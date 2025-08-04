Wondering Where to Spend the Perfect Summer State-cation? WrapStyle Is Here to Help

Wondering where to spend the perfect summer state-cation? From Napa’s rolling vineyards and Healdsburg’s charming streets to the sun-soaked beaches of Laguna and Montecito and the pine-covered peaks of Big Bear Lake, here are our top California summer escapes for 2025.

Source: JSX

Jet nonstop to Napa with JSX

JSX, the award-winning public charter jet service, has launched a seasonal nonstop jet service between Napa County Airport (APC) and both Burbank (BUR) and Orange County (SNA) airports, offering a seamless new way to travel to the heart of wine country from Southern California.

The new service allows travelers to skip the congestion of major airports as JSX operates from private terminals with expedited, TSA-approved security and check in just 20 minutes before departure.

Onboard, guests enjoy a refined flying experience with 30-seat jets featuring business-class legroom, no middle seats, complimentary gourmet snacks and beverages, in-seat power and high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi.

“JSX and Napa are a perfect pairing,” JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said. “Napa is one of the world’s most celebrated wine regions and deserves an equally refined travel experience to match. Our flights to Napa will give customers the opportunity to arrive closer, faster and in style — all at an attainable price.”

JSX flights will operate four times per week — Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday — through November 2025. Fares start at $189 one way (based on roundtrip purchase).

Reservations can be made at jsx.com.

Source: Auberge du Soleil

Make it a Champagne summer at Auberge du Soleil

If you need another excuse to head to wine country this July, Champagne Summer at Auberge du Soleil is it. The iconic adults only retreat, perched above Napa Valley’s sun-soaked vineyards, is debuting a month-long lineup of sparkling experiences — think a dedicated Champagne by the glass menu, complimentary daily tastings in the Courtyard, Champagne and caviar pairings at The Bar and a six-course Champagne lunch at the resort’s Michelin-starred restaurant.

In between pairings, unwind in the oversized rooms with private terraces, spend the afternoon at the award-winning spa complete with hydrotherapy circuit or lounge by the pool at La Plage. Other highlights include daily breakfast on The Restaurant terrace, picnic and painting sessions in Le Jardin, complimentary fitness classes and the chance to take one of the resort’s Mercedes-Benz models out for a spin through wine country.

Champagne Summer runs through July 31 and includes a welcome bottle of Billecart-Salmon Le Réserve Champagne, daily breakfast, a three-course dinner for two at the Michelin-starred restaurant and a complimentary room upgrade based on availability. A two-night minimum stay is required.

For more information and to book visit Aubergeresorts.com.

Source: 27 North

Discover a different side to Healdsburg at 27 North

Tucked just off the plaza in one of Northern California’s most charming small towns, 27 North is a new 16-room boutique hotel in the center of Sonoma Wine Country. Formerly known as Hotel Les Mars, the luxury property retains its French chateau-inspired architecture while introducing a vibrant new look and guest experiences.

The hotel’s modern Mexican restaurant and bar, Arandas, serves as a hub for weekly music and culinary programming. On Wednesdays, Rock Like a Banshee brings vinyl pairings and Banshee Wines to the patio. Thursday and Friday evenings feature live DJ sets, while weekends shift into Live Music Brunch, complete with mimosas and margaritas. Throughout the week, guests can take part in private Foley Family Wine & Spirit tastings in the Library.

Beyond the hotel, 27 North partners with local providers to offer access to chauffeured Volvo wine tours, luxury car rentals and curated experiences designed to explore the surrounding landscape — from the Sonoma Coast to vineyard-lined backroads. Guests can also visit the nearby Farmhouse Inn for a restorative treatment at the Wellness Barn spa.

For more information or to book, visit 27northhotel.com.

Source: Patrick Chin

Lounge lakeside at the Hotel Marina Riviera in Big Bear

Set along the shores of Big Bear Lake, the newly revived Hotel Marina Riviera reintroduces a local icon through a modern lens. Originally built in 1968, the 42-room lodge has been restored with respect for its mid-century, Viking-inspired architecture, while updated interiors reflect an elevated take on alpine nostalgia.

Just a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, the hotel’s rooms —redesigned by Los Angeles–based studio Electric Bowery — offer either lakefront balconies or forest views. Interiors feature chunky knits, custom plaid upholstery, analog record players and hand-painted murals that reflect the surrounding landscape.

On the dining front, the hotel is home to De La Nonna Big Bear, the first mountain outpost of the beloved L.A. pizzeria. Overlooking the lake, the restaurant blends Italian-American comfort with Big Bear’s easygoing pace, serving signature square pies, natural wines, seasonal sandwiches and frozen cocktails.

Amenities include a year-round heated pool, cold plunge, barrel sauna and sunset-facing fire pits, along with a private beach club for lakeside lounging. For those looking to explore, the hotel offers easy access to nearby hiking trails, boating and outdoor adventures throughout the San Bernardino Mountains.

For more information or to book, visit hotelmarinariviera.com.

Source: Tanveer Badal

Step inside The Circle at Golden Door

Tucked into a secluded valley just north of San Diego, Golden Door has long held its place as one of the most exclusive and transformative wellness destinations in the world. The legendary 600-acre retreat, limited to just 40 guests per week, offers personalized programs designed to reset the mind, body and spirit through a holistic blend of movement, nature, meditation, art and spa treatments.

This summer, the resort debuts The Circle: a new, multi-sensory meditation installation set beneath the stars atop the Golden Door Labyrinth. Hosted in a 10-foot-high, 360-degree stage surrounded by 12 projection screens, the weekly event immerses guests in slow-moving nature films by acclaimed filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg alongside live musical performances by world-renowned artists.

During your stay, take advantage of the recent upgrades across the property—from the newly completed spa and updated guest rooms to state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a dedicated art studio. Unwind in the iconic bathhouse and tranquil pools, enjoy classic treatments like Swedish, Thai, Lomi Lomi and Ayurvedic massage, or explore transformative therapies such as EMDR healing, hypnotherapy, guided breathwork and full-body LED therapy in the LightStim room.

The Circle will run weekly through late October, with themed coed weeks ranging from culinary and vintner-focused programming to festive holiday sessions.

For more information or to book, visit Goldendoor.com.

Source: Surf & Sand, Laguna Beach

Stay coastal at Surf & Sand, Laguna Beach

Surf & Sand, Laguna Beach has completed a property-wide transformation just in time for summer. The oceanfront resort, located on Southern California’s most picturesque coastline, now features redesigned guestrooms and suites with private balconies, a refreshed resort pool and a new spa.

The arrival experience in the lobby has also been reimagined with a curated collection of art showcasing works by Dale Chihuly, Ran Ortner, Eric Zener, Geoffrey Gersten and Kelsey Irvin. The resort’s signature restaurant, Splashes, now features a brighter, ocean-inspired design, a custom Chihuly chandelier and a menu of seasonal California cuisine served just steps from the surf.

Refreshed guest rooms include bespoke furnishings, Italian marble finishes and seamless indoor-outdoor living through glass patio doors opening to private balconies with ocean views. Bathrooms have been updated with deep-soaking tubs overlooking the Pacific, spacious showers and luxury amenities.

Each room is also equipped with motorized window treatments for light and privacy control, personalized technology managing temperature, lighting and entertainment preferences and state-of-the-art climate control systems.

At Aquaterra Spa, eight serene treatment rooms—including a couple’s suite—offer a menu of restorative therapies, while beachside yoga and holistic wellness programming invite guests to unwind, recharge and reconnect .

For more information or to book, visit surfandsandresort.com.

Source: Rosewood Miramar

Live like a local at the Rosewood Miramar Beach

Set along Montecito’s shoreline, Rosewood Miramar Beach stands alone as the only true beachfront hotel in this celebrity-studded enclave. The Forbes Triple Five-Star resort offers sprawling oceanfront suites, a Michelin-starred restaurant, an Edomae-style sushi experience and multiple bars, all complemented by a calendar of curated summer events.

Inspired by the beautiful homes and grand estates of Montecito, the luxury resort’s 119 rooms and 34 suites are scattered across 16 acres of rolling lawns and lush landscaping. The spacious, elegantly furnished accommodations include beach retreats with terraces overlooking the sand, as well as independent garden bungalows.

This year brings a host of new experiences: Bounty, a seasonal dinner series in the garden featuring boutique Central Coast winemakers and vibrant wood-fired cooking; FronteMare, an open-air family-style dinner held at Caruso’s; and an elevated cocktail program at The Manor Bar, where new bar director Eliza Hoar is leading the charge with a literary-themed menu and a globe-spanning guest bartender series.

Together with Godmothers Bookstore in neighboring Summerland, The Manor Bar has also introduced the Godmothers Literary Society, a monthly speaker series featuring intimate author conversations. By day, Reading Hours transforms the bar into a serene space for reading, working and browsing a curated selection of Godmothers titles.

Beloved traditions return, too. The 4th of July Coastal Cookout offers beachside grilling and family fun on The Great Lawn; the Miramar Swim Raft, a local fixture for over a century, is back in the water; and Miramar Best in Show, the resort’s dog-friendly celebration hosted by Jane Lynch, returns Aug. 24 in support of local rescue organizations.

Other highlights include the Scoop Shop, which serves artisanal gelato and sorbetto crafted from local Santa Barbara ingredients paired with unique toppings like vanilla-infused Ojai olive oil and garden mint. Meanwhile, Sense, a Rosewood Spa, will be offering the Summertime Renewal Brightening Body Treatment—a rejuvenating ritual that combines gentle exfoliation, a nourishing mask and soothing aromatherapy to leave your skin glowing and refreshed after a day by the ocean.

For more information or to book, visit rosewoodhotels.com

