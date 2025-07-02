X Goes Down: ‘Did Elon Finally Kill Twitter?’

Thousands of users reported X was not working for them on Wednesday morning, with users unable to post or search on Elon Musk’s social platform, as well as see fresh posts in their timelines.

More than 15,000 users notified Downdetector.com, a website dedicated to site and app crashes, that X was down around 9:52 a.m. on Tuesday. Most of the outages were reported in big cities along the East Coast, including New York City and Washington, D.C. Other cities with a number of users reporting issues were Chicago and Houston.

X did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on how long the platform is expected to be down and what may have caused the crash.

A slight majority of users on Downdetector reported they were having issues with X’s mobile app, compared to others who said they had problems with it on desktop.

Unfortunately for users, X tends to be a hot spot for users of other apps to complain about crashes. But with X down, some users are jumping on Downdetector’s comment section to joke about the app going down, at least momentarily.

“Did Elon finally kill twitter,” one commenter asked. “Are we all free now from his desparation to be liked. is bluesky normal yet[?]”

Another said “This is my sign to go back to tumblr to [be] honest.”

X going down comes a day after Musk and President Trump got into another war of words over the “Big Beautiful Bill,” although things seemed to calm down by Wednesday morning, after Musk gave the president kudos for negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.