Jeremy Strong and Emma Stone Steal the Golden Globes Spotlight in Edgy Style

Jeremy Strong and Emma Stone steal the spotlight at the 82nd Golden Globes, “A Complete Unknown” costume exhibit opens at the ASU FIDM Museum, Carey Mulligan stars in a new Prada campaign and Kate Hudson rocks at a private, star-studded concert.

Jeremy Strong’s Loro Piano look steals the Golden Globes

While he may not have won an award for his role as Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice,” actor Jeremy Strong stole the show at Sunday’s Golden Globes thanks to his bold fashion statement.

As billionaire scion Kendall Roy in “Succession,” Strong became the de facto face of “quiet luxury” with his cashmere Loro Piana ball caps and Tom Ford suede bomber jackets, and an IRL style icon to boot with his daring red carpet looks.

For the 2025 awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, the actor turned once again to the Italian luxury brand, wearing a bespoke Loro Piana suit in jade plush velvet paired with black Opera slippers. The look also featured a single-button notch-lapel jacket, slim tailored trousers, a baby cashmere turtleneck knit and a plush velvet bucket hat along with a pair of Jacques Marie Mage aviators.

“I’ve been accused of only wearing brown,” he explained as he walked the red carpet. “So I thought, you know, I’ll just turn that on its head a little bit.

Emma Stone debuts a new pixie cut at the Golden Globes

After shaving her head for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming “Bugonia,” actress Emma Stone debuted a chic new pixie cut, courtesy of her longtime stylist Mara Roszak, at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday.

Sporting a custom Louis Vuitton red silk bustier gown and an ear cuff from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, Stone also revealed a new “nutmeg” hair color, created by celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham.

To achieve the look, Roszak trimmed and shaped Stone’s hair, and used the L’Oreal Airlight Pro hairdryer to set the direction for the hair to lay. To add definition and a light moldable hold, she then applied a pea-sized amount of the new Rōz Evergreen Style Cream: a lightweight, high preforming sculpting cream that also made its debut on the Golden Globes red carpet on Zoe Saldaña.

Launched in 2021 by Roszak, whose client list includes Olivia Wilde, Juno Temple and Cara Delevingne along with Stone and Saldaña, Rōz is inspired by nature and formulated with active botanicals and redefines what clean haircare and styling products can do.

The Evergreen Style Cream is available now at RozHair.com, Nordstrom, Goop, Credo and Neiman Marcus.

“A Complete Unknown” costume exhibit opens at the ASU FIDM Museum

Coinciding with the release of Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” Searchlight Pictures is partnering with ASU FIDM, Arizona State University’s Fashion School, for an immersive exhibit.

The exhibition showcases the film’s unique, hand-crafted costumes created by costume designer Arianne Phillips for Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, as well as props from the film and enlarged backdrops of the set created by production designer François Audouy.

On Monday, Audouy and Phillips were joined by director James Mangold, Barbaro and “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter, among others, for the opening reception.

“I’m so excited to share the result of collaborations with artisans, tailors, shoemakers, milliners, textile artists and costumers who joined me in building Bob Dylan’s world to tell this story,” Phillips said. “This is a deeply meaningful passion project and an inspiring story about a young artist finding his voice, carving his own unique musical identity as an artist, poet and a prolific mysterious minstrel who would write the soundtrack to generations.”

The exhibit is on view now until Jan. 17 at the ASU FIDM Museum, 919 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, 90015.

Carey Mulligan stars in the latest Prada campaign

Actor Carey Mulligan, who was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in King Charles’ 2025 New Year Honors list for her services to drama, is the star of the new Spring/Summer 2025 Prada campaign.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, the “Acts Like Prada” campaign explores the notion of plurality, simultaneously celebrating individuality and the the multitudes that can be contained within a single whole.

In a series of arresting portraits, the Oscar nominee appears as a multitude of protagonists, each showcasing a distinct viewpoint on the ideology of Prada. Both utterly transformed and instantly recognizable, Mulligan’s constant reincarnations reflect the endless renewals at the heart of fashion.

The collection is available now online and in-store.

Madhappy and Juicy Couture team up for a limited edition collection

Los Angeles-based fashion brands Madhappy and Juicy Couture have teamed up to launch a limited edition apparel collection that reimagines L.A. style for a new generation.

The 15-piece lineup blends Madhappy’s brand essence with Juicy Couture’s playful, nostalgic charm, offering unisex and women’s pieces designed with comfort and confidence in mind.

The versatile collection celebrates both brands’ L.A. roots, combining Juicy Couture’s signature logos with Madhappy’s hand-stitch detailing. Key pieces include velour and fleece zip-ups, hoodies, track pants and sweatpants, as well as layering essentials like baby tees, long-sleeve baseball tees and trucker hats.

Shot against the Malibu coastline, the campaign pays homage to the oceanside spirit of Southern California, featuring influencer Olivia Jade as the face.

“Juicy Couture is an iconic brand. We experienced its rise to fame first-hand growing up in Los Angeles. It’s been a privilege to work on this collection and inject Madhappy’s point of view into Juicy’s world,” Noah Raf, Madhappy co-founder, said.

The Madhappy-Juicy Couture collection is available now exclusively on Madhappy.com and in Madhappy retail locations.

Kevin Costner, Dakota Johnson and Heidi Klum turn out for Kate Hudson’s intimate performance at the Hotel Jerome

In anticipation of her upcoming show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood on Jan. 31, actress-turned-singer Kate Hudson treated her family and friends to an intimate listening party in her hometown of Aspen just before Christmas.

A star-studded crowd, including Diplo, Kevin Costner, Dakota Johnson, Kyle Richards, Heidi Klum, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, gathered at Bad Harriet, the Hotel Jerome’s underground speakeasy where she made her debut performance in 2023 before the release of her now critically acclaimed album, “Glorious.”

The gathering was as much a celebration of family as it was of music. Along with Hudson’s parents, her brother Oliver, fiancé Danny Fujikawa and son Ryder were all there to cheer her on.

“This time last year, I had my first gig ever. I didn’t know what to expect, and I was so nervous,” she shared with the crowd. “But a year later, I’ve performed in so many amazing venues, and it’s been a dream come true. So now, I get to have fun tonight and just be easy-going.”

This year, Hudson is set to take her music on the road, with live shows scheduled across the U.S.

