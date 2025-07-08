Willy Chavarria Turns Paris Runway Into a Protest Against ICE Raids

Willy Chavarria turns the Paris runway into a protest against ICE raids, LACMA hosts a first look of the David Geffen Galleries, Casa Dani and Katsuya land at Westfield Century City and Sisley Paris unveils a lipstick inspired by Bel Air and Jaclyn Smith.

California-born designer Willy Chavarria used his Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week last month as a powerful protest against the dehumanizing treatment and forced deportation of immigrants in his home state and beyond.

Held at the historic Salle Pleyel, the show opened with 35 men in stark white T-shirts — created in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)— a reference to mass incarceration and recent ICE raids under Trump-era immigration rhetoric.

The tees were not just symbolic. They were a direct statement against the dehumanization of immigrants in the U.S., with tags that read: “The ACLU dares to create a more perfect union – beyond one person, party, or side.” Chavarria, who has long worked with the ACLU, used the platform to amplify the organization’s message and spotlight the communities most under threat.

Known for blending activism and elegance, Chavarria called the collection “HURON” — a nod to his hometown in California’s Central Valley, where many immigrant laborers live and work. “I’m not interested in luxury as a symbol of privilege,” he said of the move. “I’m interested in luxury as a symbol of truth in one’s own character.”

The looks that followed were a sharp continuation of the designer’s exploration of identity, resistance and elevated subversion. Co-developed with head of design Rebeca Mendoza, the collection blended refined tailoring with a rebellious use of color and introduced a complete accessories line built around the signature “W” strapping detail.

Womenswear drew inspiration from filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar and Wong Kar-wai, while menswear introduced the relaxed “Chilango” silhouette. Core styles were repeated across vibrant textures and hues, with Italian-milled fabrics and richly finished leathers elevating pieces like the Bad Boy pants and trench-style dresses.

This season also marked a new chapter in the Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria collaboration, introducing the new Megaride AG sneaker and continuing the designer’s exploration of high-performance fashion with a social conscience. The brand also unveiled a collaboration with iconic French luxury footwear house Charles Jourdan, reimagining beloved silhouettes from the archives through Chavarria’s bold lens

Music helped anchor the emotional resonance of the show, with a score by Michel Gaubert and a performance by Mexican singer-activist Vivir Quintana. Casting by Brent Chua included Paloma Elsesser, Becky G, 2 Chainz, James Harden and Sevdaliza, while styling by Carlos Nazario brought the full narrative to life.

Nespresso and The Weeknd debut the Samra Origins Collection

Singer-songwriter, record producer and actor The Weeknd and Samra Origins — his artisanal coffee brand — have partnered with Nespresso to launch a collaborative collection.

Co-founded by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and named in honor of his mother, Samra Origins reflects his deep personal connection to coffee rituals. The centerpiece of the release is the Togetherness Blend, a bold, rich roast created in partnership with Nespresso, alongside limited-edition drinkware including a tumbler and travel mug.

“Coffee runs deep in my family culture — it’s about gathering, sharing, reflecting,” Tesfaye said. “That’s what Samra Origins and Nespresso mean to me.”

Timed with the next phase of The Weeknd’s global After Hours ’til Dawn tour—and Nespresso’s role as headline sponsor — the release aligns with his performances at SoFi, part of a major cultural moment that blends sound, style and taste. Fans can expect exclusive experiences and coffee-led activations around select tour dates.

The Nespresso | Samra Origins launch is the first of several drops planned through the partnership, with more releases expected later this year.

LACMA and Michael Govan host a first look of the David Geffen Galleries

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and CEO Michael Govan welcomed guests June 26 for an exclusive first look at the David Geffen Galleries, the museum’s new permanent collection building currently under construction and scheduled to open in April 2026. Presented in its raw, unfinished architectural state, the event marked the first in a series of public programs ahead of the building’s debut.

Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Peter Zumthor in collaboration with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the David Geffen Galleries span Wilshire Boulevard and feature a striking series of concrete and glass pavilions. The building includes 110,000-square-feet of gallery space, filled with natural light and fluid pathways that emphasize integration with the surrounding landscape. In addition to reimagining how LACMA presents its encyclopedic collection, the project introduces 3.5 acres of new public space, further connecting the museum to Hancock Park and the city beyond.

The evening showcased the debut performance of “Kamasi Washington Live” at the David Geffen Galleries — a large-scale musical activation led by the acclaimed bandleader and saxophonist. More than 100 musicians performed Washington’s celebrated composition “Harmony of Difference,” with the ensemble spread throughout the building’s expansive 110,000-square-foot gallery space.

The event also featured food stalls celebrating Los Angeles’ diverse culinary cultures, along with a pre-show DJ set by Novena Carmel, host of KCRW’s “Morning Becomes Eclectic.”

Notable guests in attendance included artists Ed Ruscha, Barbara Kruger, Alison Saar, Lauren Halsey, Glenn Kaino, Tacita Dean, Charles Gaines, Calida Rawles, Ruben Ochoa, Sarah Rosalena, Pedro Reyes, Diébédo Francis Kéré, Jorge Pardo and Refik Anadol.

Arts and museum leaders included Glenn Lowry of MoMA, Anne Pasternak of the Brooklyn Museum, Timothy Potts of the J. Paul Getty Museum, Zoë Ryan of the Hammer Museum, Sasha Suda of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Franklin Sirmans of Pérez Art Museum Miami and Joanne Heyler of The Broad.

The event also welcomed collectors, patrons and LACMA trustees including Cheech Marin, Thelma Golden, Tony Ressler, Gillian Wynn and Colleen Bell, alongside art world figures such as Jeffrey Deitch, David Maupin and Shaun Regen.

The program was presented in partnership with East West Bank, the lead sponsor of LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries opening events. Support for the reception series was provided by Christie’s.

This preview marks a milestone in LACMA’s transformation and signals the beginning of a new era for the museum’s campus and programming.

For more information and future events, visit lacma.org.

Casa Dani and Katsuya land at Westfield Century City

Hospitality group sbe has officially debuted two major culinary concepts at Westfield Century City: Casa Dani by three-Michelin-starred Spanish chef Dani García and a newly updated Katsuya Century City by master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi.

Designed by longtime sbe collaborator David Rockwell and his Rockwell Group, the 17,000-square-foot venue features seating for 400 guests, an atrium-style arrival, three bars (including an open-air Katsuya Beer Garden), and sweeping terrace views of the Hollywood and Beverly Hills skyline.

Casa Dani — short for “Dani’s House” — marks García’s first West Coast venture and continues the Mediterranean approach that earned his flagship restaurant global acclaim. The menu draws from García’s Andalusian roots and emphasizes seasonal produce, standout paellas and refined seafood dishes.

Next door, Katsuya Century City marks the fourth L.A. location and 11th globally for the beloved Japanese concept. The refreshed menu continues Chef Katsuya’s fusion of traditional Japanese techniques with California-style innovation.

“Los Angeles is where sbe began, and this opening reflects our ongoing commitment to creating world-class hospitality experiences,” Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe, said. “It’s an honor to work with Chefs García and Uechi to bring something truly special to Century City.”

Together, Casa Dani and Katsuya offer a dual dining destination that blends Mediterranean and Japanese culinary traditions with thoughtful design and global influence—solidifying Westfield Century City as one of L.A.’s top food and cultural hubs.

The dual-concept destination opened to the public Thursday, with reservations available exclusively through Resy.

Balenciaga and Puma drop a new sportswear collaboration

Balenciaga and Puma have officially launched their long-anticipated collaboration which was first unveiled during Balenciaga’s Winter 25 runway show. The collection blends Puma’s legacy in performance athletic wear with Balenciaga’s distinct design language, resulting in a range of footwear and ready-to-wear pieces that explore the crossover between technical sportswear and high fashion.

The footwear offering centers on the Speedcat Sneaker, originally introduced by Puma in 1999 with a flat sole engineered for racing and pedal feedback. Balenciaga reinterprets the silhouette in several new forms: the Destroyed Speedcat, a deconstructed version with a flexible, sock-like upper and a raw-cut Formstrip; a leather slip-on variant with a streamlined laceless profile; and the Balenciaga | Puma Ballerina, which merges the Speedcat’s structure with a ballet flat, crafted in satin.

Garments in the collection range from classic tracksuits in crisp and faded nylon to sweatsuits made from extra-dry molleton and stamped with Balenciaga’s lion crest—a nod to traditional soccer warm-up gear. The collection also includes co-branded hoodies, T-shirts and shorts in a variety of silhouettes, alongside standout items like a shearling track jacket and a trompe-l’œil bathrobe coat constructed in suede-lined molleton.

The accompanying campaign, shot by Dutch photographer Ari Versluis, features models wearing pieces from the collaboration alongside the Balenciaga Winter 25 collection. The campaign includes stills and video footage of models Diede, Tianee, Brooks, Yav, and Joe performing high-intensity gabber dance routines, set to the 1962 track Tous Les Garçons et Les Filles by Françoise Hardy.

The Balenciaga | Puma collection is now available in select Balenciaga stores and online.

Converse unveils the 1908 Program with Tyler, the Creator

Converse has cracked open the vault and dropped the first styles from 1908, a new archival collection that reintroduces deep cuts from the brand’s design history in collaboration with Tyler, the Creator.

The program debuts with two retro silhouettes from the 1970s: the Naut-1, a reboot of Converse’s classic boating shoe rooted in early 20th-century nautical design, and the Jogger, a nod to the brand’s athletic innovation and running heritage. Both styles were handpicked and reimagined by Tyler, who’s been wearing them on stage during his global “Chromakopia” tour.

The Naut-1 traces its origins to 1913, when Converse first introduced a yachting silhouette. It evolved through the decades into a boating shoe designed for both performance and style, with canvas uppers, non-corroding eyelets, a fast-drying sponge footbed and a herringbone tread for grip. The 2025 version honors the original while introducing modern refinements and is available in Starlight Blue, Dachshund and Cannoli Cream colorways.

The Jogger was first released in 1976 during the height of the jogging boom and built for casual athletic wear, with a wedge sole and wraparound heel detail for stability and comfort. The updated version maintains the vintage silhouette and is offered in Forest Shade, Bistre and Quiet Tide colorways.

With more than 115 years of design legacy to draw from, the 1908 Program is Converse’s latest effort to showcase the breadth of its archive. Designed as an ongoing platform, it connects past and present through storytelling, experimentation and the creative voices shaping what comes next.

The limited-edition Converse 1908 Naut-1 and Jogger are available now at Converse.com and GOLF le FLEUR*.

Tracy Anderson opens a new workout studio in Santa Monica

Celebrity fitness guru Tracy Anderson is opening a new studio, Tracy Anderson Privé, in Santa Monica – just across the street from Crossroads School.

Privé brings Anderson’s signature multidirectional movement and accessory-muscle training methods back to the Westside after her Brentwood studio closed in 2020.

Known for her celebrity following which has included Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Olivia Wilde, Anderson’s technique balances functionality, strength and sculpting.

The space is billed as a sanctuary where movement becomes a way of being, and a synergistic experience curated to nourish every facet of well-being with state-of-the-art amenities.

“Privé is a space where your full being is welcome — where you can show up as you are, nurture yourself in the ways that make you whole, and discover what true balance means for you,” Anderson said of the studio.

Memberships and offerings feature bespoke options for individuals and families, as well as access to the global studio network.

Tracy Anderson Privé is located at 1729 21st St, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Information about membership can be found here.

Sisley Paris and Patrick Foley unveil a lipstick inspired by Jaclyn Smith

Sisley Paris has partnered once again with celebrity makeup artist Patrick Foley for a new addition to its Phyto-Rouge Shine Sheer lipstick collection.

This marks the second collaboration between the French luxury beauty brand and Foley, whose three-decade career includes red carpet work for some of Hollywood’s most celebrated faces. In 2023, Foley collaborated with Sisley on 13 Sheer Beverly Hills, a universally flattering beige tone that quickly became a bestseller and frequently sold out after launch.

The new shade, Bel Air, pays tribute to Foley’s longtime friend and muse, actress Jaclyn Smith, and the Los Angeles neighborhood she calls home. Designed as the perfect plum-berry nude, Bel Air was created to be a universally wearable mauve shade that eliminates the need to blend multiple lipsticks to achieve the ideal tone.

“Patrick and I embody the definition of true friends,” Smith said of the collaboration. “I’m honored that he found the inspiration in me to create Bel Air, something beautiful for women everywhere.”

To celebrate the launch, Smith and Foley hosted a dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air last month. Guests included Alana Stewart, Dyan Cannon, Susan Blakely and Morgan Fairchild.

As with the Beverly Hills collaboration, the creation of Bel Air involved close work between Foley and the d’Ornano family — founders of Sisley Paris — and their international color team, with formulas and samples traveling back and forth between Los Angeles and Paris for nearly a year.

The Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Shine 26 Sheer Bel Air retails for $67 and is available now online and in select stores.

