Tom Mann, the Stereo Kicks singer who competed on “The X-Factor” in 2016, announced the tragic and unexpected death of his publicist fiancée Dani Hampson on Monday night.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” Mann wrote on his Instagram, along with a picture of Hampson with their son, Bowie.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Mann also wrote he is “completely broken” but will try to stay strong for his son. He called Hampson, “the most incredible soul,” whom he will be “grieving … for a very, very long time.”

He ended his message with, “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Hampson’s cause of death has not been made public. The couple originally planned to wed in 2020, but postponed the ceremony because of the pandemic.

According to ET, Hampson was also a dancer, who appeared in Harry Styles’ 2021 music video for Treat People With Kindness.” She was also a backup dancer for the Spice Girls and Take That.