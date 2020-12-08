WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology, kicks off today with a full slate of programming aimed to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual event, taking place from December 8-10, provides three full days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe to promote the theme of “Inclusion 360.”

The Power Women Summit will feature daily programming and access to live A-list speaker panels and roundtables including:

Keynote Address by Anita Hill (Chair, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality) (Dec. 8)

(Chair, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality) (Dec. 8) The Future is Now: Next Gen Hollywood Roundtable featuring Alisha Boe (Actor, “13 Reasons Why)”, Beanie Feldstein (Actor, “Booksmart”), Alexxis Lemire (Actor, “The Half of It”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Actor, “Never Have I Ever”), Storm Reid (Actor, “Euphoria”), Kelly Marie Tran (Actor, “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Genneya Walton (Actor, “#BlackAF”); moderated by Jenny Maas (TheWrap) (Dec. 8)

(Actor, “13 Reasons Why)”, (Actor, “Booksmart”), (Actor, “The Half of It”), (Actor, “Never Have I Ever”), (Actor, “Euphoria”), (Actor, “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and (Actor, “#BlackAF”); moderated by Jenny Maas (TheWrap) (Dec. 8) Defining Your Career featuring Aubrey Plaza (Actor, “Black Bear”); moderated by Sharon Waxman (TheWrap)(Dec. 8)

(Actor, “Black Bear”); moderated by Sharon Waxman (TheWrap)(Dec. 8) Spotlight Conversation with Regina King (Actor, Director, Producer) presented by Cadillac; moderated by Steve Pond (TheWrap) (Dec. 9)

(Actor, Director, Producer) presented by Cadillac; moderated by Steve Pond (TheWrap) (Dec. 9) Lessons for Success: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs featuring Olivia Culpo (Actor & Entrepreneur), Lisa Price (Founder, Carol’s Daughter), Katie Rosen Kitchens (Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, FabFitFun), Alexis Ren (Model & Entrepreneur) and Whitney Port (TV Personality & Entrepreneur); moderated by Samantha Barry (Editor-in-Chief, Glamour) (Dec. 9)

(Actor & Entrepreneur), (Founder, Carol’s Daughter), (Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, FabFitFun), (Model & Entrepreneur) and (TV Personality & Entrepreneur); moderated by (Editor-in-Chief, Glamour) (Dec. 9) Redefining Corporate Culture featuring Dalana Brand (VP People Experience, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Twitter), Christy Haubegger (EVP & Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia), Dalila Wilson-Scott (EVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation), Christine Simmons (COO, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences); moderated by Nina Shaw (Founder, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality) (Dec. 9)

(VP People Experience, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Twitter), (EVP & Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia), (EVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation), (COO, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences); moderated by (Founder, Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality) (Dec. 9) Spotlight Conversation with Cori Bush (Congresswoman-Elect (D-MO)); moderated by Soledad O’Brien (Soledad O’Brien Productions) (Dec. 10)

(Congresswoman-Elect (D-MO)); moderated by (Soledad O’Brien Productions) (Dec. 10) Celebrating Progress, Not Perfection featuring Jameela Jamil (Activist, Actor, Host & Founder, I Weigh); moderated by Deepika Chopra (OPTIMISM DOCTOR® & Founder of Things Are Looking Up) (Dec. 10)

(Activist, Actor, Host & Founder, I Weigh); moderated by (OPTIMISM DOCTOR® & Founder of Things Are Looking Up) (Dec. 10) Breaking Barriers Roundtable: Using Your Platform for Change featuring Elle B. Mambetov (CEO & Fashion Designer, Mambetova Holdings/Elle B Zhou), Candace Parker (WNBA Player & Olympian), Ezinma (Classical-Fusion Violinist), Isis King (Model/Actor), Michelle Pesce (International DJ); moderated by Daisy Auger-Dominguez (Chief People Officer, Vice Media Group) (Dec. 10)

(CEO & Fashion Designer, Mambetova Holdings/Elle B Zhou), (WNBA Player & Olympian), (Classical-Fusion Violinist), (Model/Actor), (International DJ); moderated by (Chief People Officer, Vice Media Group) (Dec. 10) A Letter to My Children: The Road to a Brighter Future featuring Simona Grace (Founder, Moms in Office), Chriselle Lim (CEO, Bümo), Ai-jen Poo (Executive Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance), Aliza Pressman (Co-Founding Director & Director of Clinical Programming, Mount Sinai Parenting Center), Shannon Watts (Founder, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America); moderated by Tamron Hall (Host & Executive Producer, “Tamron Hall”) (Dec. 10)

As in past years, the event will feature curated private video Mentor Sessions with a leader in a dedicated field, designed to foster and cultivate growth in three key areas: storytelling, entrepreneurship and personal development. This year’s mentors include: T’Nia Miller (Actress, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (Actress, “All Rise”), Kirstin Maldonado (Grammy Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter), Cam (American Singer), Sue Obeidi (Director, Muslim Public Affairs Council’s Hollywood Bureau), Nicole Lapin (Finance Expert, New York Times Bestselling Author), Jenna Lyons (American Fashion Designer), Olivia Morris (Founder & CEO, Black Monarch Entertainment), Jeannie Mai (Stylist and Host), Francesca Scorsese (Actress), Ezinma (Violinist), Gina Torres (Actress, Producer), Ashlee Margolis (Founder, The A List), Novi Brown (Actress, Activist), Oge Egbuonu (Filmmaker), Jessamyn Stanley (Body Positivity Advocate, Author) and more.

Additional highlights of the event include:

Morning activations with professionally-led fitness programs

Special musical acts, dance performances and other live entertainment

Networking opportunities via Slack Networking

Access to curated brands, special offers and downloadable content

The three-day event concludes on December 10 with a concert to raise money for COVID-19 relief featuring musical stars and international artists Annie Lennox, Melissa Etheridge, Cam, Citizen Queen, Hayley Orrantia, Yuna, K3 Sisters Band, GEM and Renaissance Youth Center Choir. These incredible musicians are donating their performances in honor of those most affected economically by the pandemic. The WrapWomen Foundation will be donating on their behalf to the Hire Her Back Fund, which provides grants to women and marginalized people in the screen industries whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the pandemic. Viewers will be invited to donate to the fund as well as additional charities.

“Every year, we are honored to bring together hundreds of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology to create a community of powerful individuals who empower one another,” said Sharon Waxman, founder and CEO of TheWrap. “In a year that has experienced divisiveness in all corners of society, our theme of Inclusion 360, allows us to virtually bring together women across the globe to foster a sense of unity and inspire growth in their professional careers and personal lives.”

The Power Women Summits has over 7,000 registered attendees and expects tens of thousands of individuals to join via livestream. The full program line-up and list of speakers, mentors and performances can be found here.

Sponsors include Lifetime, WarnerMedia, Cadillac, Loeb & Loeb, YouTube, MGM, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, Spotify, Netflix, Starz-Lionsgate, AMC Networks, Amazon Studios, Twitter, Greenberg Glusker, Sony, GEM, Skydance, LA Film School and Apple.

About Power Women Summit

The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. Hosted as a free event, the Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women of entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Our events attract a broad network and community of professional women who are decision-makers and mothers, leaders and wives, innovators and activists.

