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge line of lipsticks. Actors Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Ali Wong, Keri Russell and Brie Larsen all sported the nude Rouge Beige shade for the awards ceremony, while Lily Gladstone opted for the pink-hued Rouge Imaginaire.

Launched last September, the line of gardenia oil-infused satin lipsticks are housed in a faceted square glass case inspired by the mirrors that line the legendary Art Deco staircase in Gabrielle Chanel’s Paris apartment at 31 Rue Cambon. Priced at $195 and available in 12 shades, the refillable packaging was designed by Sylvie Legastelois, the head of packing and design creation for Chanel Beauty, and took four years to perfect.

