Louis Vuitton and Tyler, the Creator fête their new capsule collection, Hermès takes over the Barker Hangar, Maison Margiela pops up at South Coast Plaza and the Hollywood Roosevelt unveils its revamped penthouse suites

Source: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton launches Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection with Tyler, the Creator

Louis Vuitton celebrated the Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection with Tyler, the Creator last Thursday at the men’s store on Rodeo Drive.

To showcase the collection, the space was transformed in an homage to Tyler, the Creator’s interpretation of the house codes, creating an immersive springtime fantasy complete with grass-inspired carpeting and sculptures of blooming daisies, a 15-foot statue of an Airedale terrier and a propeller plane, covered in the colorful Craggy Monogram hand-drawn by the artist and musician himself, suspended from the ceiling.

Inside, guests including Barry Keoghan, Jaden Smith, Donald Glover and Steven Yeun enjoyed cocktails, fries and sliders housed in monogrammed L.V. boxes and miniature donuts (Tyler, pictured below, is known for his sweet tooth), while specialists for the luxury brand painted monogram luggage with some of his designs by hand.

The Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection brings together the aesthetic lexicon of Tyler, the Creator and Louis Vuitton, marking men’s creative director Pharrell Williams’ first capsule collaboration.

A fusion of the signature preppy sophistication popularized by the artist with Williams’ elegant dandy approach, the capsule collection includes trans-seasonal silhouettes reflecting the colors, weather and activities associated with spring, accessories, jewelry, leather goods, sporting goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, travel and the maison’s iconic hard-sided trunks.

Source: Will Matsuda

Hermès showcases its home collection with an immersive dance performance

“The Hermès Parade: A Live Story of the Home Collection” was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Thursday.

The event showcased the luxury brand’s home collection, including furniture, lighting, textiles and tableware curated by artistic directors Charlotte Macaux Perelman and Alexis Fabry, through a dance performance by choreographer Philippe Decouflé.

A crowd of 600 guests, including Chloe Fineman and John C. Reilly, turned out for the immersive presentation, which saw 56 dancers engaging with over 400 items from the French luxury brand to showcase the harmonious relationship established between form, material and function that is at the heart of the Hermès Home Collection.

The evening ended with Hermès inviting the audience to take to the dance floor for the Pony Dance, referencing the house’s equestrian heritage.

Founded in 1837, Hermès remains an independent, family-owned company that encompasses 16 métiers. Dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France, the house has 60 workshops and employs nearly 7,000 craftsmen while the Fondation d’entreprise supports projects in the areas of artistic creation and training.

Source: Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela’s Tabiology exhibit pops up at South Coast Plaza

A pop-up devoted to Maison Margiela’s cult, split-toe Tabi shoe has opened at the brand’s South Coast Plaza boutique.

The Tabiology exhibition and AI experience follows the Tabi’s iconic footprint through its inception in 1988 and runway debut in the Spring/Summer 1989 show through to its contemporary reinventions under creative director John Galliano.

Inspired by the split-toed socks traditionally worn by workmen in Japan since the 17th century, the Tabi has been continually reinterpreted by the house. For his first show, Margiela drenched the soles of his Tabis in red paint to leave clear, split-toed footprints on the white cotton fabric that covered the runway. The next season, that fabric was cut into waistcoats printed with the memory of the previous show, setting in motion one of the core tenets of Maison Margiela: footprints that connect the passage of time.

Visitors can find their way to the exhibit by following Tabi footprints that trace a path from the Jewel Court rotunda to the Maison Margiela store, where an expanded selection of iconic silhouettes are exclusively for sale.

Within the South Coast Plaza pop-up, 20 pairs of archival Tabis are displayed chronologically on exhibition plinths, including the original flesh-colored suede boot, Autumn/Winter 1991 clogs, Spring/Summer 1996 invisible Tabis, the 2014 Tabi ice skates made in collaboration with John Wilson and a selection of Tabi objects, including opera gloves and a T-shirt bearing red footprints from Summer 1991.

Maison Margiela also partnered with generative AI firm Hypno to create an interactive, personalized experience with two digital stations where clients take a selfie and follow prompts to create their own completely unique digital Tabi.

Tabiology can be found at Maison Margiela at South Coast Plaza, Level 1, Saks Fifth Avenue Wing, until April 15.

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Alice Naylor-Leyland and Harley Viera-Newton preview their tablescape collab

Tablescape artist Alice Naylor-Leyland and designer Harley Viera-Newton offered up a sneak peek of their forthcoming tableware collaboration at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Guests including Rachel Zoe, Jessica Hart, Gia Coppola, Ever Carradine and Rebecca Rittenhouse turned out to toast the pair over champagne and scones.

The socialite-turned-entrepreneur launched her tablescape brand Mrs. Alice in 2019, after having created products in collaboration with brands including Aerin Lauder, French Sole and British department store Fenwick.

Known for her passion for entertaining, Naylor-Leyland regularly hosts elaborate parties for the likes of Poppy Delevingne, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, Alice Temperley and Charlotte Tilbury with her husband Tom at Stibbington House, their Regency-style estate in Cambridgeshire.

The collection will launch exclusively on her website, Mrs. Alice, on May 1.

Source: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Saks and Proenza Schouler celebrate their Spring/Summer collection

Proenza Schouler design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and Saks SVP designer Will Cooper (all pictured above), hosted an intimate dinner at Chateau Marmont on March 19 to celebrate the launch of Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Saks.

Guests including Louisa Jacobson, Devon Lee Carlson, Dree Hemingway, Gia Coppola, Highdee Kuan, Honor Titus, Jamie Mizrahi, Jordan Wolfson, Awkwafina and Alex Israel (both pictured below), showed up for Tuesday-night cocktails on the terrace of the Chateau’s legendary penthouse followed by a three-course dinner from Angelini Osteria.

Source: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Founded in 2002, the New York–based womenswear and accessories brand won the inaugural CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award, along with a further five CFDA Awards, including Accessory Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year.

The pair first met while studying at Parsons School of Design. Eventually collaborating on their senior thesis, which became their first collection as Proenza Schouler, they named the brand after their mothers’ maiden names.

Source: Hollywood Roosevelt

The Hollywood Roosevelt unveils its revamped penthouse suites

The historic Hollywood Roosevelt luxury hotel renovated its two iconic penthouse suites: the Gable and Lombard Penthouse and the Johnny Grant Apartment.

Named in honor of Clark Gable and Carole Lombard, who resided at the hotel in the 1930s, and host and television personality Johnny Grant, who made the hotel his permanent home in the ’90s, both suites have been completely redesigned by Los Angeles-based Kevin Klein Design.

Inspired by the golden age of Hollywood, the design incorporates rich Italian marbles, dark stained walnut and oak wall panels, antiqued mirror details, warm plasters and hand-painted ceiling murals, some of which were hidden for decades and uncovered during the renovation.

The furniture and décor were sourced from around the world with antique pieces, light fixtures, rugs, chairs, tables, mirrors and sofas that narrate a unique story and create an atmosphere of warmth and comfort.

Source: Hollywood Roosevelt

Both penthouse suites provide access to a shared 3,000-square-foot rooftop entertaining space, offering sweeping views of the city and up-close access to the Hollywood Roosevelt marquee sign, captured in movies like Almost Famous, Catch Me if You Can and TV shows including 90210.

The shared rooftop also includes a music listening area with stereo-grade JBL speakers, an array of collectible Phaidon coffee table books and curated art depicting the essence of L.A. and the Roosevelt’s storied history.

Starting rates are $6,000. For more information or to book a room at the Hollywood Roosevelt, call (323) 856-1970 or visit thehollywoodroosevelt. com .

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please email Alex.vonBargen@thewrap.com