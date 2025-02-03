The Rolex SailGP Championship returns to Los Angeles, L.A. Louver gallery celebrates 50 years, The Hammer Museum at UCLA presents “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal” and Banana Republic announces The White Lotus Capsule Collection.

Source: SailGP

The Rolex SailGP Championship returns to Los Angeles

The Rolex Sail Grand Prix, a global sailing competition where national teams race in identical F50 catamarans, returns this spring to Los Angeles.

Taking place March 15 and March 16 at the Port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, the race will feature 12 national teams racing in identical F50 hydrofoil catamarans in short, intense sprints. The weekend will consist of six 12-minute races over two days, with close-to-shore stadium seating.

Frequently referred to as “Formula 1 on water,” SailGP was co-founded in 2018 by Oracle founder and chairman Larry Ellison and gold medal Olympian and five-time America’s Cup winner Sir Russell Coutts.

One of the world’s fastest-growing sports and entertainment properties, SailGP recently signed a landmark 10-year agreement with Rolex for its title sponsorship and just welcomed its first female driver, two-time Olympic champion Martine Grael, onto the newly minted Brazil team, as the league’s Women’s Development Program works toward its goal of two female athletes per race crew.

Tickets are currently on sale here with packages available for grandstand seating at Berth 46, along with on-water viewing zones for privately-owned vessels.

Gallery directors Peter Goulds and Kimberly Davis (Source: L.A. Louver)

Venice gallery L.A. Louver celebrates 50 years

L.A. Louver, one of the longest-established contemporary art galleries on the West Coast, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibition surveying the gallery’s history.

Since its founding in 1975, the Venice gallery has presented more than 660 exhibitions over the course of what has been the most significant period of creative growth in Southern Californian history.

Founded with a singular mission to contextualize Los Angeles and global artists in a distinguished exhibition program, the gallery is commemorating their anniversary with a presentation in all spaces of the gallery, which remains on the same block as the original 1970s location.

Comprised of work by over 50 artists, the exhibition includes those from the early days of the gallery (Max Cole, George Herms, Edward and Nancy Reddin Kienholz, Don Suggs), international figures (David Hockney, Sui Jianguo, Per Kirkeby, Leon Kossoff), stalwarts of the city’s creative landscape (Tony Berlant, John McCracken, Ed Moses, Ken Price) and those living and working in Los Angeles today (Rebecca Campbell, Gajin Fujita, Heather Gwen Martin, Alison Saar).

The exhibition serves as a portrait of L.A. Louver, harkening back to key moments from the past and paying tribute to the Bohemian art haven that was 1970s Venice Beach, the community that has kept the program vibrant and dynamic and the bespoke building designed by Frederick Fisher & Partners.

The exhibit will run from Feb. 15 through June 14 at 45 N Venice Blvd., Venice, 90291. Gallery hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Alice Coltrane, 1995. (Source: The John & Alice Coltrane Home)

The Hammer Museum at UCLA presents “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal”

The Hammer Museum at UCLA has announced the upcoming show, “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal,” the first museum exhibition inspired by the life and legacy of jazz musician and devotional leader, Alice Coltrane (1937–2007).

Curated by Erin Christovale, the exhibition features archival ephemera from the Coltrane’s archive alongside works by 19 American artists, including Steven Ellison (aka Flying Lotus), Star Feliz, Rashid Johnson, Jasper Marsalis, Cauleen Smith and Martine Syms.

Works featured in the show range from sculpture, painting and photography to installation and performance, with many works created especially for this exhibition. They are presented alongside ephemera from Coltrane’s personal archive — much of which has never before been on view — including handwritten correspondence, unreleased audio recordings and rarely seen video footage.

This groundbreaking and multisensorial exhibition calls forward Coltrane’s’s autobiography and brings together a collective of contemporary Black American artists whose lives and practices were impacted and influenced by the multidisciplinary talent . The exhibition is divided into three themes that honor and highlight the expansive nature of Coltrane’s creativity and artistry: Sonic Innovation, Spiritual Transcendence and Architectural Intimacy.

The exhibition’s title takes its name from Coltrane’s 1977 book “Monument Eternal,” an insightful reflection on her spiritual beliefs and ever-evolving, genre-bending music.

“Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal” will be on view at the Hammer from Feb. 9 to May 4. This exhibition is part of a larger initiative called “The Year of Alice” and is in partnership with the John & Alice Coltrane Home.

Source: Banana Republic

Banana Republic announces “The White Lotus” Capsule Collection

Banana Republic has announced a capsule collection of menswear, womenswear and accessories in partnership with HBO’s “The White Lotus” Season 3.

The White Lotus x Banana Republic collection, debuting in March, infuses Banana Republic’s heritage of craft and iconic silhouettes with vivid prints inspired by the adventurous world of “The White Lotus” Season 3. This co-branded capsule celebrates the spirit of exploration through a limited edition range of collectible, resort-ready pieces.

“Our heritage, rooted in travel, meets the cinematic world of ‘The White Lotus’ with a thoughtfully crafted collection that is both aspirational and attainable,” Meena Anvary, head of marketing for Banana Republic, said. “This collection celebrates a sense of discovery and wit through a premium lens. Featuring tropical and vintage-inspired prints from our archives and landscapes of Thailand, it embodies the spirit of adventure.”

After delays due to the 2023 writers and actors’ strikes, “The White Lotus” Season 3 — created, written and directed by Mike White — premieres Feb. 16 on HBO. Set in Thailand, the cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Source: Matt Canals

J Vineyards & Winery and grantLOVE partner on a wine to empower women and creativity

J Vineyards & Winery, the traditional-method sparkling wine producer based in Sonoma, has collaborated with grantLOVE, the art and design initiative created by artist and philanthropist Alexandra Grant, on a wine to empower women and creativity.

The partnership seeks to amplify voices that are often marginalized while also transforming the act of enjoying wine into an experience that connects culture, creativity and community, and each LOVE Wine will feature a unique label made in collaboration with a leading female-identified artist.

The label for the inaugural bottling was designed by Genevieve Gaignard, an interdisciplinary artist whose vibrant and thought-provoking work beautifully reflects the collaboration’s mission.

“We are thrilled to partner with Alexandra Grant and the grantLOVE initiative on this meaningful project,” Nicole Hitchcock, J Vineyards’ estate director and head winemaker, said. “Wine, like art, has the power to bring people together, spark conversation and inspire change.”

LOVE Wine’s first release will be a brut cuvée, crafted from exceptional cool-climate vineyards throughout California, including the Russian River Valley, Monterey County and Mendocino County and crushed at J Vineyards’ Healdsburg, California, winery.

Alexandra Grant, founder of grantLOVE, said, “The LOVE Wine project has been a dream of mine for many years — to find a woman-led vineyard to collaborate with artists who are interested in supporting the curiosity and creativity of others. Let’s raise a glass to that.”

As part of this project, J Vineyards is also making a donation to the grantLOVE fund.

The first limited edition bottling will launch Feb. 13 and will be available for purchase at J Vineyards’ tasting room in Healdsburg and online.

Source: Soho House

Soho House launches a new No & Low cocktail menu

If dry January didn’t quite work at as planned as a result of the stress-filled start to the year, Soho House is offering you another shot. The private members’ club has extended its drinks offering across North America to include an expanded selection of No & Low cocktail alternatives.

The latest No & Low cocktail menu in North America was curated by Erin Davey, head of bars for the U.S., who is passionate about creating a diverse, thoughtful selection of non-alcoholic cocktails for Soho House members to enjoy.

Highlights include the Pick Me Up, crafted with Seedlip Spice, a non-alcoholic spirit with an aromatic blend of allspice and cardamom as well as fresh citrus; the Palomar, a 0% take on a Paloma, made with Pentire Adrift, a plant-powered, smokey non-alcoholic spirit; the SFW, a member favorite, delivers a juicy flavor with a hint of bitter orange and herbs for added dimension; and Bero, a premium non-alcoholic beer created by actor Tom Holland, now served on tap.

Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House connects a diverse membership through unique experiences across restaurants, spas, workspaces and screening rooms worldwide. Soho House opened its first outpost in Los Angeles in 2010 with West Hollywood, followed by three more clubs including Little Beach House Malibu, Soho House Holloway and Soho Warehouse in Downtown L.A.

