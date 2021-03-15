Yaphet Kotto, Star of ‘Alien’ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Street,’ Dies at 81

Yaphet Kotto, who is best known for playing technician Dennis Parker in “Alien” and in his starring role on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died Sunday night of unknown causes, his widow announced on his official Facebook page.

“I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time,” she wrote.

“This is a very painfall [sic] moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband. We still have a lot of plans honey that we discussed you have a lot of interviews waiting and you have movie offers like G.I. Joe and the movie of Tom Cruise and others,” she continued.

“You still have plan [sic] to release your book and build a religious organization based on Yogananda’s Teachings. You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you everyday, my bestfriend,my rock. I love you and you will always be in my heart. Till we meet again!”

