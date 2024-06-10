Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in and executive produce Netflix’s upcoming action-drama series “Man on Fire.” The first two episodes will be directed by “Creed II” director Steven Caple Jr., who also serves as an executive producer.

The show is based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series “Man on Fire” and comes after the Denzel Washington-led hit 2004 film. The first season will include eight episodes.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the series:

“‘Man on Fire’ tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.“

Kyle Killen (“Fear Street”) will act as showrunner, executive producer and writer for “Man on Fire.” The full executive producer team includes Abdul-Mateen; Caple; Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann for New Regency Productions; Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook under Chernin Entertainment; Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven; and Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire and Stacy Perskie for RedRum.