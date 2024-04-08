Willy Chavarria Lands at Maxfield Luxury Boutique With LA Exclusive

Willy Chavarria lands at Maxfield Los Angeles, Gallery 33 presents Alexandria Hilfiger’s solo exhibition, Nobu Ryokan Malibu unveils a new wellness partnership and Lafayette 148 and Petra Flannery team up.

Willy Chavarria Lands at Maxfield L.A.

New York-based conceptual brand Willy Chavarria and luxury boutique Maxfield announced a new partnership and a Maxfield Los Angeles exclusive: a reimagined signature Buffalo tee featuring the original Maxfield logo alongside classic and new Willy Chavarria logos.

YG, Gunna and Lil Mosey were among the many guests who turned out sporting the brand’s signature ranchero hats in white and red with red roses on March 21 to celebrate the brand’s arrival at the Melrose Avenue store.

Chavarria, who served as SVP of design at Calvin Klein from 2021–2023, launched his namesake label in 2015 and counts Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny and Venus Williams among his fans.

Last year, Chavarria won Menswear Designer of the Year at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards and Designer of the Year at the first-ever Latin American Fashion Awards in the Dominican Republic.

Gallery 33 presents Alexandria Hilfiger’s first L.A. solo exhibition

Artist Alexandria Hilfiger’s debut solo exhibition, “Imperfect Harmony,” opened at Gallery 33 in Santa Monica. Featuring a series of large-scale acrylic on canvas paintings and located in The Georgian Hotel, the show explores themes of harmony and beauty within chaos and imperfection.

A self-taught artist, Hilfiger’s work ranges in scale from large, acrylic on canvas paintings with vibrant colors and broad, expressive strokes to smaller, more delicate ink and oil pastel works on paper.

“I am inspired by the transformative stages of human emotions,” Hilfiger, daughter of fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger, said. “Through the lens of imperfection, I am exploring the process of moving from guilt to permission and finally acceptance. I believe that embracing imperfection and working to understand how it connects us is essential to fully embracing all we are.”

Last Thursday, the gallery hosted a VIP preview of the exhibition where friends and family – including the artist’s father, Georgia May Jagger, Dee Ocleppo, Beau Swayze and Gagosian director Beth Rudin DeWoody – were given a first look at the 12 new works.

“Imperfect Harmony” is on display until April 29 at Gallery 33 at 1415 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, 90401.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu announces a Higherdose partnership

The Japanese-style luxury inn Nobu Ryokan Malibu partnered with wellness technology brand Higherdose to bring high-tech longevity modalities into its suites.

With a mission to make supercharged self-care and beauty biohacking more accessible through portable wellness technology, tools and accessories, Higherdose will now offer two of its top-line products to hotel guests during their stay in the 16-room boutique property: the Infrared PEMF Mat and Infrared Sauna Blanket.

The sauna blanket enhances muscle recovery, improves circulation for glowing skin and provides deep, grounding layers of crystal, charcoal and clay to promote a deeper state of rest. The pulsed electromagnetic field mat is designed to accelerate holistic recovery, reduce stress, increase energy and ease sore muscles.

In tandem with this partnership, the hotel also launched a new Nobu Wellness Package, which includes a 90-minute Revitalize at the Ryokan massage from the on-site Spirit Spa, take-home Higherdose bath salts and a Slip Eye Mask, a wellness sleep turndown amenity, in-room access to Higherdose holistic recovery products and a daily breakfast.

Opened in 2017 by Nobu founders Robert De Niro and chef Matsuhisa, the adults-only hotel features teak soaking tubs, Loro Piana cashmere or linen yukata kimono robes, 800-count linen sheets by Anichini, Japanese art and fresh ikebana floral arrangements.

Lafayette 148 and Petra Flannery launch Classic 148: The White Shirt Project

Lafayette 148 launched “Classic 148: The White Shirt Project,” a celebration of its signature icon, in partnership with celebrity stylist Petra Flannery (pictured above).

“At Lafayette 148, our white shirts are anything but basics,” creative director Emily Smith said. “They’re rooted in craftsmanship and design and we’re constantly refining the details to achieve the perfect fit.”

For Flannery, whose high-profile clients include Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldaña and Claire Danes, the partnership syncs with her own personal style.

“I live in white shirts, whether it’s tossed over a bathing suit in summer or layered in fall,” Flannery said. “If I have meetings or a lunch I’m dressing for, I always rely on one to feel confident. It’s such a go-to for me.”

The Lafayette 148 partnership with Flannery debuted Monday with a pair of initiatives. First is Lettered by L148, a complimentary monogramming services on a curated mix of five white shirt styles for Mother’s Day gifting.

Second is “The White Shirt Style Guide,” a photography and video series styled by Flannery and shot by photographer and filmmaker Sophie Elgort.

French candlemaker Trudon unveils its Versailles collection

Luxury French perfumer Trudon launched a new collection inspired by the legendary gardens of the Palace of Versailles, the former royal residence commissioned by King Louis XIV.

Founded in 1643, Trudon is the oldest candlemaker in the world that is still active today. Throughout the 17th century, the manufacturer became the royal wax manufacturer and official supplier in Napoléon Bonaparte’s French court. Each candle is still dropped and made by hand in its Normandy factory, perpetuating a luxury manufacturing process established by its founder, Claude Trudon.

The azure-blue Versailles Collection includes four candle sizes and a diffuser with a highly floral, refreshing fragrance that has top notes of peony, thyme flower and mint.

The collection is available now at the Trudon boutique at 8443 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 90069.

Henrik Vibskov pops up in Hollywood

Danish designer Henrik Vibskov opened his first Los Angeles pop-up in partnership with Hollywood menswear destination CultureEdit in the Tom of Finland Store.

Inspired by the theme of his Spring/Summer 2024 collection, “The Unboxing Waltz Tutorial,” the space has been transformed into a boxing-set universe complete with a bright orange ring. On offer is a range of menswear, womenswear, unisex and accessories from the collection.

Vibskov graduated from Central St. Martins in 2001 and has since produced multiple collections, each of which exists in its own mesmerizing world and set of logic. A member of Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, he is also one of the few Scandinavian designers on the official show schedule for Paris Fashion Week.

Apart from designing for his eponymous fashion label, Vibskov is an exhibiting artist and also performs as a drummer for the likes of Trentemøller and Hess Is More.

The pop-up is open until April 14 at 6757 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, 90038.

Summer Fridays launches the Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum

Social first skincare brand Summer Fridays celebrated six years of its bestselling Jet Lag Mask and the launch of their new Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum with a takeover of the Athletic Propulsion Labs store at The Grove last month.

The space was transformed for the weekend of March 22 with the help of The Millennial Decorator in the brand’s signature blue while installations in the style of TSA screening bins showcased the complementary products.

Guests including Claudia Sulewski, Tania Sarin Araradian, Angela Fink, Liv Perez and Toni Bravo were on hand to toast the milestone over champagne and cannolis.

Cofounded by influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland in 2018, Summer Fridays launched with a single product: the now-cult Jet Lag Mask. (One sells every two minutes, according to the pair.)

Like the mask, the Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum is formulated with glycerin, ceramides and bisabolol and adds a gentle retinoid blend to visibly minimize fine lines for a smoother, firmer look.

