Pharrell Williams Debuts New Designs for Tiffany & Co. Collection

Tiffany & Co. and Pharrell Williams debut freshwater pearl designs, Miu Miu announces a new project with Art Basel Paris, ElyseWalker celebrates 25 years in fashion and the BAFTA TV Tea Party returns to L.A.

Source: Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. introduces freshwater pearl designs to the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection

Tiffany & Co. has debuted a series new designs for the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Launched in May, Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams is inspired by the trident of Poseidon, ruler of the sea and King of Atlantis — a nod to Atlantis, the community in Virginia Beach where Williams was raised. The inaugural collection featured 18k yellow gold or black titanium in all metal and diamond iterations. The newest Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams designs juxtapose the diamond spear motif with pearls of over 11mm, forming distinctive silhouettes, including necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.

“The inspiration of the collection comes from my affinity with the water,” Williams said. “In Japan, it was believed that pearls were created from the tears of mythical water creatures, so I naturally gravitated towards them as a means of expressing this connection to water.”

Key pieces in the new designs include a statement necklace with freshwater pearls and nearly one total carat of diamonds, and a bracelet with freshwater pearls and over two total carats of diamonds. On the bracelet and necklace, spike rondelles crafted from 18k gold alternate with the pearls for a striking aesthetic.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams freshwater pearl designs are available now on Tiffany.com and in Tiffany & Co. stores around the world.

Source: ElyseWalker

ElyseWalker celebrates 25 years in the fashion business

Founded in 1999 in Pacific Palisades, ElyseWalker has become one of Los Angeles’ premium destinations for luxury and emerging fashion brands, designer apparel, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories for women.

This fall, the luxury retailer will kick-off its milestone 25th anniversary celebrations with events across all its seven brick and mortar stores in California and New York City, in-store trunk shows, designer appearances and charitable events. Additionally, the in-house ElyseWalker label is releasing an anniversary cardigan with 10% of sales donated to charities that support women’s health.

“When I opened my first store 25 years ago, I knew that I wanted a store to feel like a home base within the community. More than a store, it was where friends and family got together to connect, celebrate and of course, shop,” founder Elyse Walker said. “While we might have grown, two things have not changed: our passion to deliver a curated point of view and unparalleled styling to our clients and our commitment to give back in our communities”

As part of the celebrations, Walker has renewed her commitment to not only fashion but to philanthropy. She has already raised over $16 million for charities all over the country and all seven ElyseWalker stores will host multiple events to raise funds for local organizations through shopping parties in celebration of Fashion + Community.

Following the success of her Palisades store, Walker opened in Newport Beach in 2016, followed by stores in Calabasas and Saint Helena, as well as two Towne by ElyseWalker stores (a casual California cool concept for both men and women) in Pacific Palisades and Newport Beach.

The company recently expanded to the East Coast, opening its flagship location on the Upper East Side in June 2023 and Tribeca in November 2022, bringing the total to seven brick and mortar locations across California and New York.

Source: Miu Miu

Miu Miu announces a new project in collaboration with Art Basel Paris

As part of the brand’s collaboration with Art Basel Paris as Public Program Official Partner, Italian womenswear brand Miu Miu has announced a special project conceived by interdisciplinary artist Goshka Macuga and art curator Elvira Dyangani Ose.

Drawing together a myriad of narratives and storytelling exploring ever-transforming ideas of femininity, “Tales & Tellers” will invite directors of film series Miu Miu Women’s Tales and artists who have created video work from the Miu Miu shows to speak about their own lives, histories and the frames of their work.

Every collaboration and film commission by Miu Miu Women’s Tales, and a selection of video pieces from Miu Miu runway shows since Spring/Summer 2022, will be represented in the show by a character, a hero or an anti-hero, directly extracted from these films and artistic collaborations and reenacted by actors alongside a video projection of the original film.

“Tales & Tellers” will also include screenings of all commissioned short films, together with a programming of conversations inspired by Miu Miu’s collaborations across the spectrum of filmmaking, art and fashion.

At the core of founder Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu is a fascination with the lives of women: their experiences, their histories and their tales. This has always included culture alongside fashion, and in 2011, Miu Miu Women’s Tales launched, platforming female filmmakers to present their own views of the plurality of femininity.

Since 2021, the biannual Miu Miu runway show has also been reshaped as a forum for dialogue with artists through installation and motion image, exploring multiple ideas but always returning to an understanding of women.

“Tales & Tellers” is part of Art Basel Paris’ Public Program and will take place at the Palais d’Iéna in Paris, headquarters of France’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council as well as the site of the Miu Miu runway shows.

The project is open to the public from Oct. 16-20, with a preview on Oct. 15. Online registration for exhibition guided tours and panel conversations will be available on miumiu.com from Oct. 3.

Source: Malbon Golf

Malbon Golf drops its Womens Fall/ Winter ’24 collection

As temperatures drop, golf courses through SoCal will be offering some of their best playing conditions of the year and the opportunity to stock up on some stylish new gear.

The new Malbon Golf Womens Fall/ Winter ’24 collection includes traditional outerwear pieces, lightweight layering staples, dresses and skirts in classic patterns with unexpected design details, along with accessories such as visors, golf bags and leather gloves. It channels the dynamic landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, featuring striking pops of color.

Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand launched with a limited collection of multi-functional golf apparel for men made to be worn both on and off the green. Since then, Malbon Golf has expanded to offer a complete line of men and women apparel, footwear and accessories that are designed to bring a fresh perspective and an accessible, personal approach to the game.

In 2021, the brand also launched Buckets Club: a members-only digital country club that hosts golf, meet-ups and invite-only tournaments.

Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Source: Getty Images)

The BAFTA TV Tea Party returns to Los Angeles

After a four-year hiatus, the British Academy Film Awards brought its TV Tea Party back to Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Saturday evening event, which celebrates those recognized at BAFTA’s Television Awards and salutes the television industry at large, took place at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Sept. 14, the night before the 76th Emmy Awards. The event raises awareness for BAFTA North America’s Learning, Inclusion and Talent programs, which provide industry-leading mentoring, education and financial aid for local communities, underserved students and emerging artists.

Stars including Jodie Foster, Quinta Brunson, Jessica Gunning, Lisa Ann Walter, Mark Duplass, Nava Mau, Richard Gadd, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nikki Glaser, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ncuti Gatwa, Jonathan Pryce, Tom Hollander and Ella Purnell, were treated to the hotel’s Prêt-à-Portea experience – an afternoon tea concept that blends the world of fashion and pastry, showcasing sweet creations inspired by iconic couture moments.

The BAFTA TV Tea Party was presented by BBC Studios, Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and Fiji Water and sponsored by BritBox (the exclusive streaming partner of the BAFTA Film and Television Award ceremonies through 2025) and the Maybourne Beverly Hills.

BAFTA North America is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization focused on championing creativity, opportunity and social change for all through the transformative power of film, games and television. Through its programming, the organization works to positively impact the screen industries to create a more fair and sustainable environment. Under new leadership, BAFTA will be expanding its programming in North America and had a presence at the Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Source: Maya Iman

TheWrapBook celebrates the release of “The Art of Television” at Nicodim Gallery

Last Thursday night, TheWrap editor-in-chief and CEO Sharon Waxman and WrapBook executive editor Stefano Tonchi hosted a vernissage and cocktail party to celebrate “The Art of Television,” the second edition of TheWrapBook.

The event, which took place at Nicodim Gallery in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District and was curated by Michael Slenske, featured works by Fawn Rogers, Aryo Toh Djojo, February James, Ben Wolf Noam, Edward Givis and more featured in the Artists by Artists pages of the biannual coffee table collectible.

Guests including artists Djojo Salomon Huerta, Jeremy Shockley, Emily Marchand and Theodore Boyer; gallerist Anthony Cran; Nicodim Gallery global director and partner Ben Lee Ritchie Handler; Balenciaga, the Americas CEO Vira Capeci; Katherine Ross; designer Zaid Affas and Deborah Sharpe joined TheWrapBook’s publisher Alexandra Von Bargen, creative director Andrew Wren and fashion and visual creative director Michaela Dosamantes to toast the release.

“The Art of Television,” timed to coincide with the 76th Emmy Awards, showcases the season’s most noteworthy talent in television in collaboration with renowned and emerging artists. This first-of-its kind book features Emmy nominees and winners Elizabeth Debicki, Gary Oldman, Ayo Edebiri, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Oh, Dakota Fanning, Richard Gadd and more.

The inaugural edition of TheWrapBook, “The Art of Cinema,” was published in February 2024, ahead of the Academy Awards. It featured an exciting cross-section of artists, filmmakers and writers, including filmmaker Martin Scorsese, works by Phillips and Opie and essays by feminist author Salamishah Tillet and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas.

The event was sponsored by Lalo Tequila, Hallstein Artesian Water and Wölffer Estate Summer in a Bottle.

Source: Flamingo Estate

Flamingo Estate expands into skincare

Flamingo Estate, the lifestyle brand founded by creative director Richard Christiansen, is expanding into skincare with the launch of Manuka Rich Cream, an all-over multipurpose moisturizer that can revive even the most parched, distressed skin.

The Manuka Rich Cream features mimosa blossom and carrot tops, with notes of fresh vegetal greens, a trace of honeyed sweetness, and sunbaked earth. Hemp Flower is grown using regenerative practices in Oregon and then cold infused into Extra Virgin Olive Oil to support the skin barrier while lanolin replenishes and locks in moisture.

Inspired by Christiansen’s home, a restored 1940s Spanish colonial-style, flamingo-pink house in Eagle Rock, the Flamingo Estate holistic lifestyle brand began with CSA vegetable boxes before introducing soap, wine, candles, honey, pantry items and more and has collaborated with Julianne Moore, LeBron James, Martha Stewart, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Wearstler and Evan Funke.

“From my own retreat to nature, Flamingo Estate was born,” Christiansen said. “I wanted to use knowledge from the garden to reconnect with myself and feel fulfilled. Through this deep introspection, I’ve found that pleasures from the garden – the Flamingo Estate garden – can enhance the mind, mood and creativity. In the space between culture and horticulture, Flamingo Estate’s goal is to encourage middle fingers and green thumbs all over the world, promoting a healthy lifestyle free of harmful chemicals, synthetic additives or preservatives.”

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com.

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please email Alex.vonBargen@thewrap.com.