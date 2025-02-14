‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3: Christina Ricci Promises ‘Incredibly High Body Count’ and ‘A Lot of People Get Eaten’ | Video

Christina Ricci teased an “incredibly high body count” in Season 3 of “Yellowjackets,” which premieres Feb. 14 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The actress, who plays Adult Misty Quigley on the series, also promised “a lot of people get eaten” in the ’90s timeline in which the teenage versions of the characters who are stranded in the wilderness resort to cannibalism to stay alive.

Ricci told Kelly Clarkson about the big events in the Season 2 finale, including the fact that [SPOILER] Misty accidentally killed her best friend Natalie (Juliette Lewis), telling Clarkson it’s “her own damn fault” she wasn’t caught up with the series.

“This season is really fun. There’s, like, an incredibly high body count,” Ricci said. “There’s a lot of people [who] get eaten, yeah, more than once.”

She added that there will be a lot of answers to some of the show’s mysteries and that the younger cast storyline ins “nonstop craziness.”

Ricci also teased a “pretty crazy” scene with Melanie Lynskey’s character, Shauna, that she couldn’t believe was actually filmed.

“The adult storyline is really interesting and mysterious and also pretty crazy. I read one of the scripts with a scene with Melanie and another actor, and I was just like, ‘No way!’ It was crazy. And they did [film it], yeah. So everybody gets to enjoy that.”

Ricci has often been more forthcoming than her castmates, dispelling a rumor that the baby of Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) would be eaten by the ravenous crash survivors.

The first two episodes of Season 3 of “Yellowjackets” debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on Feb. 14.