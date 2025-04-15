Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren Debut Their ‘Patchwork Americana’ Collection

Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren roll out the exclusive “Patchwork Americana” collection, Gap introduces GapStudio Collection 01 designed by Zac Posen, Glen Powell launches a line of condiments and Webber 939 presents Yorgos Lanthimos’ first photography exhibition.

Source: Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren roll out an exclusive “Patchwork Americana” collection

Luxury department store Neiman Marcus and American fashion lifestyle brand Ralph Lauren have introduced their first-ever exclusive collection, “Patchwork Americana,” designed specifically for the luxury retailer.

This 52-piece assortment spans men’s, women’s and kids’ wear, reimagining the iconic patchwork motif with a design sensibility tailored to the Neiman Marcus customer. Both brands share a commitment to American luxury and style, and Ralph Lauren’s timeless creations have long been a favorite among Neiman Marcus clientele.

“Ralph Lauren’s impact on American fashion is immeasurable,” Paolo Riva, Saks Global’s Chief Brand Partnerships and Buying Officer, said. “He has forever altered the fashion landscape with a unique vision of relaxed elegance, blending old-world sophistication with modernity. We are honored to collaborate with Ralph Lauren on a collection made exclusively for our customers.”

The women’s collection features standout pieces such as a sequined flag sweater adorned with an exclusive Neiman Marcus emblem, pearl-beaded floral-etched denim, a patchwork sequin skirt, a patchwork suit and an embellished strapless gown.

The men’s collection, crafted in rich blues and creams, includes a tonal palm leaf jacquard jacket, a silk-blend cardigan, the flag sweater and a blue Japanese cotton chambray suit.

The kids’ collection seamlessly blends classic Americana with easy elegance, featuring an iconic flag sweater made from Italian cashmere, alongside a variety of styles showcasing intricate patchwork details, vibrant colors and whimsical patterns.

“Patchwork Americana” is available now exclusively at select Neiman Marcus locations and online.

Source: Gap

Gap introduces GapStudio Collection 01 designed by Zac Posen

Gap has unveiled the inaugural GapStudio Collection designed by Zac Posen, a new segment that embodies the highest expression of the iconic American brand in terms of style, craftsmanship and quality, all created within Gap’s New York HQ.

GapStudio combines expert tailoring, intricate details and a modern take on American style, setting the foundation for an ongoing exploration of fashion, art and creativity. The collection features wardrobe essentials reimagined through Posen’s unique approach to draping, tailoring and construction, including standout pieces such as the Denim Tailored Trench Coat, Double-Breasted Denim Blazer and coordinating separates like the High Rise Denim Sailor Pant, Denim Sailor Skort and Poplin Maxi Shirtdress. Classic Gap colorways such as navy and khaki are reimagined alongside a signature “pop-orange” hue, paying homage to the brand’s roots in San Francisco.

GapStudio Collection 01 comes to life through a campaign photographed and directed by renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, with styling by Alastair McKimm. The campaign features supermodels Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam and Anok Yai.

“GapStudio is where craftsmanship, creativity, and culture converge,” Posen, Gap Inc. Executive Vice President and Creative Director, said. “Inside Gap’s New York HQ, we’ve built a creative studio where I’ve designed looks for the red carpet, and where we will continue to collaborate with visionary talent. GapStudio Collection 01 reflects that vision — blending tailoring with innovative denim treatments that sculpt and refine the fabric in new ways. This is just the beginning.”

GapStudio Collection 01 is available now in-store and online, with prices ranging from $78 to $248.

Source: Smash Kitchen

Glen Powell launches a line of organic condiments called Smash Kitchen

Actor Glen Powell, best known for his roles in “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Anyone but You” and “Twisters,” has launched his first-ever brand venture, Smash Kitchen: a line of organic pantry staples designed to modernize the American pantry.

In an era when consumers are paying close attention to food labels and budgets, Powell started Smash Kitchen to offer better-for-you essentials that are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, dyes and preservatives.

“Growing up around epic barbecue feasts at our family ranch in Texas, food was always an expression of love,” Powell said. “Through fitness, I became more aware and educated on better-for-you foods – and I started to see just how many questionable ingredients were hiding in everyday pantry staples. It was clear we needed to make a clean condiment brand – no second-guessing, just great flavors that connect us to the moments we love. For me, that’s gathering around the table with family and friends.”

All priced under $5, Smash Kitchen offers classics like ketchup, yellow mustard, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce with real, organic ingredients, including cage-free eggs, vine-ripened California tomatoes, No. 1 grade organic mustard seeds and true source certified honey. In addition to household favorites, the brand is also introducing remixed flavors like Organic Hot Honey Ketchup, Organic Spicy Mayonnaise and Organic Hot Honey BBQ Sauce.

The brand is available now at Walmart stores nationwide, as well as on Walmart.com.

Source: Yorgos Lanthimos

Webber 939 presents “Yorgos Lanthimos: Photographs”

Webber 939, the exhibition and event space in the DTLA Arts District, is showcasing the first exhibition of still photography by filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.

“Yorgos Lanthimos: Photographs” showcases images from two of Lanthimos’ recent books: “i shall sing these songs beautifully” (MACK, 2024), created during the filming of his latest feature “Kinds of Kindness” (2024), and “Dear God, the Parthenon Is Still Broken” (Void, 2024), which captures moments during the making of “Poor Things” (2023).

Known for his bold world-building and exploration of human relationships through absurdist narratives, Lanthimos has become one of contemporary cinema’s most distinctive auteurs. This exhibition offers a rare glimpse into his artistic process through the medium of photography, highlighting his unique perspective and reinforcing his place as a visionary within contemporary visual culture.

The exhibition features haunting stills shot in real locations such as New Orleans and Budapest, as well as meticulously recreated cities and interior sets in London, Lisbon, Alexandria and Paris. Lanthimos’ photographs evoke unsettling atmospheres and eerie tensions, with subjects often captured in moments of intense physicality, their faces turned away and limbs splayed.

In “i shall sing these songs beautifully,” Lanthimos uses his cast and sets to subtly build an entirely new narrative, while in “Dear God, the Parthenon Is Still Broken,” the debris of film sets — scaffolding, lighting rigs and even a coffee cup — appear at the edges of the images, collapsing the boundaries between fiction and reality.

Although rooted in the cinematic worlds Lanthimos has created, this exhibition presents a realm of its own — untethered from time, place and narrative — and firmly establishes Lanthimos’ place within the contemporary photographic canon.

“Yorgos Lanthimos: Photographs” is on view until May 24 at 939 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles, 90021.

Source: Charlie McHarg

Sister styling duo Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist celebrated their second capsule with Italian footwear house Gia Borghini earlier this month.

The Gia x Grandquist collection includes a wedge sandal, a strappy thong sandal and a stiletto mule shaped by sensual lines, ease of movement and pops of elemental color.

To celebrate the launch, the pair staged a Saturday exhibition April 5 inside the So – Too gallery on Beverly Boulevard. Through a curated installation, the collection was placed within a world of light, form and quiet provocation. Each piece was composed like a sculpture, inviting viewers to step into a spatial conversation between fashion, architecture and art.

“Collaborating with Gia Borghini has been a dream come true,” Mackenzie said. “In our styling career we have collaborated with various designers in custom designing clothing, shoes, bags and jewelry. Creating custom pieces to complete a look is a key element in our work.”

“Our second collection might be my favorite yet!” Alexandra added. “We focused on researching silhouettes and colors we felt were missing from the market. For us, styling and design go hand in hand — it’s a natural integration. We love how both collections feel cohesive and effortlessly fit into everyday wardrobes.”

The L.A.-based stylists are known for their work with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, the latter of whom they dressed for her recent awards season appearances alongside boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The Gia x Grandquist collection is available now.

Source: Camilla

Camilla Hotel of Curiosity boutique opens in Westfield Topanga

Australian luxury brand and global print house Camilla has opened its second U.S. boutique at Westfield Topanga. The flagship Hotel of Curiosity boutique is designed to offer an immersive brand experience, filled with bespoke design elements and finished with the label’s unmistakable flair.

The Hotel of Curiosity concept comes to life in every detail, from the bespoke Portuguese-inspired storefront tiles to the champagne bar cash desk, mosaic flooring and custom wallpaper. Each element is meticulously crafted with the brand’s signature focus on slow, artisanal production, creating a space that feels like a journey of discovery.

“Everything in the boutique is made intentionally. Made slowly. Made with love. Just like my prints and my designs,” founder and designer Camilla Franks said. “It’s an adventure; a story that unfolds with every step you take and each new corner you discover.”

Founded in Bondi Beach in 2004, the label is known for its artistic prints and unique globe-trotting aesthetic and has been seen on celebrities including Beyoncé, Sofia Vergara, Nicole Scherzinger and Cindy Crawford.

The brand also recently launched its “The White Lotus” collaboration in February, following the “Wicked x Camilla” collab in 2024.

Source: BFA

Moynat partners with artist Michael Samuels on a Saks Fifth Avenue pop-up

French luxury leather goods brand Moynat has teamed up with British artist Michael Samuels to unveil a sculpture celebrating the house’s rich heritage and craftsmanship.

The sculpture, which honors Moynat’s legacy, showcases the M Collection and will be presented as part of a traveling pop-up series across the United States in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue.

On April 3, Moynat celebrated the pop-up at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills with an exclusive cocktail party, attended by guests including Becky G, Victoria Justice, Kali Uchis, Sophia Culpo and Madison Pettis. The event also featured a DJ set by Dana Boulos.

The sculpture, created in collaboration with Samuels, pays tribute to the brand’s history of trunk-making. Inspired by the tradition of stacking trunks during transatlantic voyages, the sculpture opens to reveal a vibrant display of the M canvas collection, celebrating Moynat’s savoir-faire, legacy and innovation.

The pop-up will continue its journey across the United States, featuring the latest M canvas collection, along with limited edition custom handbags, city-themed charms and small leather goods exclusive to each location, including Beverly Hills.

Founded in 1849 in Paris, Moynat is known for its trunk-making expertise. Pauline Moynat, the brand’s founder, revolutionized the industry in 1873 by inventing the “English Trunk,” the first to be coated in waterproof gutta-percha. This innovation solidified Moynat’s reputation for technical excellence. In the early 1900s, the house introduced the iconic “M” monogram, which has since become synonymous with the brand.

Samuels, a British artist based in London, is celebrated for his sculptures and modernist designs that transform everyday objects into profound works of art. His pieces, often deconstructed and reconstructed, carry a deep appreciation for history and craftsmanship. Samuels’ work has been exhibited globally, including at The Architectural Association in London, Rokeby in London and Dover Street Market in London and Japan.

