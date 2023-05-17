Dan Covey (John Corbett) and Trina Rothschilds (Sarayu Blue)
Mr. Covey, the father of Kitty, Lara Jean and Margot, is a gynecologist. He has remarried Trina Rothschilds (Sarayu Blue) after grieving the girls’ mother Eve Song, who died when they were young.
John Corbett has previously played Mr. Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus,” Ian Miller in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” Lars Hammond in “Serendipity,” Burwell in “The Messengers,” Robert in “How I Met Your Father” and Aidan Shaw in “Sex and the City. He also appeared as Seth in “Parenthood” and Grant in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.”
Trina Rothschilds was the Covey’s neighbor before she and Mr. Covey started dating.
Sarayu Blue has appeared in “Never Have I Ever,” “History of the World: Part II, “I Feel Bad,” “Blockers,” “The Shrink Next Door” and “The Unicorn.”