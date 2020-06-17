Writers Guild and TV Showrunners Share Plans to Include Writers in COVID-19 Safety Protocols

WGA will hold talks with studios about protecting writers as Hollywood production resumes

| June 17, 2020 @ 12:41 PM
wga writer's guild

The Writers Guild of America West released a memo to its members on Wednesday morning outlining its plans to work with hundreds of showrunners for television programs to ensure the safety of writers as Hollywood prepares to restart production.

Earlier this month, the Industry-Wide Safety Committee released its white paper on reopening productions and its guidelines on protecting cast and crew on production sets that reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, major Hollywood guilds including the Directors Guild of America, IATSE, SAG-AFTRA and Teamsters Local 399 released “The Safe Way Forward,” a joint set of guidelines advising how to protect their members during shooting.

Also Read: 'The Bold and the Beautiful' to Become First U.S. Series to Return to Production Following COVID-19

WGA West was not a part of the development of either of these guidelines, but the guild assured members that it is “aligned with their desire to resume production safely and as soon as possible.” The WGA says that it is involved in talks with studios about writer safety and about the role showrunners will play in overseeing COVID-19 guideline implementation.

“Several studios have already acknowledged to showrunners that the central role of writers on set must be accounted for in whatever protocols are finally adopted,” the guild said.

A statement signed by almost 300 showrunners went into further detail about that role: “Since the showrunner hires and supervises the director, actors, writers, casting director, production designers, and editors, our casts and crews will be looking to us for reassurance and creative direction, as they did before the crisis,” they wrote.

Also Read: Los Angeles Leads All Major Production Sites in Soundstage Availability, FilmLA Report Says

The showrunners “applauded” the other Hollywood guilds for their work on “The Safe Way Forward,” but said that they wish to add additional guidelines that keep writers in mind. One example put forward was including showrunners and their writers as essential crew that should be on the set to “reduce a director’s guesswork in trying to execute the showrunner’s vision, and, therefore, reduce the number of reshoots.”

“We do believe we can all return to work safely and many of us have been in touch with our casts about changes that individual productions will make to ensure health and safety,” the showrunners wrote. “Now comes the hard work. The Showrunners are ready to get to it and we welcome discussions with individual studios as soon as possible.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
1 of 61

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE