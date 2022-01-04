We've Got Hollywood Covered
Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)

From Buddy Rogers to Brock Lesnar, here are all the guys from the old WWWF and WWF days — and beyond

January 4, 2022
WWE
Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn't always that way. Brock Lesnar is again WWE Champion after some COVID caution shook up New Year's Day pay-per-view "WWE Day 1." Lesnar stripped the title off Big E in what became a Fatal 5-Way title match. It wasn't a cheap win either, as Lesnar pinned the champ (a pin of any other opponent -- Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens -- would have also given Brock the belt). Lesnar was originally supposed to be in a Universal Championship match vs. Roman Reigns, but Reigns tested posted for COVID-19. The Big E match was intended to be on the same card -- just as a Fatal 4-Way. Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their number(s) of title wins. Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don't come after us, Universal Champions, et al.
WrestleMania 35 Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Kofi Kingston # of Reigns: 1 The power of positivity.
Jeff Hardy WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Jeff Hardy # of Reigns: 1 The un-"Broken" half of the Hardy Boyz has had the more storied singles career.
bray wyatt
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Bray Wyatt # of Reigns: 1 The Fiend used to go by "Husky Harris" -- we'd say this run is working out better for him.
Sgt Slaughter WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Sgt. Slaughter # of Reigns: 1 Camel Clutch, Cobra Clutch -- whatever "C"-animal it was, it hurt.
wwe-draft-dean-ambrose
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Dean Ambrose # of Reigns: 1 And "The Lunatic Fringe" pulled this off while wearing jeans.
Chris Jericho
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Chris Jericho # of Reigns: 1 You're a "stupid idiot" if you didn't know this guy made "The List."
Eddie Guerrero WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Eddie Guerrero # of Reigns: 1 Generally considered one of the best ever to have done it held the big-boy belt for 133 days.
Jinder Mahal
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Jinder Mahal # of Reigns: 1 The "Modern-Day Maharaja" dropped the title to A.J. Styles.

John Bradshaw Layfield
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: John "Bradshaw" Layfield # of Reigns: 1 JBL has taken his heel persona from the ring to the announce table. Never without a cowboy hat, Layfield thankfully leaves his lariat clothesline at home.
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: The Ultimate Warrior # of Reigns: 1 The muscle-bound maniac who handed Hulk Hogan his first-ever "WrestleMania" loss died after suffering a heart attack three days after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
'Superstar' Billy Graham
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: "Superstar" Billy Graham # of Reigns: 1 "Superstar" Billy Graham was a bodybuilder and buddy of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Yeah, blame Graham's body for Jinder Mahal's run.
Kevin Nash WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Kevin Nash # of Reigns: 1 You mean Tarzan from "Magic Mike"?!?!?  Yes, yes we do.
Pedro Morales WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Pedro Morales # of Reigns: 1 History lesson: Back in the WWWF days, Morales became the first guy in wrestling history to win all three of the major men's titles -- the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the WWF Tag Team Championship -- in the company.
andre the giant wwe hbo
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: André the Giant # of Reigns: 1 The tales about André the Giant sometimes feel as tall as he was.
The Iron Sheik WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: The Iron Sheik # of Reigns: 1 This guy is as big a hit on Twitter as he was in the ring.
wwe-draft-kane
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Kane # of Reigns: 1 You wouldn't know it by looking at him, but Kane, now mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, is one of the smartest Superstars in WWE history.
Rey Mysterio The Wrap Lucha Underground
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Rey Mysterio # of Reigns: 1 We're not going to talk about how ridiculous the setup to his finishing move, "The 6-1-9," became. This is a happy list.
Stan Stasiak WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Stan Stasiak # of Reigns: 1 Unfortunately Stasiak only held the belt for nine days.
Rob Van Dam WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Rob Van Dam # of Reigns: 1 One of the most popular ECW wrestlers of all-time, RVD has brought his three initials to seemingly every pro-wrestling promotion with three initials.
Ivan Koloff WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Ivan Koloff # of Reigns: 1 The "Russian Bear" was actually Canadian.
Buddy Rogers WWE
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Buddy Rogers # of Reigns: 1 Rogers was kinda-sorta the first champion in the company. It's complicated -- ask Killer Kowalski and Bruno Sammartino.
vince mcmahon wwe
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Vince McMahon # of Reigns: 1 Hell, Mr. McMahon runs the damn company -- of course he made this list.
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Bobby Lashley # of Reigns: 1 Lashley just looks like the guy who should be champion.
Big E
Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Big E # of Reigns: 1 Big E has had a big career -- both as a singles performer and a member of The New Day.
wwe-draft-miz
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: The Miz # of Reigns: 2 The kid from "The Real World" made good on his over-the-top MTV promos. One of the best on the mic, Miz has been holding down the Intercontinental Championship more than any other Superstar of the past few years.
wwe-monday-night-raw-drew-mcintyre-champion
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Drew McIntyre # of Reigns: 2 Scottish Psychopath joined the WWE Champions' and two-timers club all in 2020.
Batista
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Batista # of Reigns: 2 Guardian of the Galaxy, defender of WWE Championship.
wwe-draft-big-show
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: The Big Show # of Reigns: 2 You can't miss this two-time champ -- not even in a mega-arena.
AJ Styles
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: A.J. Styles # of Reigns: 2 "The Phenomenal One" held the belt for 371-straight days, which is a record for a "SmackDown" wrestler.
Alberto Del Rio
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Alberto Del Rio # of Reigns: 2 Si! Si! Si! Si! Si! Si! Si!
Sycho Sid
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Sycho Sid # of Reigns: 2 It was a long way down from Shawn Michaels' former bodyguard's power-bomb.
Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels at WWE's 'Wrestlemania'
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: "Nature Boy" Ric Flair # of Reigns: 2 If you haven't watched ESPN's "30 for 30: Nature Boy," do that. Oh, and look up Flair's ridiculous NWA runs too.
wwe-draft-sheamus
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Sheamus # of Reigns: 2 Master of the Brogue Kick, Rocksteady in the "Ninja Turtles" movies -- which is the greater accomplishment?
Seth Rollins
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Seth Rollins # of Reigns: 2 He's BURN(ed) IT DOWN more than once.
yokozuna
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Yokozuna # of Reigns: 2 That belt needed a few extenders to fit around the sumo.
CM Punk WWE
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: CM Punk # of Reigns: 2 Let's just say he was a little less successful in the UFC -- but maybe an AEW run?
randy savage
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Randy "Macho Man" Savage # of Reigns: 2 Before he snapped into Slim Jims, the "Macho Man" was snapping dudes in half.
Bob Backlund
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Bob Backlund # of Reigns: 2 Backlund couldn't "Make Darren Young Great Again" -- or even keep the guy employed -- but the master of the cross-face chicken wing had a pretty incredible career of his own.
Bruno Sammartino
Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Bruno Sammartino # of Reigns: 2 Google him, kids.
Mankind
Rank: 13 (tie) Wrestler: Mankind # of Reigns: 3 Mick Foley nearly killed himself to raise these titles.
roman reigns wwe
Rank: 13 (tie) Wrestler: Roman Reigns # of Reigns: 3 The Head of the Table may make the top of this list when all is said and done.
sweet chin music Shawn Michaels
Rank: 13 (tie) Wrestler: Shawn Michaels # of Reigns: 3 Before he found God, the "Heartbreak Kid" found jaws with his foot, popularizing the Superkick.
Daniel Bryan
Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: Daniel Bryan # of Reigns: 4 Fellow fan-favorite Superstar is now in AEW with CM Punk.
Edge
Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: Edge # of Reigns: 4 On this day, you can see clearly... that Edge is one of the best to ever lace up.
The Undertaker
Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: The Undertaker # of Reigns: 4 The Dead Man is truly a living legend.
Kurt Angle
Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: Kurt Angle # of Reigns: 4 Top 10, it's true -- it's damn true.
bret hart
Rank: 8 Wrestler: Bret "Hitman" Hart # of Reigns: 5 The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.
Hulk Hogan Gawker Smack Down
Rank: 5 (tie) Wrestler: Hulk Hogan # of Reigns: 6 Hulkamania was real. Then again, so was Gawker at one point.
Brock Lesnar UFC 200

Rank: 5 (tie)
Wrestler: Brock Lesnar
# of Reigns: 6

Eat. Sleep. Win Titles. Repeat.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Rank: 5 (tie) Wrestler: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin # of Reigns: 6 On the Mt. Rushmore of all-time greats, and that's the bottom line.
the rock workout
Rank: 3 (tie) Wrestler: The Rock # of Reigns: 8 He may be Dwayne Johnson now, but he'll always be "The Rock" to us.
Triple H
Rank: 3 (tie) Wrestler: Triple H # of Reigns: 8 Boss of The Authority and former DX member has two words for the other guys on this list. We can't reprint them.
wwe-draft-randy-orton
Rank: 2 Wrestler: Randy Orton # of Reigns: 10 The Viper has RKO'd a lot of dudes outta nowhere.
john cena
Rank: 1 Wrestler: John Cena # of Reigns: 13 U Can't See Him.

