‘X-Files’ Cast Reunites to Put a New Spin on the Classic Theme Song (Video)

“Song in the Key of X” adds lyrics to one of the most famous themes ever

| August 23, 2020 @ 1:14 PM

Arguably the most legendary TV show theme song of the ’90s — and possibly of all-time — belongs to “The X-Files.” Now, the cast and crew of the famed series has reunited to give that theme song some lyrics.

The new video, titled “Song in the Key of X,” sees show creator Chris Carter join the show’s stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson along with dozens of cast members, writers and directors in an a capella version of the theme.

Among those in the video are “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, who wrote several “X-Files” episodes; Carey Elwes, who appeared on the show’s final season; Mulder’s replacement Robert Patrick; and Lone Gunmen Bruce Harwood, Tom Braidwood and Dean Haglund.  Frank Spotnitz, the show’s executive producer, oversaw the reunion project.

The lyrics for the song were provided by “X-Files” fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca MacDonald as part of a charity contest to raise funds for World Charity Kitchen, which has provided tens of millions of packaged meals to families across America during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on how to donate to WCK can be found here.

“During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get ‘The X-Files’ gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune — which had never been done before,” Spotnitz said.

Check out the reunion in the clip above, and watch “The X-Files” on Hulu.

