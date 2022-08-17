‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie

It looks like we now know who the f— Lottie Matthews is — well, at least who will be playing the adult version of her in Showtime’s smash hit drama “Yellowjackets.” Simone Kessell (“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Our Flag Means Death”) has been cast as the current version of the cult leader.

Meanwhile, Courtney Eaton, who plays the chilling 1996 version of Lottie, has been upped to series regular, likely signifying that even more disturbing mysticism will haunt the girls stranded in the wilderness.

Throughout Season 1, viewers were not quite sure if the likes of Van (Liv Hewson, also promoted to series regular) or Lottie made it to 2021. In the finale, it’s revealed that the latter is most certainly alive and potentially stalking Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) former sponsor, as well as the likely mastermind behind Natalie’s kidnapping in the cliffhanger ending. Kessell joins recently announced cast addition Lauren Ambrose, who will portray the adult version of Van.

A New Zealand native, Kessell can currently be seen opposite Ewan McGregor in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” as Breha Organa, mother to Princess Leia as a child. Her previous TV credits include a recurring role in Taika Watiti’s “Our Flag Means Death,” as well as “Reckoning,” “The Crossing,” “Of Kings and Prophets” and “Terra Nova.” She will next be seen in the upcoming feature “Muru,” set for premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Kessell received an Australian AACTA Nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film “Outlaws.” Other film appearances include “Andreas,” “2:22,” “The Lovers,” “Burning Man” and “The Informers.”

“Yellowjackets” is currently nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci. The series is the second-most streamed series in Showtime history, behind “Dexter: New Blood.” The highly anticipated sophomore installment will go into production in Vancouver later this month, eyeing a release date in the first quarter of 2023.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama. When a team of wildly talented high school girl soccer players become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote Ontario wilderness, they must learn to adapt to their surroundings and survive the teen dynamics that brutalize them. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.

Season 1 also starred Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger and Warren Kole. “Yellowjackets” is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.