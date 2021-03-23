Yahoo Fantasy Launches Live Video Chat Feature, Allowing Friends to Draft Baseball Teams Together (Exclusive)

by | March 23, 2021 @ 7:00 AM

The new feature debuts on the same day Yahoo unveiled Fantasy Plus, its new premium subscription service

For millions of baseball fans, spring is usually synonymous with Opening Day and fantasy baseball drafts. But for those who are unable to get together with their friends to draft in-person this year, thanks to the pandemic, Yahoo Fantasy Sports is looking to make it a little easier to stay connected (and still talk some trash) by launching Draft Together, a new live video chat feature allowing friends to, that’s right, draft together virtually.

Draft Together officially launched on Tuesday, TheWrap has exclusively learned, and will be available for private leagues with 12 teams or less. The new feature will be displayed alongside the Yahoo Fantasy draft interface for 2021 fantasy baseball, making it easy to spot, and will offer up to 12 rotating video frames that are displayed right alongside your league’s draft. That way, if your friend drafts a pitcher with a 5.00 ERA in the third round for some reason, you can let them know what you think right to their face, instead of just shooting them a sarcastic comment in the chat box.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

