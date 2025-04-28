The Skirball Debuts ‘Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity’ and ‘Away in the Catskills’ Exhibits

The Skirball Cultural Center announces two new summer exhibitions, the Fleurs de Villes “Downton Abbey” floral show premieres at South Coast Plaza, Tory Burch opens a new Rodeo Drive flagship store and Chanel celebrates its newest fragrance with a pop-up at The Grove.

The Skirball Cultural Center announces 2 new summer exhibitions

The Skirball Cultural Center will unveil two new exhibitions on May 1: “Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity,” an in-depth look at the legendary comic book artist’s career, and “Away in the Catskills: Summers, Sour Cream, and Dirty Dancing” by Marisa J. Futernick, which explores leisure and the lives of women in mid-century America.

“Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity” delves into the life and legacy of Jack Kirby (1917-1994), one of the most influential comic book artists of all time. The exhibition celebrates the career of the creator behind iconic characters such as Captain America, The Avengers and The X-Men.

Visitors will explore Kirby’s experiences as a first-generation Jewish American, a World War II soldier and a mentor in the comic book world. Through original illustrations, personal works and a focus on Kirby’s profound influence on American popular culture, the exhibition showcases his unique ability to infuse human emotion and diversity into superhero stories.

“Away in the Catskills: Summers, Sour Cream, and Dirty Dancing” invites visitors to reflect on family vacations and cultural history through the lens of artist Marisa J. Futernick. The exhibition offers a series of fifteen prints, a new video artwork and an installation filled with family mementos, as Futernick explores her Jewish American heritage.

Set in the Catskills’ “Borscht Belt,” the exhibition examines how working- and middle-class Jewish families of the 1960s sought community and freedom during their vacations. Futernick’s work provokes contemporary conversations on assimilation and loss, drawing from her own family’s experiences to illuminate the social dynamics of the time.

Helmed by Skirball’s chief curator Cate Thurston, “Away in the Catskills” also coincides with the celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month.

The Skirball Cultural Center’s current exhibition “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion” remains on view until Aug. 31, 2025. This exhibition, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Diane von Furstenberg’s iconic wrap dress, includes over 60 pieces from the DVF archives, along with fabric swatches, media pieces and insights into her philanthropic work.

Experience “Downton Abbey” in bloom at South Coast Plaza

As part of the 35th Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show, South Coast Plaza hosted “Fleurs de Villes Downton Abbey,” an immersive floral display inspired by the iconic period drama. The event, which ran from April 23 to 27, featured a curated collection of 15 unique floral mannequins, each inspired by characters and their fashion from the series.

The installation, located in Jewel Court and Bear Street, brings post-Edwardian era England to life through floral designs that pay homage to the aristocratic Crawley family and their devoted staff. The floral mannequins created by some of California’s favorite florists include characters such as Lady Mary, the Dowager Countess and butler Thomas Barrow.

In addition, South Coast Plaza featured several other floral installations, including floral-adorned doorways at Max Mara and Mikimoto, a floral Swan at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and floral gates at the Bowers Museum. The event also included a pop-up flower market on Saturday and Sunday, where guests can purchase fresh flowers from local florists.

For fans of the period drama, “Fleurs de Villes Downton Abbey” will tide them over while awaiting the upcoming release of “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” which will hit theaters on Sept. 12.

Tory Burch opens a new Rodeo Drive flagship store

American luxury lifestyle brand Tory Burch has officially opened the doors to its new Rodeo Drive flagship. Marking a bold new chapter for the brand, the location brings together otherworldly architecture and eclectic interiors. The three-story boutique features a sculptural ceramic-like trellis façade and a skylight atrium that filters natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and down a sweeping marble staircase inspired by Italian architect Carlo Scarpa.

Inside, curved plaster walls evoke layers of rock, hand-finished by New York-based artist collective Art Groove. Brutalist materials like concrete and hammered iron contrast with softer, organic shapes, while an eclectic mix of vintage and antique furniture — sourced by Tory Burch herself — spans everything from Swedish mid-century to French Art Deco. Color accents in limoncello, rust, moss and tobacco recall the palette of the first Tory Burch store in Nolita.

Art and craft are central to the experience. Collaborations include ceramic pedestals by Studio Xavier Mañosa, handwoven rugs from a Moroccan women’s collective, a Jacquard tapestry designed by the brand’s fabric team and an elevator floor painted in trompe l’oeil style as a nod to Osvaldo Borsani’s Milan villa. The boutique also features found objects like a 1930s Paolo Buffa daybed and 1960s Murano glass lighting.

“Working on this store was incredibly personal. I have loved Rodeo Drive ever since we opened our flagship 12 years ago, and it was an exciting challenge to expand it and introduce an aesthetic that reflects where we are today,” Burch, executive chairman and chief creative officer, said. “I wanted to create tension through materials, forms and textures, and mix elements across genres and periods — old and new, artisanal and spare. To me, the store feels quintessentially L.A., where modern design is juxtaposed against so much natural beauty: the light, the mountains, the ocean.”

The full Tory Burch collection is offered throughout the space, with ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry, sport and fragrance merchandised across three levels. The ground floor houses a handbag cove; shoes, tennis, golf and activewear take over the second floor; and the third floor features a sunlit atrium and private VIP salon.

The store opens alongside the Spring 2025 collection, which draws from the elegance and discipline of sport — with nods to ballet, fencing, martial arts and more. Accessories debuting include the new Pierced Handbag, the Balloon Bag, the Twisted Pump and a reimagined version of the iconic Reva ballet flat.

Tory Burch is open now at 366 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210.

Jacquemus and Timberland team up on a luxe boat shoe

Jacquemus, the French fashion house founded by Simon Porte Jacquemus, and Timberland, the New Hampshire-based outdoor apparel brand, have unveiled an exclusive collaboration: the limited-edition 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe, dubbed “La Bateau.”

A reimagining of Timberland’s classic 1978 silhouette through the lens of Jacquemus’ sun-soaked aesthetic, the banana yellow Timberland & Jacquemus 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe is crafted from premium leather and finished with a soft leather lining for all-day comfort. Designed for both durability and elegance, it features a rugged lug outsole that delivers the dependable grip the original boat shoe was known for. Cotton laces, a co-branded metal lace keeper and square lace-tip eyelets complete the look—subtle yet striking details that reflect Jacquemus’ refined, minimalist touch.

The launch marks another chapter in Jacquemus’ growing legacy of high-profile collaborations and site-specific releases. Since founding his label in 2009, Jacquemus has built a reputation for a surrealist marketing approach—pairing visually striking campaigns with unconventional runway shows in settings like the lavender fields of Provence and the salt marshes of the Camargue—creating viral moments and reinforcing a distinct identity that blends fashion with escapism and visual storytelling.

The release also reinforces Timberland’s status as a cultural crossover brand. Since the 1973 creation of its Timberland boot, the brand has evolved from workwear staple to street style icon—balancing heritage craftsmanship with fashion-forward design.

The Jacquemus x Timberland Boat Shoe is now available on jacquemus.com, at select Jacquemus stores worldwide, including the highly anticipated opening of the brand’s new Los Angeles boutique earlier this month, and online at timberland.com.

OTW by Vans and HommeGirls return with their 2nd capsule collection

Following up on their first drop last fall, OTW by Vans, the SoCal-based heritage skate brand, and HommeGirls, the bi-annual style magazine and fashion brand, are back with their second capsule collaboration. The latest release builds on the success of the October 2024 debut with new footwear and an expanded range of apparel that brings together HommeGirls’ menswear-inspired aesthetic with OTW by Vans’ elevated design language.

At the heart of the collection are two new Authentic 44 Checkerboard colorways — one in tonal cream and the other in military green. Made with high-density canvas uppers, the shoes feature an oversized “HG” monogram integrated into the Vans checkerboard pattern, along with custom HommeGirls-branded laces and heel scabs that nod to both brands’ signatures.

The ready-to-wear lineup leans into workwear classics, reimagined for modern wardrobes. Highlights include a Reversible Workwear Jacket, a crisp Crop Shirt, fitted Tees, tailored Workwear Pants, Patchwork Boxers and Two-Tone Ribbed Socks. Each piece balances utilitarian design with HommeGirls’ minimalist edge — clean silhouettes, subtle detailing and a versatile color palette built for day-to-day wear.

“The second drop of OTW by Vans x HommeGirls continues the play on the checkerboard motif, but this time in a patchwork effect — from using stripe shirting mixed with white cotton poplin to a workwear-meets-military canvas patchwork jacket,” HommeGirls founder Thakoon Panichgul said. “All the elements that are tried and true HommeGirls, and nodding to the originality of Vans OTW.”

The OTW by Vans x HommeGirls Authentic is available now at vans.com/otw.

MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon launch their new SS25 capsule collection

MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon are unveiling the next chapter in their celebrated design partnership with a new capsule collection for SS25. The collaboration blends cutting-edge performance with MM6’s signature aesthetic, offering a functional, no-gender range.

The capsule, dropping in two phases, introduces a sleek, ultra-light and highly technical mix of running-inspired wardrobe essentials. Salomon’s high-tech materials and functional designs are combined with MM6’s unique approach to colors, prints and proportions to create a versatile collection that can be layered and styled to suit active urban lifestyles, seamlessly combining comfort and performance.

Key pieces in the collection include the utilitarian MA-1 bomber jacket, reimagined in a translucent windproof ripstop material with reflective seams and the MM6 x Salomon logo, and oversized, laser-cut wide shorts in a light, stretchy ripstop fabric. The collection also features body-mapped, seamless hi-tech t-shirts and tanks with bold MM6 x Salomon branding, as well as fitted running shorts made from breathable, 3D bio-based polyamide.

Salomon’s iconic footwear also gets a fresh update, with the new Spectur 2 road running shoe in sleek monochrome black or a translucent pale sage. The XT-4 Mule sneakers are available in new seasonal colors, including cornflower blue and sun-bleached white. Completing the look are accessories like the running cap, crafted from fast-drying stretch ripstop material to match the shorts.

The collection will be available in two phases: the first drop (available now) features ready-to-wear, the black Spectur 2 sneaker, and the XT Mule in Ultramarine, followed by a second drop on May 8 with the Spectur 2 in Sea Foam Green, the XT Mule in White/Beige Haze and the XT-15 Backpack.

The capsule will be available for purchase on MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon’s e-commerce sites, select stores and multi-brand retailers.

Chanel celebrates its newest fragrance with a pop-up at The Grove

To celebrate the launch of Chanel’s newest fragrance, Chance Eau Splendide, the French luxury brand is hosting an immersive pop-up boutique at The Grove.

Upon entering the space, guests will participate in a Chance maze activity, where they will select the word that resonates with them most from four options, each reflecting the essence of Chanel. They will then encounter the Chance Teller, which reveals a hidden message tied to their chosen word. Throughout the space, guests can experience the new Chance Eau Splendide Eau de Parfum, along with other Chance fragrances—Chance, Chance Eau Tendre, Chance Eau Fraîche and Chance Eau Vive—and their complementary body care products.

Guests can also enjoy fun photo moments, including a photo booth and a larger-than-life Chance Eau Splendide bottle and purchase their favorite fragrance on-site. For music lovers, a listening station will feature “A Little More,” the song created by Angèle, the face of the Chance Eau Splendide campaign.

Chance Eau Splendide: A Special Event at The Grove will be open from April 30 through May 18.

