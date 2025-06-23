Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection Sets Date With Julien’s Auctions

Princess Diana’s wardrobe to go under the hammer in Beverly Hills, the Getty Villa reopens with a monumental exhibition on Mycenaean Greece, Brad Pitt’s God’s True Cashmere brand unveils a new linen collection and Tiffany & Co. celebrates the new HardWear collection with artist Anna Weyant.

Source: La DoubleJ

La DoubleJ and (RED) debut the Coupe Rose Capsule Collection

Luxury Milanese fashion house La DoubleJ has partnered with global nonprofit (RED) — co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver — to launch a limited-edition capsule collection, with all profits supporting (RED)’s life-saving programs.

The Coupe Rose capsule collection features a trio of signature La DoubleJ pieces: the bestselling Better Than Your Boyfriend’s Shirt in shimmering fil coupé, coordinating Pull-Up Shorts and a silk Mini Foulard, all crafted in 100% Italian silk.

As with all La DoubleJ collections, the pieces are designed by women, for women and produced entirely in Italy. This time, however, 100% of profits will be donated directly to (RED), funding life-saving HIV and health programs where they are needed most.

La DoubleJ founder and CEO J.J. Martin, a California native who built her bold, joy-fueled brand from Milan, described the partnership as “a perfect expression of our mission: to make joyful, fabulous clothes that not only elevate the wearer but also uplift the world.”

Shot in a vibrant, global campaign, the collaboration is supported by a powerful roster of La DoubleJ friends and (RED) supporters including Iman, Lake Bell, Busy Philipps and Noma Dumezweni. The images celebrate the expressive, spirited energy of the brand while reinforcing the urgency of (RED)’s mission.

The partnership comes at a time of renewed urgency in the fight against AIDS. Despite decades of progress, recent funding withdrawals — compounded by gender inequality, marginalization and gender-based violence — have put women and girls at greater risk. Today, they account for 44% of all new HIV infections globally — a figure this collaboration aims to help reverse.

The Coupe Rose capsule is available now at ladoublej.com.

Source: Julien’s Auctions

Princess Diana’s wardrobe to go under the hammer in Beverly Hills

Julien’s Auctions has opened bidding and registration for the much-anticipated sale, Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection, set to take place live on Thursday at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

The landmark auction offers collectors a rare opportunity to acquire iconic pieces from Princess Diana’s wardrobe, charting her unforgettable transformation from shy royal bride to global fashion icon.

The sale will feature over 300 items, with standout pieces including the 1986 Catherine Walker Falcon Evening Gown, the 1988 Bellville Sassoon Floral Day Dress and Diana’s 1981 wedding gown illustration by Elizabeth Emanuel, designer of her legendary bridal gown.

Beyond Diana, the auction also showcases a curated selection of historic garments and accessories from British royal history, including treasures associated with the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret.

Source: Julien’s Auctions

Designer Elizabeth Emanuel, who famously co-created Princess Diana’s wedding gown, said of the personal significance of the pieces being offered, “Diana’s elegance and spirit left an indelible mark — not just on fashion, but on the world. These pieces have been lovingly preserved for decades, and it feels deeply meaningful to share them now with those who continue to be inspired by her legacy.”

The event will culminate in a series of global VIP previews and will unfold in the Verandah Ballroom — transformed into a setting evocative of a royal afternoon tea. Guests will bid amidst champagne and confections, honoring Diana’s legacy of elegance and generosity. Proceeds from Princess Diana’s items will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK, a cause near and dear to the late Princess.

Julien’s Auctions, renowned for record-breaking sales in celebrity and royal memorabilia, expects this sale to draw international attention and competitive bidding, underscoring Diana’s status as an eternal style icon.

Bidding and registration are now live at juliensauctions.com, where a full catalog can also be explored.

Source: The Getty Villa

The Getty Villa reopens with a monumental exhibition on Mycenaean Greece

After a temporary closure following the Palisades Fire, the Getty Villa Museum reopens this summer with a sweeping, once-in-a-generation exhibition: “The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece,” the first major North American presentation devoted to the Mycenaean civilization.

The landmark exhibition brings together more than 230 rare objects, most of them traveling from Greece for the first time. Organized in collaboration with the Hellenic Ministry of Culture, the exhibition explores the rise of Pylos, a Bronze Age kingdom ruled by warrior-princes and home to one of the antiquity’s most extraordinary palatial complexes — famously attributed to the Homeric hero, King Nestor.

Presented in four immersive sections, the show opens with a spotlight on the Palace of Nestor, the best-preserved Mycenaean palace discovered on the Greek mainland. Among its most astonishing finds: clay tablets inscribed in Linear B, the earliest known form of written Greek. The famed Tripod Tablet, included in the exhibition, was key in the eventual decipherment of this ancient script — an act that transformed the understanding of Pre-Classical Greece.

A highlight of the second gallery is the recent and breathtaking discovery of the Griffin Warrior Tomb, hailed as one of the most significant archaeological finds in Greece in decades. Unearthed in 2015 by University of Cincinnati archaeologists near the palace site, the undisturbed shaft grave yielded an astonishing trove of goods, including the Pylos Combat Agate — a miniature masterpiece depicting a warrior in mid-battle, rendered in impossibly fine detail.

Other showstoppers include Mycenaean sealstones, ceremonial daggers inlaid with silver and gold and a remarkable boar’s-tusk helmet — an object long thought to exist only in Homeric poetry.

“’The Kingdom of Pylos’ is a revelation,” Timothy Potts, director of the Getty Museum, said. “It offers visitors a rare opportunity to encounter the earliest Greek-speaking culture — one that gave rise to the myths, poetry and artistic traditions that still shape our world today.”

Curated by Claire Lyons with contributions from leading Greek and American archaeologists, the exhibition is accompanied by a full slate of public programming, from lectures and curator talks to a sensory workshop recreating a 3,000-year-old Mycenaean perfume.

“The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece” opens on Friday. Admission to the Getty Villa is always free, but reservations are required for admission.

Source: Getty Images

Kathy Hilton and Anna Zuckerman debut their Summer 2025 jewelry collection

Kathy Hilton and jewelry designer Anna Zuckerman have unveiled the latest chapter in their creative partnership: the Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman Summer 2025 Collection.

Designed to reflect the joy and vibrancy of summer, the capsule blends Hilton’s signature glamour with Zuckerman’s sustainable, forward-thinking approach to fine jewelry. Expect a palette of sun-washed pastels, vintage-inspired silhouettes and brilliant color-forward pieces — many of them reimagined from past bestsellers, others entirely new. Prices range from $125 to $2,000, with each piece crafted using Zuckerman’s signature Diamond Crystalline — a radiant, ethical alternative to mined diamonds.

“I’m thrilled to continue this collaboration with Anna,” Hilton said. “Her sustainable philosophy and dedication to design mirror my own values. This collection feels fresh and joyful — just in time for summer.”

Zuckerman’s jewelry, which launched in 2020, is crafted from repurposed lab-grown diamonds and salvaged gem materials, set in precious metals. Together, Hilton and Zuckerman invite collectors, stylists and fine jewelry lovers alike to explore a collection that celebrates timeless elegance with a modern conscience.

The Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman Summer 2025 Collection is available now at annazuckerman.com.

Source: God’s True Cashmere

Brad Pitt’s God’s True Cashmere brand unveils a new linen collection

Sat Hari and Brad Pitt, co-founders of God’s True Cashmere, are ushering in a new chapter for the brand with the debut of God’s True Linen. Launching as part of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, The Elysian Collection marks the brand’s first foray into linen — infused, as always, with its signature focus on wellness, luxury and intentional design.

Crafted from 100% natural linen, the collection draws on the fabric’s inherent breathability, anti-inflammatory properties and stress-reducing energy. The gender-neutral collection is offered in a soft, calming palette — think creams, sky blues and sunshine yellow, with a deep green look included in tribute to the dream that sparked the brand’s founding. A vibrant racer stripe brings a playful, crafted edge to select designs.

“Linen seems like the obvious progression of the brand,” Pitt said. “This collection is vibrant, exciting and introduces a fresh dimension to what we are doing.”

Founded in 2019 by Pitt and energy healer Sat Hari, God’s True Cashmere launched with luxurious 100% cashmere shirts made in Italy. Each garment features buttons crafted from healing stones, thoughtfully placed to align with the wearer’s chakras, merging wellness and style in a truly unique expression of luxury that is designed with sustainability in mind.

The collection is available now at godstruecashmere.com.

Phoebe Gates, Laura Harrier, Chase Sui Wonders, Anna Weyant and Karen Elson (Source: Neil Rasmus/BFA)

Tiffany & Co. celebrates the new HardWear collection with artist Anna Weyant

Earlier this month, Tiffany & Co. hosted an intimate dinner on the rooftop terrace of its Fifth Avenue Landmark store in New York City, in celebration of its latest Tiffany HardWear campaign featuring contemporary painter Anna Weyant.

Guests, including campaign star Weyant, Phoebe Gates, Laura Harrier, Georgia Fowler and Karen Elson, were immersed in the spirit of the Tiffany HardWear Collection — celebrating love’s transformative strength and enduring resilience.

The event featured a bespoke Ruinart Blanc de Blancs created exclusively for Tiffany & Co., a custom-designed tablescape and a menu crafted by renowned chef Daniel Boulud. Music curated by Ruby Aldridge, who also joined the celebration, set the perfect tone for the night inspired by the city’s architecture and energy.

First introduced in 2017 and now reimagined through a contemporary lens, the Tiffany HardWear Collection is rooted in a 1962 archival design and inspired by the industrial energy of the city itself.

The new collection plays with tension and proportion—most notably through gauge link bracelets, wrap necklaces and pavé diamond-adorned silhouettes—balancing utility and elegance.

Source: Getty Images

Jono Pandolfi pops up at The Row DTLA

Jono Pandolfi, the New Jersey-based ceramics atelier behind the hand-thrown plates found at some of California’s most celebrated restaurants — Bell’s, Felix Trattoria, Redbird, Rustic Canyon and The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern among them — is bringing its cult-favorite dinnerware to Los Angeles for a limited-time pop-up.

The studio’s distinctive pieces, which also star in “The Bear” (the cult-favorite FX/Hulu television series created by Christopher Storer), will be available to shop in person, including the 10.5” Coupe Entree Plate, the 8” Coupe Pasta Bowl, the Alaska Bowl and more from the Coupe collection — all featured in Carmy’s kitchen.

Also on offer, the Square Sided collection and a special new release: four custom glazes originally developed for restaurants, now available to the public for the first time in Lavender, Shiny Green, Sage and Pink.

Each piece is handmade in Union City, New Jersey, by a team of 16 artisans. The process is as precise as it is tactile, involving up to 15 steps and techniques including slip casting, jiggering and traditional wheel throwing.

The Jono Pandolfi Pop-Up is open now through June 29 at The Row DTLA, 767 S Alameda St., Los Angeles, 90021.

