‘Yellowstone’ Actress Q’orianka Kilcher Charged With California Workers Comp Fraud

Q’orianka Kilcher, an actress best known for her work on “Yellowstone” and in the film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” has been charged with workers compensation fraud, the California Department of Insurance announced on Monday.

Kilcher has pleaed not guilty. Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap,

The department accuses Kilcher of continuing to work despite collecting more than $90,000 in disability benefits.

“In October 2018 while acting in the movie ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold,’ Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder. She saw a doctor a few times that year, but stopped treatment and did not respond to the insurance company handling her claim on behalf of her employer,” the California Department of Insurance said in a statement.

“A year later, in October 2019, Kilcher contacted the insurance company saying she needed treatment. Kilcher told the doctor handling her claim that she had been offered work since her injury occurred but had been unable to accept it because her neck pain was too severe. Based on Kilcher’s statements to the doctor, she began receiving temporary total disability benefits,” the statement continued.

However, Kilcher ran afoul of the department when she appeared in several episodes of the third season of “Yellowstone,” which aired starting in August, 2020, but were filmed between July and October 2019.

“When told about Kilcher’s recent employment history, the doctor on her claim stated if they had been aware of it they would have never granted her the disability payments,” the Department said. “From October 14, 2019, through September 9, 2021, Kilcher’s received $96,838 in undeserved disability benefits.”

The department said that Kilcher’s attorney appeared on her behalf in court on Monday, and that her next court date is scheduled for August 7.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.