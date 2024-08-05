X to Delete Its San Francisco Office After 18 Years

Some workers were told they are moving to an existing facility in San Jose

X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino at Vox Media's Code Conference on Sept. 27, 2023. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Elon Musk’s X, a San Francisco-based company since its founding as Twitter 18 years ago, will permanently vacate its office by the Bay in the coming weeks, the New York Times reported Monday.

Some workers were told they would move to existing offices in San Jose, while X also plans to soon open an engineering-focused office in Palo Alto, the Times reported, citing an internal Monday-morning memo from chief executive Linda Yaccarino.

“This is an important decision that impacts many of you, but it is the right one for our company in the long term,” Yaccarino.

X was founded in San Francisco in 2006, with co-founder Jack Dorsey as CEO. It was one of the early tech companies to move to the Mid-Market neighborhood, and became one of the city’s main symbols of the booming tech industry presence.

