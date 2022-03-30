‘Yellowjackets’ Star Ella Purnell Lands Lead in Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series

Ella Purnell, who plays Jackie on “Yellowjackets,” will star opposite Walton Goggins in the upcoming “Fallout” TV series at Amazon, TheWrap has learned.

It’s based on the video game series of the same name, which launched in 1997, and is set in 2077 after a global thermonuclear war. No details about Purnell’s character are confirmed at this time.

Purnell voices Gwyn in the Nickelodeon series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” and her TV credits include include “Sweetbitter,” “Ordeal by Innocence,” and “Belgravia.” She also co-starred in Tim Burton’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” and Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.”

She is repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group, and Sloane Offer.

Production is expected to begin later this year.

“Captain Marvel” co-screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner of “Portlandia” are executive producers and co-showrunners. “Westworld” co-creator Jonathan Nolan is set to direct the first episode and executive produce with Lisa Joy through Kilter Films. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

