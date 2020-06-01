WWE has debuted a free tier to streaming service WWE Network. The free version includes “more than 15,000 action-packed WWE titles,” per WWE.

The free version of WWE Network includes:

New shows including “Raw Talk,” streaming Monday nights each week immediately following “Raw”

Groundbreaking original series including “Monday Night War,” “Ride Along,” “Table for 3,” “Photo Shoot” and “Story Time”

Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and “NXT”

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and “NXT TakeOver” events

Weekly WWE highlights, “Top 10,” “WWE’s The Bump,” “WWE Now,” “The Best of WWE” and “WWE Timeline”

“The launch of WWE Network’s free version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” Jayar Donlan, the professional wrestling company’s executive vice president of advanced media, said in a statement on Monday. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the free version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

The free version of WWE Network is available now.

WWE has been shopping its pay-per-views to other streaming services. Thus far, there are no deals in place.