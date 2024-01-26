WrapStyle: Louis Vuitton Takes on the American West

Louis Vuitton takes on the American West, Lana Del Rey fronts Skims’ Valentine’s Day campaign, Tory Burch opens a concept store and Gisele Bündchen debuts her Erewhon smoothie.

Source: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton goes West with its Fall-Winter 2024 Men’s Collection

Although the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, housed men’s creative director Pharrell Williams’ Fall-Winter 2024 Collection, it could just as easily have been set in Paris, Texas. The Frank Gehry-designed venue was transformed last week into the Wild West, and an Americana wardrobe served as inspiration for the collection, which included denim, dungarees, chaps, plaid, blanket coats and plenty of cowboy hats and boots.

In order to appreciate rather than appropriate (Williams’ words), the prêt-à-porter homme atelier collaborated with artists from the Dakota and Lakota nations on many of the collection’s accessories, as well as the show’s staging and soundtrack. Led by creative director Dee Jay Two Bears of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, such accessories included a Speedy bag, messenger bag and travel tote all embroidered with a Dakota flower motif and charms in the shape of beaded brass tassels plumed with horse hair. The Native Voices of Resistance, a powwow group comprised of singers from Native American nations across North America, also performed.

For footwear, expert Texan boot maker Goodyear was called upon to stitch and appliqué decorations and Louis Vuitton’s iconography onto cowboy boots. The show also served as a reveal for a new Timberland collaboration.

Boasting attendees including “Maestro” stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, athlete Venus Williams and rapper Lil Yachty, the Jan. 16 event wrapped with Louis Vuitton-branded hamburgers and a champagne-fueled barbecue.

Source: Skims

Lana Del Rey stars in the new Skims Valentine’s Day campaign

Skims cofounders Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede have made Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Coachella 2024 headliner Lana Del Rey their 2024 Valentine.

Shot by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen, the vibe of the shape wear brand’s annual Valentine’s Day campaign is pure Hollywood glamour, featuring Del Rey in a range of key pieces from the collection including the bestselling Fits Everybody bodysuit in Cherry Blossom pink, the heart-print pajama Sleep Set and the new Woven Shine dress with lace trim. After selling out quickly with last year’s campaign, which featured White Lotus stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, the Skims Valentine’s Shop has expanded its offering to over 29 limited edition collections of intimates, sleep sets and loungewear.

“I’ve been a big fan of Skims since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting,” Del Rey said. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun.”

All styles are available now at skims.com and select retailers, including Nordstrom.

Source: Tory Burch

Tory Burch and Humberto Leon open new concept store on Melrose Avenue

Designers Tory Burch and Humberto Leon, cofounder of Opening Ceremony and former co-creative director at Kenzo, have collaborated on a new Tory Burch concept store on Melrose Avenue.

“I have long admired Humberto’s creativity,” Burch, who first met Leon in New York City in the early 2000s, said. “I was interested to see his take on our brand.”

The boutique, which opened Monday, carries the first drop of the Tory Burch Spring 2024 collection, along with a special Melrose capsule collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts and totes designed by Burch and Leon featuring abstract portraits of cats and bunnies by German photographer Walter Schels, whose printed tops and skirts appear in Burch’s Resort 2024 collection.

The pop-up’s façade and interior also feature Schels’ work in the form of a playful game of cat-and-mouse that unfolds along Melrose Avenue and continues within the boutique.

“The pictures are so arresting. It stops you in your tracks, and you question it. I know Tory is a lover of the arts, so I wanted to incorporate that,” Leon, who started his career as a visual merchandizer, added. “I wanted it to feel like walking into an exhibition. There are few elements, but they are all strong.”

Leon also commissioned Mexican artist Aranza Garcia of Chuch Estudio to create a series of pink ceramic seats for the space, while a shag carpet, reminiscent of a cat tower, covers the floor and displays.

Since leaving New York and returning to his hometown of Los Angeles, Leon has also become a restaurateur. Chifa, his Chinese-Peruvian restaurant in Eagle Rock, has earned two consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmands since opening in 2020. Meanwhile, Monarch in Arcadia serves up authentic Hong Kong cuisine, and Arroz & Fun in Lincoln Heights offers creative interpretations of traditional Latin and Asian dishes in a café setting.

The Tory Burch pop-up will be open through the end of the year at 8483 Melrose Ave. while the designer’s flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive is renovated.

Source: Mother

Mother Denim and Clare V. collaborate on exclusive capsule collection

Los Angeles-based brands Mother Denim and Clare V. have come together to create a 10-piece apparel and accessories capsule collection that honors the local spirit and craftsmanship of their hometown.

The collaboration – which includes a leather tote bag, waist bag and belt, a pair of flared jeans and a denim waistcoat along with graphic tees and a cap – embodies both Mother’s rebellious California spirit and Clare V.’s French-leaning indie vibe.

The women-led brands’ founders also made a donation of $20,000 to the Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) of Los Angeles as part of the launch to support DWC’s mission to end homelessness for women in greater L.A. through housing, wellness, employment and advocacy.

The Clare V. x Mother capsule pieces are available exclusively at motherdenim.com, clarev.com and select Clare V. retail stores.

Source: Gaia Herbs

Gisele Bündchen unveils her Erewhon Gilselderberry Boost smoothie

In advance of the March launch of her cookbook “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body & Feed Your Soul,” Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has created a limited edition smoothie for cult SoCal grocery store Erewhon.

Named both for its creator and its hero ingredient, the Giselderberry Boost Smoothie stars Gaia Herbs’ Certified Organic Black Elderberry Syrup.

“The elderberry syrup is something I’ve been taking for 20 years,” Bündchen, an ambassador for the wellness brand, said. “Elderberries are a great immune booster.”

The organic superfood blend, which also contains coconut milk and meat, banana, açaí, dates and almond butter, is priced at $19, beating out Hailey Bieber’s bestselling $18 Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Rodale Institute, a global nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training and education.

The smoothie is available for purchase at Erewhon locations, via the Erewhon app and through Uber until Feb. 15. If you want to try recreating the immune-boosting concoction at home, you can find the recipe here.

