‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer: ‘Crazy Bitch’ Christina Ricci Tries to Block Out Her Traumatic Teen Survival Story (Video)

And you thought “Lord of the Flies” was extreme. Showtime dropped the trailer for its upcoming survival drama “Yellowjackets” during its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s virtual summer press tour Tuesday, revealing the traumatic teen memories haunting leads Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

Per Showtime’s description, “Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, ‘Yellowjackets’ is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

In the trailer for “Yellowjackets,” which you can view here and via the video above, you’ll see Lewis’s Natalie, Lynskey’s Shauna, Cypress’s Taissa, and Ricci’s “crazy bitch” Misty (per Natalie, FYI) suffer through flashbacks of their youth and attempt to block out their traumatizing past and what they did to survive. While the women struggle in the present day, their teen counterparts’ barbaric actions are teased in quick, haunting scenes.

Along with Ricci, Lewis and Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” stars Ella Purnell (“Sweetbitter”), Samantha Hanratty (“Shameless”), Sophie Thatcher (“Prospect”), Sophie Nélisse (“The Book Thief”), Steven Krueger (“The Originals”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”) and Warren Kole (“Shades of Blue”).

The 10-episode, one-hour series, which is currently in production in Vancouver, will debut Sunday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c on Showtime.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne). Jonathan Lisco joins Lyle and Nickerson as executive producer and showrunning partner. Karyn Kusama executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine is also an EP.