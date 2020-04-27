Game Developer 2K Cancels ‘WWE 2K21,’ Pivots to ‘WWE Battlegrounds’ Release This Fall
“WWE 2K Battlegrounds” will launch this fall instead of “WWE 2K21”
Samson Amore | April 27, 2020 @ 8:22 AM
Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 8:38 AM
Photo credit: 2k
After lackluster sales of its previous WWE 2K title, game developers 2K are at work on a new installment in their simulated wrestling game series called “WWE 2K Battlegrounds.” The company scrapped plans for a “WWE 2K21” game that was set to release next fall and instead will focus its efforts the new “Battlegrounds game which is scheduled to launch this fall, 2K, and parent company Take-Two Interactive Software said in an announcement Monday.
Developer Saber Interactive will create the multiplayer title. The studio was behind the effort to add online multiplayer game modes in 2K’s “NBA 2K” title.
2K also addressed in its announcement the poor sales the last “WWE 2K20” title generated — which had lackluster sales thanks to repeated glitches. The title received generally terrible reviews from videogame critics including GamesRadar, which called it “simultaneously playable and terrible.”
“If Schrödinger made a wrestling game, this would be it. Beneath the mess, behind the glitches, there’s a great sim desperately scrapping to get out,” GamesRadar reviewer Ben Wilson wrote at the time of its release.
Reviewer ImpulseGamer wrote on fan review forum Metacritic that “WWE 2K20” was “ugly, unplayable, and filled with glitches,” and added, “not even the biggest wrestling fan should pick up WWE 2K20 in its current state.”
Take-Two Interactive heard the complaints and said it plans to correct the issues before the new “WWE Battlegrounds” game is released. In the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings call in February, CEO Strauss Zelnick said, “while we’re disappointed that WWE 2K20 did not meet our expectations, both in terms of sales and quality, 2K is actively working with visual concepts to ensure that these issues are addressed in the future.
“The WWE brand continues to expand worldwide, and there remains a substantial long-term opportunity to grow our WWE 2K series by improving the quality of the game,” Zelnick added.
2K also said it is making changes to the title to make it more playable. “We’ve heard and appreciate your feedback, and continue to listen to you closely. Since launch, we’ve released five title updates, addressing hundreds of reported concerns, and have released four WWE 2K20 originals (downloadable content) expansions to build on and improve the experience,” the company stated Monday.
Take-Two Interactive operates two gaming studios, 2K and Rockstar Games, which distributes the popular “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption” titles. Take-Two’s third-quarter revenue in 2019 was $930.1 million, down roughly 29% from $1.2 billion in the previous year. The company’s third-quarter net income was roughly $164 million.
Check out a teaser trailer for “Battlegrounds” below:
The Evolution of Al Pacino: From 'The Godfather' to 'Glengarry Glen Ross' and 'Hunters' (Photos)
From portraying a mob don and an AIDS-stricken attorney to a comic strip villain and a Nazi hunter, Al Pacino has done it all. In honor of his long and distinguished career (and his 80th birthday), we offer up this retrospect that showcases his expansive diversity.
"N.Y.P.D" (1968) • A then 28-year-old Pacino made his TV debut on this ABC police procedural plan the victim of a shooting.
"Me, Natalie" (1971) • Pacino had a small role in this film starring Patty Duke about a girl who struggles with her appearance.
"The Panic in Needle Park" (1971) • Pacino played a small-town crook leading a woman down a path of heroin addiction. His work in this film caught the eye of director Francis Ford Coppola.
"The Godfather" (1971) • Coppola cast him as Michael Corleone -- for which he earned his first Academy Award nomination. Need we say more?
"Serpico" (1973) • Pacino earned his second Oscar nomination playing New York City policeman Frank Serpico, who goes undercover to expose corruption within the NYPD.
"The Godfather: Part II" (1974) • Oscar nod No. 3 came reprising his role as Michael Corleone and what Newsweek called "arguably cinema's greatest portrayal of the hardening of a heart."
"Dog Day Afternoon" (1975) • And Oscar nomination No. 4, this time playing real-life bank robber John Wojtowicz.
"And Justice for All" (1979) • Oscar nod No. 5 came for his work in this courtroom drama.
"Author! Author!" (1982) • This comedy-drama directed by Arthur Hiller about a Broadway playwright was panned by critics...
"Scarface" (1983) • ... So he returned to crime dramas like this one directed by Brian De Palma and what many consider a defining role in his career.
"Revolution" (1985) • Playing a fur trapper pulled into the American Revolution didn't register with critics or Pacino fans.
"Dick Tracy" (1990) • Critic Roger Ebert described Pacino as a "scene-stealer" in his role as Big Boy Caprice (pictured with Madonna) in this Warren Beatty-directed film, which earned him, yes, an Oscar nomination.
"The Godfather: Part III" (1990) • The third time was not the charm in this franchise.
"Frankie and Johnny" (1991) • Appearing opposite Michelle Pfeiffer, who also appeared with him in "Scarface," Pacino plays a recently paroled cook who begins a romance with a waitress.
"Glengarry Glen Ross" (1992) • Pacino became the first actor to earn two Oscar nominations the same year, for different films, first for playing Richard "Ricky" Roma, the top salesman in a real estate office...
"Scent of a Woman" (1992) • ... and also for playing blind U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade (here with Gabrielle Anwar). He finally took home the Oscar for the supporting role, along with the catch phrase "Hoo-wah!"
"Carlito's Way" (1993) • With the help of his attorney (Sean Penn), gangster Carlito Brigante is released from prison and vows to go straight.
"Heat" (1995) • The first time Pacino and Robert De Niro appeared on screen together. If that's not a reason to watch Michael Mann's crime film, nothing is.
"Donnie Brasco" (1997) • Pacino again took on a true story, playing real-life gangster "Lefty" to Johnny Depp's undercover FBI agent.
"The Devil's Advocate" (1997) • Pacino played Satan himself in this supernatural thriller with Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron.
"The Insider" (1999) • Pacino plays "60 Minutes" producer Lowell Bergman opposite Russell Crowe's chemist who comes under attack for exposing the tobacco industry.
"Any Given Sunday" (1999) • Oliver Stone directed Pacino in this sports drama about a fictional professional football team and its veteran coach.
"Insomnia" (2002) • Pacino plays a Los Angeles homicide detective sent to investigate a murder in Alaska, where the sun never sets. Robin Williams and Hilary Swank co-star.
"Gigli" (2003) • Yes, Pacino was in this Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck production that many consider one of the worst films in history. He played a New York-based mob boss.
"Angels in America" (2003) • Pacino won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of lawyer Roy Cohn in the HBO adaptation of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play about gay life in America.
"Ocean's Thirteen" (2007) • Once again, Pacino took on the role of a film's antagonist, this time as a casino tycoon in the third film in the Ocean's trilogy.
"You Don't Know Jack" (2010) • Pacino earned an Emmy Award and another Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jack Kevorkian, the physician-assisted suicide advocate, in this HBO Films biopic.
"Phil Spector" (2013) • Three years later, Pacino was back at HBO in another biopic, this time playing record producer Phil Spector during his 2009 murder trial.
"Paterno" (2018) • And again five years later, Pacino appeared in another HBO film -- playing the Penn State football coach in the midst of a child sex abuse scandal.
"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" (2019) • Pacino plays casting agent Marvin Schwarz in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning film that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.
"The Irishman" (2019) • As Teamsters chief Jimmy Hoffa, Pacino appeared alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in this 209-minute crime epic directed by Martin Scorsese.
"Hunters" (2020) • In the Amazon Prime series, Pacino plays fictional Nazi hunter Meyer Offerman.
1 of 33
A look back at the extraordinary career of the Hollywood legend on his 80th birthday
From portraying a mob don and an AIDS-stricken attorney to a comic strip villain and a Nazi hunter, Al Pacino has done it all. In honor of his long and distinguished career (and his 80th birthday), we offer up this retrospect that showcases his expansive diversity.