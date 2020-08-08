The creative team behind beloved ’90s cartoon “X-Men: The Animated Series” has held talks with Disney about a revival, producer Larry Houston confirmed Friday.

“We’ve had talks, but that’s about it,” Houston said Friday during a virtual Wizard World panel, which you can view above. “We’ve made conversation and it’s up to them to make the decision, but we’ve let them know that we’re all available for whatever they want to do in the future.”

Houston first spoke about a possible revival last year in a report in The Hollywood Reporter, which said that the creative team was putting together a pitch to continue where the series left off. The popular Saturday morning cartoon ran for five seasons between 1992 and 1997 on Fox. It is currently available on Disney+.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Crashes Hugh Jackman's 'X-Men' Reunion - Much to the Cast's Displeasure (Video)

On Friday, Houston said he would be interested in reviving the series, “if we could do a special, a one-off episode, or a five-part episode.” Houston is semi-retired.

“Whatever they wanted to do if we had all the original team,” he continued. “That’s what I would come out of retirement for.”

The animated series is credited for introducing the Marvel comic team to a mainstream audience, which arguably helped set it up for its 2000 live-action film. That film, starring Patrick Stewart and an unknown Hugh Jackman, started the early days of the superhero boom.