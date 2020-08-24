Go Pro Today

‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale Is 2020’s Most-Watched Entertainment Telecast on Cable

| August 24, 2020 @ 1:03 PM Last Updated: August 24, 2020 @ 1:27 PM
Kevin CostneKevin Costner Yellowstoner

Sunday’s “Yellowstone” Season 3 finale was 2020’s most-watched cable telecast, excluding news and sports, drawing 5.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day ratings.

That’s a series record for the Paramount Network western — and by a lot. The 5.2 million viewers is 1 million viewers north of the previous series record.

Comparing last night’s finale to last season’s finale, Sunday’s total-viewer tally soared +84%, with a +71% increase among adults 18-49.

“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone’s” executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

In February, “Yellowstone” was renewed by Paramount Network for a fourth season. Simultaneously, ViacomCBS signed Sheridan to an overall deal.

Sheridan’s deal covers multiple projects Chris McCarthy’s Entertainment & Youth Studios. Glasser and 101 Studios will executive produce all projects under the deal. Keith Cox, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Studios, will oversee the projects.

