WrestleMania 36 to Be Fox’s First Foray Into WWE Pay-Per-View

WrestleMania 36 will mark Fox’s first foray into the business of WWE pay-per-views. This coming weekend’s two-night professional wrestling event comes with a price tag of $59.99.

FS1 and Fox Deportes will air (free) WrestleMania kickoff shows at 6 p.m. ET on both Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6. WrestleMania 36 proper will be available on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

When you add in replays of the 2020 Royal Rumble, as well as condensed versions of previous ‘Manias, FS1 (the former Fox Sports 1 cable channel) is airing 22 hours of WWE content this week.

“We’re pleased to offer this new slate of WWE programming for viewers during these challenging times,” said Mark Silverman, president of national networks at Fox Sports. “We hope this lineup of sports entertainment programming serves as a much-needed relief for fans. We appreciate the hard work and creativity of the teams on both sides of our long-term partnership with WWE.”

“Six months after our historic partnership brought ‘SmackDown’ to its new home on Fox, we are thrilled to deliver even more premium programming, including WrestleMania, across the entire Fox Sports portfolio,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s chief brand officer. “In partnership with Fox Sports, it’s a privilege to be able to entertain our fans each week and put smiles on their faces particularly during a time when they need it the most.”

WrestleMania 36 will be hosted by Fox Sports personality Rob Gronkowski, who recently signed with WWE.

Like all WWE pay-per-views — for now at least — WrestleMania 36 will also be available on streaming service WWE Network. That option costs $9.99 per month.

Beyond Fox, fans can also purchase WrestleMania on Fite, DirecTV, Dish, Xfinity, Altice, Cox, Spectrum, Mediacom, Verizon, and U-Verse. The $59.99 is WWE’s suggested retail price, though ultimately each platform has a choice on price.

WWE’s weekly wrestling show “SmackDown” airs Friday nights on Fox. Studio show “WWE Backstage” airs Tuesdays on cable channel FS1. That one returns tonight in what Fox Sports is calling a “modified remote format.”