WWE Thunderdome to Relocate to USF’s Yuengling Center Starting With ‘Raw’ After WrestleMania

WWE Thunderdome is moving 30-something miles across Old Tampa Bay from Tropicana Field to the University of South Florida’s Yuengling Center. The trucks will arrive just in time for the April 12 “Raw” after WrestleMania, which is always a biggie on the pro-wrestling calendar.

WrestleMania 37 will take place the over prior two nights at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium, where the Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers play.

WWE is planning for 25,000 fans, each night, at WrestleMania. Raymond James’ capacity is 65,890.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Representation, the Lana Storyline and (Still) No Brock Lesnar Match

WWE Thunderdome originally took up residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, where the NBA’s Magic play, before spending four months where the Rays play baseball. Well, Tampa Bay’s Major League Baseball team is going to need its stadium back, so the giant wall of screens is heading off to college.

It won’t be the first residency at a Florida institution of higher learning for WWE. Its minor league brand NXT used to tape shows exclusively at Full Sail Arena. Those now take place at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE ThunderDome provides an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings thousands of fans into the arena via live video, in conjunction with The Famous Group and its proprietary technology, for every “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and WWE pay-per-view event. WWE ThunderDome received top honors at last year’s Sportel Awards for Best Virtual Fan Experience.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Shares the Origin Story of Custom WWE Title Belts for Non-Wrestling Champs

“WWE has always been a highlight of our event mix and bringing this world-class residency to Yuengling Center only strengthens our relationship,” Kevin Preast, executive vice president of event management at Vinik Sports Group, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the area.”

“WWE takes great pride in providing our fans and network partners with cutting-edge production and one of the most interactive atmospheres in all of television every single week,” Kevin Dunn, WWE executive producer & chief, global television production, said. “We look forward to the next iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we continue to take the fan experience to a whole new level.”

To date, more than 650,000 fans from around the world have registered to be part of WWE ThunderDome. Fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn't always that way. Bobby Lashley is the current WWE Championship after an incredibly short-lived reign... WWE Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Kofi Kingston # of Reigns: 1 The power of positivity. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Jeff Hardy # of Reigns: 1 The un-"Broken" half of the Hardy Boyz has had the more storied singles career. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Bray Wyatt # of Reigns: 1 Abigail's brother used to go by "Husky Harris" -- we'd say this run is working out better for him. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Sgt. Slaughter # of Reigns: 1 Camel Clutch, Cobra Clutch -- whatever "C"-animal it was, it hurt. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Dean Ambrose # of Reigns: 1 And "The Lunatic Fringe" pulled this off while wearing jeans. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Chris Jericho # of Reigns: 1 You're a "stupid idiot" if you didn't know this guy made "The List." Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Eddie Guerrero # of Reigns: 1 Generally considered one of the best ever to have done it held the big-boy belt for 133. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Jinder Mahal # of Reigns: 1 Shortly before this publishing, the "Modern-Day Maharaja" dropped the title to A.J. Styles, ending a somewhat confusing run right before the WWE went to India. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: John "Bradshaw" Layfield # of Reigns: 1 JBL has taken his heel persona from the ring to the announce table. Never without a cowboy hat, Layfield thankfully leaves his lariat clothesline at home. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: The Ultimate Warrior# of Reigns: 1 The muscle-bound maniac who handed Hulk Hogan his first-ever "WrestleMania" loss died after suffering a heart attack three days after being inducted into the W... Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: "Superstar" Billy Graham # of Reigns: 1 "Superstar" Billy Graham was a bodybuilder and buddy of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Yeah, blame Graham's body for Jinder Mahal. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Kevin Nash # of Reigns: 1 You mean Tarzan from "Magic Mike"?!?!? Yes, yes we do. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Pedro Morales # of Reigns: 1 History lesson: Back in the WWWF days, Morales became the first guy in wrestling history to win all three of the major men's titles -- the WWF Championship, the Int... Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: André the Giant # of Reigns: 1 The stories about André the Giant sometimes feel as tall as he was. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: The Iron Sheik # of Reigns: 1 This guy is as big a hit on Twitter as he was in the ring. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Kane # of Reigns: 1 You wouldn't know it by looking at him, but Kane is one of the smartest Superstars in WWE history. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Rey Mysterio # of Reigns: 1 We're not going to talk about how ridiculous the setup to his finishing move, "The 6-1-9," became. This is a happy list. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Stan Stasiak # of Reigns: 1 Unfortunately Stasiak only held the belt for nine days. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Rob Van Dam # of Reigns: 1 One of the most popular ECW wrestlers of all-time, RVD has brought his three initials to seemingly every pro-wrestling promotion with three initials. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Ivan Koloff # of Reigns: 1 The "Russian Bear" was actually Canadian. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Buddy Rogers # of Reigns: 1 Rogers was kinda-sorta the first champion in the company. It's complicated -- ask Killer Kowalski and Bruno Sammartino. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Vince McMahon # of Reigns: 1 Hell, Mr. McMahon runs the damn company -- of course he made this list. Rank: 31 (tie) Wrestler: Bobby Lashley # of Reigns: 1 Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: The Miz # of Reigns: 2 The kid from "The Real World" made good on his over-the-top MTV promos. One of the best on the mic, Miz has been holding down the Intercontinental Championship more than ... Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Drew McIntyre # of Reigns: 2 Scottish Psychopath joined the WWE Champions' and two-timers club all in 2020. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Batista # of Reigns: 2 Guardian of the Galaxy, defender of WWE Championship. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: The Big Show # of Reigns: 2 You can't miss this two-time champ -- not even in a mega-arena. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: A.J. Styles # of Reigns: 2 "The Phenomenal One" held the belt for 371-straight days, which is a record for a "SmackDown" wrestler. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Alberto Del Rio # of Reigns: 2 Si! Si! Si! Si! Si! Si! Si! Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Sycho Sid # of Reigns: 2 It was a long way down from Shawn Michaels' former bodyguard's power-bomb. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: "Nature Boy" Ric Flair # of Reigns: 2 If you haven't watched ESPN's new "30 for 30: Nature Boy," do that. Oh, and look up Flair's ridiculous NWA runs too. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Sheamus # of Reigns: 2 Master of the Brogue Kick, Rocksteady in the "Ninja Turtles" movies -- which is the greater accomplishment? Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Seth Rollins # of Reigns: 2 He's BURN(ed) IT DOWN more than once. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Yokozuna # of Reigns: 2 That belt needed a few extenders to fit around the sumo. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: CM Punk # of Reigns: 2 Let's just say he was a little less successful in the UFC. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Randy "Macho Man" Savage # of Reigns: 2 Before he snapped into Slim Jims, the "Macho Man" was snapping dudes in half. Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Bob Backlund # of Reigns: 2 Backlund couldn't "Make Darren Young Great Again" -- or even keep the guy employed -- but the master of the cross-face chicken wing had a pretty incredible career of... Rank: 16 (tie) Wrestler: Bruno Sammartino# of Reigns: 2 Google him, kids. Rank: 13 (tie) Wrestler: Mankind # of Reigns: 3 Mick Foley nearly killed himself to raise these titles. Rank: 13 (tie) Wrestler: Roman Reigns # of Reigns: 3 Go ahead and boo him, Universe -- WWE is still the Big Dog's turf right now. Rank: 13 (tie) Wrestler: Shawn Michaels # of Reigns: 3 Before he found God, the "Heartbreak Kid" found jaws with his foot, popularizing the Superkick. Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: Daniel Bryan # of Reigns: 4 Welcome back, (current) champ. Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: Edge # of Reigns: 4 On this day, you can see clearly... that Edge is one of the best to ever lace up. Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: The Undertaker # of Reigns: 4 The Dead Man is truly a living legend. Rank: 9 (tie) Wrestler: Kurt Angle # of Reigns: 4 Top 10, it's true -- it's damn true. Rank: 7 (tie) Wrestler: Brock Lesnar # of Reigns: 5 Eat. Sleep. Win Titles. Repeat. Rank: 7 (tie) Wrestler: Bret "Hitman" Hart # of Reigns: 5 The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Rank: 5 (tie) Wrestler: Hulk Hogan # of Reigns: 6 Hulkamania was real. Then again, so was Gawker at one point. Rank: 5 (tie) Wrestler: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin # of Reigns: 6 On the Mt. Rushmore of all-time greats, and that's the bottom line. Rank: 3 (tie) Wrestler: The Rock # of Reigns: 8 He may be Dwayne Johnson now, but he'll always be "The Rock" to us. Rank: 3 (tie) Wrestler: Triple H # of Reigns: 8 Boss of The Authority has two words for the other guys on this list. We can't reprint them. Rank: 2 Wrestler: Randy Orton # of Reigns: 10 The Viper has RKO'd a lot of dudes outta nowhere. Rank: 1 Wrestler: John Cena # of Reigns: 13 U Can't See Him. Who's next -- err, NXT?

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)