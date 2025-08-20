WWE Moves Premium Live Events From Peacock to ESPN Ahead of Schedule

The Disney-owned sports network will roll out “Wrestlepalooza,” a brand-new live event, on Sept. 20

Jacob Bryant
Monday-Night-RAW
Cody Rhodes with a Super Cody Cutter to Jey Uso during Monday Night RAW at Nationwide Arena on June 23, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE is moving their premium live events from Peacock to ESPN beginning with the upcoming “Wrestlepalooza” next month.

The new live event will air on Saturday, September 20 on the network, earlier than the originally 2026 plan. “Wrestlepalooze” will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The event will feature John Cena, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in major matches

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

More to come…

wwe-unreal-netflix
Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

