The Wall Street Journal editorial board has joined the chorus of those in the media demanding Donald Trump resign as president.

“This goes beyond merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn’t previously crossed. It is impeachable,” the Journal wrote. “If Mr. Trump wants to avoid a second impeachment, his best path would be to take personal responsibility and resign.”

The editorial, a stunning rebuke coming from a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper, comes a day after the riots from Trump supporters, egged on by Trump himself, stormed the Capitol in a last-gasp bid to overturn the election he lost to Joe Biden. The ensuing melee on Wednesday afternoon forced members of congress to be rushed into a safe location and resulted in the deaths of five people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer. Congress formally certified Biden’s victory in the early hours of Thursday.

Also Read: Trump Says MAGA Rioters Have 'Defiled the Seat of American Democracy'

Trump’s tone has changed considerably since then, though he still refused to concede. He said there would be “an orderly transition” to the Biden presidency on Jan. 20. Roughly ten minutes after the WSJ published, Trump put out a new video that said the MAGA rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol “defiled the seat of American democracy.”

Even so, multiple lawmakers including House speaker Nancy Pelosi and soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both called for Trump to be removed from office, either by invoking the 25th amendment or impeachment. Trump’s social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook were both disabled on Wednesday, with Facebook deciding to extend the ban passed Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Trump made his most recent comments through his Twitter account, suggesting the social media company had lifted its 12-hour ban.

This isn’t the first time the Wall Street Journal, which for much of Trump’s presidency had supporting the Republican commander-in-chief, had gone against Trump. In an editorial last month, the board called the then-upcoming attempt by some Republicans to challenge the results and get votes for Biden thrown out “embarrassing.”