Tory Burch Celebrates Beverly Hills Boutique Redesign With Star-Studded Bash

Source: Zara

Zara marks its 50th anniversary with Steven Meisel and 50 fashion icons

Zara, the Spanish fast-fashion retailer, is commemorating its 50th anniversary with a cinematic celebration helmed by legendary image-maker Steven Meisel. Titled “50 Years, 50 Icons,” the film brings together an extraordinary cast of 50 of the world’s most influential models, each of whom has helped define the visual language of fashion over the past five decades.

The project, initiated by Inditex chair Marta Ortega Pérez, honors Zara’s creative legacy through a deeply personal collaboration with Meisel, a longtime friend and one of the most influential photographers in the industry. The film marks a powerful moment of reflection and celebration, capturing each model in performance as they sing Donna Summer’s 1977 anthem, “I Feel Love.” It is both an homage to fashion and an intimate portrait of the enduring relationships Meisel has built with his subjects.

The cast includes icons such as Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Alek Wek, Twiggy and Carla Bruni, alongside new-era powerhouses like Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser and Vittoria Ceretti, underscoring not just Zara’s reach across generations, but also its ongoing relevance and cultural impact.

Shot in Meisel’s signature style, the film also showcases a new limited-edition collection from Zara, centered on the timeless appeal of tuxedo dressing in sharp, monochrome silhouettes. The campaign was styled by Karl Templer, with hair by Guido Palau, makeup by Pat McGrath and art direction by Jason Duzansky — all longtime Meisel collaborators — alongside casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro.

“This incredible film by Steven Meisel is an expression of creative freedom, and the magic we always want to create,” Ortega Pérez said. “It stars 50 of the world’s leading models — celebrated for their beauty but also their characters, their individualities and their strength — celebrating Zara as we turn 50.”

The “50 Years, 50 Icons” campaign film is now live on Zara.com and YouTube.com. The accompanying anniversary collection — featuring over 100 pieces — is also available now on Zara.com.

Source: Little Women Ballet

“Little Women Ballet” returns to Heritage Square Museum

“Little Women Ballet” is returning to the historic Heritage Square Museum this month with its immersive, site-specific performance that brings Louisa May Alcott’s timeless tale to life through dance, storytelling and interactive experiences.

The spring performances mark a triumphant return after the company’s rebuilding efforts following the devastating Eaton Fire, which destroyed props, costumes and set materials. With the help of generous supporters, “Little Women Ballet” has risen again to share its production with the Los Angeles community.

Choreographed and directed by Emma Andres, “Little Women Ballet” transforms Heritage Square’s Victorian homes and gardens into a stage, as the houses become the setting of the sisters’ lives, interpreted through expressive ballet vignettes.

The event includes a guided walking tour of the grounds, seasonal décor and spring-themed desserts and refreshments. Each guest also receives a themed goodie bag with items used throughout the experience, including a ribbon that matches one of the sisters’ dress colors — pink for Meg, burgundy for Jo, green for Beth and blue for Amy — which also determines their narrative path. The event concludes with a Victorian folk dance finale and a meet-and-greet with the cast, complete with photo opportunities.

The experience is designed for all ages, blending the literary richness of Alcott’s work with themes of empowerment and creativity. More than 20 dancers, ages 10 to 75, perform in period costumes, with choreography that highlights both technical artistry and emotional storytelling. Music is provided by composer Daniel Robbins alongside classic works from Claude Debussy, Johannes Brahms and other Victorian-era composers.

Founded in 2023 by Emma Andres, “Little Women Ballet” is dedicated to creating ballet works centered on women’s stories. Andres, a UC Irvine graduate and award-winning choreographer, says her mission is to empower young artists with uplifting, relatable stories that inspire and endure.

Heritage Square Museum, located in Montecito Heights, preserves Southern California’s architectural and cultural history with its collection of Victorian-era structures. This living history museum provides the perfect backdrop for a ballet steeped in tradition, storytelling and transformation.

Performances take place Friday, May 23, through Sunday, May 25. Tickets are $62 per person and include all refreshments, the goodie bag and access to the Heritage Square walking tour through dance.

To purchase tickets or learn more about this spring’s event — and the upcoming full-length production at the Pasadena Playhouse in June — visit www.littlewomenballet.com.

“Just Plain Facts,” 1966–67. (Source: The artist, The Box, Los Angeles, and Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York)

The Marciano Art Foundation presents “Barbara T. Smith: Xerox 914”

The Marciano Art Foundation (MAF) debuted “Barbara T. Smith: Xerox 914,” a focused exhibition of early works by pioneering Los Angeles artist Barbara T. Smith in the MAF Library. Curated by Jenelle Porter, the exhibition highlights Smith’s groundbreaking use of the Xerox 914 photocopier to create prints, sculptures and publications between 1966 and 1967.

In 1966, Smith leased a Xerox 914 — a machine originally developed for office copying — and installed it in her Pasadena dining room. Over eight months, she produced 50,000 prints, using the copier as a tool for creative experimentation. She was among the first artists to use a photocopier to produce fine art, exploring themes of seriality, repetition and communication. The works on view illustrate Smith’s deep engagement with writing, process and material invention.

The exhibition includes collages, artist books and poetry created with the Xerox machine, showcasing the breadth of Smith’s early vision and her influential role in shaping postwar art practices in Southern California.

Smith is a seminal figure in feminist and performance art. Her practice explores identity, spirituality, technology and transformation and she holds degrees from Pomona College and UC Irvine. Her archive is housed at the Getty Research Institute, which published her memoir, “The Way to Be,” in 2023. Her work has been exhibited widely, including recent solo shows at ICA LA and the Getty Research Institute.

The Marciano Art Foundation is dedicated to supporting artists and arts organizations through exhibitions, creative partnerships and public access. With a collection of more than 1,500 works, MAF also operates a global lending program and offers free exhibitions to the public.

The show is on view now through July 5. Tickets are available at marcianoartfoundation.org/visit.

Yves Spinelli and Dwyer Kilcollin (Source: Abby Gordon)

Spinelli Kilcollin celebrate their new Los Angeles store

Fine jewelry brand Spinelli Kilcollin hosted an intimate cocktail reception earlier this month to mark the grand opening of its new Hollywood store. Founders Yves Spinelli and Dwyer Kilcollin welcomed a curated guest list to the brand’s 1,056-square-foot space, which now serves as a striking showcase for Spinelli Kilcollin’s signature designs.

The evening celebrated not only the launch of the store but also the debut of the brand’s latest offering — the Ombré Collection. Guests were invited to explore the luminous new pieces in person, featuring a radiant mix of diamonds, sapphires and mixed metals that embody the brand’s distinctive minimalist-meets-modern-luxury aesthetic. Attendees included Justin Boone, Victoria Lopez, Telsha Anderson-Boone, Valentina Attard, Deja Monet, Isaias Cabrera and Thalía Henao, alongside a mix of designers, stylists and creatives from the Los Angeles fashion and design communities.

The new location reflects Spinelli Kilcollin’s commitment to craftsmanship and refined design, serving as both a retail space and a reflection of the brand’s roots in clean, conceptual minimalism. Inside the boutique, the jewelry is displayed as wearable sculpture — elevated, elegant and deeply personal.

Spinelli Kilcollin was founded in 2010 by Spinelli and Kilcollin in their East Los Angeles garage. What began as an experimental series of interlinked Galaxy rings designed to be worn across multiple fingers or stacked has since become the brand’s signature. The interconnected style remains central to the Spinelli Kilcollin identity, symbolizing unity, strength and fluidity.

Over the years, the brand has expanded to include new textures, silhouettes and materials, while remaining rooted in its original vision. All Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry continues to be handcrafted by a small team of expert artisans in downtown Los Angeles. Their meticulous approach to design and production is a hallmark of the brand’s ethos.

“We’re so proud to bring this space to life in our home city,” Spinelli said. “It’s a celebration not just of our jewelry, but of the people and process that have shaped Spinelli Kilcollin over the years.”

The Spinelli Kilcollin store is now open at 747 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90029.

Source: Levi’s

Levi’s launches the first Reiimagine collaboration product with Beyoncé

Following last month’s debut of “Refrigerator” — the third chapter in Levi’s and global icon Beyoncé’s Reiimagine campaign — Levi’s has revealed the first product drop from the collaboration: the limited-edition Beyoncé x Levi’s Tees. “Refrigerator” reimagined the original 1988 Levi’s ad as a vibrant, modern celebration of confidence, originality and empowerment. Now, that spirit carries forward into apparel.

The Beyoncé x Levi’s collection introduces four exclusive tees that fuse classic Levi’s aesthetics with Beyoncé’s distinctive style. The limited-edition release reinterprets the iconic Levi’s logo with a double “i,” a playful yet powerful reference to “Levii’s Jeans,” a track from Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning “Cowboy Carter” album.

Available in two silhouettes — the sporty ringer tee and the classic graphic tee — the designs come in black and white or white and red colorways. Each tee showcases the bold new “Levii’s” logo, offering a fresh, culturally resonant twist on a timeless brand symbol.

The visual campaign supporting the launch continues the Reiimagine series’ focus on revisiting Levi’s archival material through a contemporary lens. This release is paired with an updated version of a historic Levi’s illustration, reinterpreted with increased representation and a modern sensibility that aligns with Beyoncé’s creative vision.

The collection is available now on Beyonce.com. It had its Levi’s global launch on May 16 at Levi.com, the Levi’s app and select Levi’s retail stores.

More drops and creative collaborations are expected as the Reiimagine campaign continues to unfold throughout 2025.

Pauline Chalamet, Kate Hudson and Jodie Turner-Smith. Source: Jojo Korsh/BFA

Tory Burch celebrates her newly redesigned Beverly Hills boutique with a star-studded bash

Last Monday night, Tory Burch celebrated her new Rodeo Drive flagship with an exclusive cocktail party at the boutique, followed by dinner at Mr. Chow.

Guests included Kate Hudson, Ciara, Rachel Brosnahan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lana Condor, Madelaine Petsch and Awkwafina, all attired in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

The new space is a bold step forward for the brand, with a striking façade and eclectic interiors that combine modern design with natural beauty. “Working on this store was incredibly personal,” Burch shared. “It feels quintessentially L.A., where sleek, contemporary design meets the stunning California landscape.”

The party included a set by DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak, and jazz trumpeter Maurice “Mobetta” Brown, who continued to play as he led guests to dinner around the corner at Mr. Chow.

Over dinner, guests enjoyed martinis and mind-reading sessions with mentalist Matt Cooper, followed by a set by DJ Mad Marj, with Polaroid photography by Andrew Tess.

Founded in 2004, Tory Burch is back in the spotlight thanks to what many in fashion are calling the “Toryssance.” The brand has been shifting away from its classic preppy roots and leaning into a sleeker, more minimalist vibe, while still keeping the playful touches that first made it a favorite.

A big part of this evolution comes down to Burch herself, working alongside her husband and CEO, Pierre-Yves Roussel. Since stepping into the role, Roussel has helped steer the brand in a more luxe direction with elevated design, standout accessories and attention to craftsmanship.

The new Tory Burch flagship is located at 325 N. Rodeo Drive., Beverly Hills, 90210.

Kelly Rowland and Elaine Welteroth (Source: Kaye McCoy)

Kelly Rowland, Sophia Bush, Victoria Monét and Karamo Brown turn out for birthFund’s “Mother’s Day Party With a Purpose”

Last Saturday, more than 500 guests — including celebrities, local families and advocates — gathered to support birthFUND at its second annual “Mother’s Day Party With a Purpose,” a community-driven fundraiser aimed at raising awareness and resources for maternal health care.

The Los Angeles event brought out high-profile supporters including Kelly Rowland, Sophia Bush, Victoria Monét, Karamo Brown, Tika Sumpter, Storm Reid, Jeannie Mai, Jennie Garth and Chanel Iman. Hosted by birthFUND founder Elaine Welteroth, the event celebrated mothers and caregivers while shining a light on the urgent need for safe, equitable and affirming birth care in the U.S.

“This year we turned a day of recognition into a moment for impact, because what good are Mother’s Day flowers if moms aren’t supported through and after giving birth?” Welteroth said. “We believe safe and affirming birth care is a right, not a privilege.”

The afternoon offered a vibrant mix of family-centered experiences — from lively music, dancing and kids crafts in the Party Zone to a dedicated soft play area for little ones. Parents enjoyed moments of relaxation in the Zen Lounge, while families posed for professional portraits. Advocacy activations and creative art stations added a meaningful layer of engagement, blending fun with purpose.

The event also encouraged attendees to create “birthFUNDing Circles” — grassroots peer-to-peer fundraising groups that empower supporters to help families in need access safe maternal care.

Since its launch in April 2024, birthFUND has raised over $3 million and supported more than 50 families across the country by funding access to midwifery care and maternal health services.

To learn more, donate, or start a birthFUNDing Circle, visit thebirthfund.com or follow @birthFUND on Instagram.

Source: The Dorchester Collection

The Dorchester’s famous afternoon tea comes to The Beverly Hills Hotel

Afternoon tea is returning to The Beverly Hills Hotel this spring in a special partnership with its London sister property, The Dorchester. Though June 28, guests can enjoy the quintessential British tradition with a distinctly Californian twist in the iconic pink palace’s Polo Lounge.

The collaboration marks the first time the storied service has been presented outside of London. The concept is inspired by The Dorchester’s recently reimagined interiors, part of a sweeping renovation that honors its classic roots while embracing modern design.

Designed by culinary director Ashley James, a British native and longtime Los Angeles resident, the menu honors tradition while celebrating local ingredients in an elegant assortment of finger sandwiches — including smoked salmon with capers and lemon cream — followed by handmade pastries such as a pistachio choux and chocolate tarts, created by executive pastry chef Jonathan Fisher.

The experience also includes freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and preserves, alongside a curated selection of rare teas exclusive to The Dorchester. Each course is presented on the same bone china used in London, reinforcing the authenticity of the offering.

“It’s an incredible honor to partner with our sister hotel, The Dorchester, a beacon of sophistication and timeless elegance, as we bring afternoon tea back to the Polo Lounge,” James said. “Their recent transformation redefines heritage through a bold, contemporary lens, and that’s exactly the sensibility we’ve brought to this experience. Every detail, from the teas to the plating, reflects the artistry shared by both properties.”

The Dorchester, a London landmark in the heart of Mayfair, has long been synonymous with luxury and tradition. Its collaboration with The Beverly Hills Hotel, a Hollywood icon for more than a century, represents the global spirit of the Dorchester Collection — a portfolio of legendary hotels known for elegance, charm and world-class service.

Afternoon tea at the Polo Lounge is priced per guest and available by reservation only. Bookings are available online or contact The Beverly Hills Hotel directly.

