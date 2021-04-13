“American Idol” contestant Wyatt Pike has left the ABC reality competition despite making the top 12. On Monday’s episode, the first live show of the season, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Pike had dropped out.

“Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition,” said Seacrest. “He had to drop out — but we wish him the very best.”

There was no reason given for Pike’s abrupt departure, though a rep for “American Idol” told People that Pike left due to “personal reasons.”

Pike, a Utah native, hinted in an Instagram post a few days ago that he was already back home: “Something to feel this through: home,” he wrote. “Thankful for the rollercoaster I’m on today.” See the post below:

Luke Bryan did not take part in Monday night’s “American Idol” after testing positive for COVID-19.

In his absence, judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were joined by one of the original “American Idol” judges, Paula Abdul. This was the first time Abdul has returned to “Idol” judging table since the show’s original run on Fox; she was a judge on Seasons 1-8 alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Pike is not the first reality singing show competitor to drop out before fans had a chance to vote him out during this weird COVID TV season. “The Voice” contestant Ryan Gallagher was disqualified from the NBC competition last December after violating the show’s COVID-19 safety protocols.